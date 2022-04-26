On this page

Installation

We assume the use of the dbt CLI for the following examples. Users may also wish to consider dbt Cloud, which offers a web-based Integrated Development Environment (IDE) allowing users to edit and run projects.

dbt offers a number of options for CLI installation. Follow the instructions described here. At this stage install dbt-core only. We recommend the use of pip .

python install dbt-core



Important: The following is tested under python 3.9.

Install the dbt ClickHouse plugin:

pip install dbt-clickhouse



Prepare ClickHouse

dbt excels when modeling highly relational data. For the purposes of example, we provide a small IMDB dataset with the following relational schema. This dataset originates from the relational dataset repository. This is trivial relative to common schemas used with dbt but represents a manageable sample:

We use a subset of these tables as shown.

Create the following tables:

CREATE DATABASE imdb ENGINE = Atomic ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . actors

(

id UInt32 ,

first_name String ,

last_name String ,

gender FixedString ( 1 )

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( id , first_name , last_name , gender ) ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . directors

(

id UInt32 ,

first_name String ,

last_name String

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( id , first_name , last_name ) ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . genres

(

movie_id UInt32 ,

genre String

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( movie_id , genre ) ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . movie_directors

(

director_id UInt32 ,

movie_id UInt64

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( director_id , movie_id ) ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . movies

(

id UInt32 ,

name String ,

year UInt32 ,

rank Float32 DEFAULT 0

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( id , name , year ) ;



CREATE TABLE imdb . roles

(

created_at DateTime DEFAULT now ( ) ,

actor_id UInt32 ,

movie_id UInt32 ,

role String

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( actor_id , movie_id ) ;



note The column created_at for the table roles , which defaults to a value of now() . We use this later to identify incremental updates to our models - see Incremental Models.

We use the s3 function to read the source data from public endpoints to insert data. Run the following commands to populate the tables:

INSERT INTO imdb . actors

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_actors.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;



INSERT INTO imdb . directors

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_directors.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;



INSERT INTO imdb . genres

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_movies_genres.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;



INSERT INTO imdb . movie_directors

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_movies_directors.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;



INSERT INTO imdb . movies

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_movies.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;



INSERT INTO imdb . roles

( * EXCEPT ( created_at ) )

SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/imdb/imdb_ijs_roles.tsv.gz' ,

'TSVWithNames' ) ;





The execution of these may vary depending on your bandwidth, but each should only take a few seconds to complete. Execute the following query to compute a summary of each actor, ordered by the most movie appearances, and to confirm the data was loaded successfully:

SELECT id ,

any ( actor_name ) as name ,

uniqExact ( movie_id ) as num_movies ,

avg ( rank ) as avg_rank ,

uniqExact ( genre ) as unique_genres ,

uniqExact ( director_name ) as uniq_directors ,

max ( created_at ) as updated_at

FROM (

SELECT imdb . actors . id as id ,

concat ( imdb . actors . first_name , ' ' , imdb . actors . last_name ) as actor_name ,

imdb . movies . id as movie_id ,

imdb . movies . rank as rank ,

genre ,

concat ( imdb . directors . first_name , ' ' , imdb . directors . last_name ) as director_name ,

created_at

FROM imdb . actors

JOIN imdb . roles ON imdb . roles . actor_id = imdb . actors . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN imdb . movies ON imdb . movies . id = imdb . roles . movie_id

LEFT OUTER JOIN imdb . genres ON imdb . genres . movie_id = imdb . movies . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN imdb . movie_directors ON imdb . movie_directors . movie_id = imdb . movies . id

LEFT OUTER JOIN imdb . directors ON imdb . directors . id = imdb . movie_directors . director_id

)

GROUP BY id

ORDER BY num_movies DESC

LIMIT 5 ;



The response should look like:

+------+------------+----------+------------------+-------------+--------------+-------------------+

|id |name |num_movies|avg_rank |unique_genres|uniq_directors|updated_at |

+------+------------+----------+------------------+-------------+--------------+-------------------+

|45332 |Mel Blanc |832 |6.175853582979779 |18 |84 |2022-04-26 14:01:45|

|621468|Bess Flowers|659 |5.57727638854796 |19 |293 |2022-04-26 14:01:46|

|372839|Lee Phelps |527 |5.032976449684617 |18 |261 |2022-04-26 14:01:46|

|283127|Tom London |525 |2.8721716524875673|17 |203 |2022-04-26 14:01:46|

|356804|Bud Osborne |515 |2.0389507108727773|15 |149 |2022-04-26 14:01:46|

+------+------------+----------+------------------+-------------+--------------+-------------------+



In the later guides, we will convert this query into a model - materializing it in ClickHouse as a dbt view and table.