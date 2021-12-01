Using Seeds
dbt provides the ability to load data from CSV files. This capability is not suited to loading large exports of a database and is more designed for small files typically used for code tables and dictionaries, e.g. mapping country codes to country names. For a simple example, we generate and then upload a list of genre codes using the seed functionality.
We generate a list of genre codes from our existing dataset. From the dbt directory, use the
clickhouse-clientto create a file
seeds/genre_codes.csv:
[email protected]:~/imdb$ clickhouse-client --password <password> --query
"SELECT genre, ucase(substring(genre, 1, 3)) as code FROM imdb.genres GROUP BY genre
LIMIT 100 FORMAT CSVWithNames" > seeds/genre_codes.csv
Execute the
dbt seedcommand. This will create a new table
genre_codesin our database
imdb_dbt(as defined by our schema configuration) with the rows from our csv file.
[email protected]:~/imdb$ dbt seed
17:03:23 Running with dbt=1.0.4
17:03:23 Found 1 model, 0 tests, 1 snapshot, 0 analyses, 181 macros, 0 operations, 1 seed file, 6 sources, 0 exposures, 0 metrics
17:03:23
17:03:24 Concurrency: 1 threads (target='dev')
17:03:24
17:03:24 1 of 1 START seed file imdb_dbt.genre_codes..................................... [RUN]
17:03:24 1 of 1 OK loaded seed file imdb_dbt.genre_codes................................. [INSERT 21 in 0.65s]
17:03:24
17:03:24 Finished running 1 seed in 1.62s.
17:03:24
17:03:24 Completed successfully
17:03:24
17:03:24 Done. PASS=1 WARN=0 ERROR=0 SKIP=0 TOTAL=1
Confirm these have been loaded:
SELECT * FROM imdb_dbt.genre_codes LIMIT 10;
+-------+----+
|genre |code|
+-------+----+
|Drama |DRA |
|Romance|ROM |
|Short |SHO |
|Mystery|MYS |
|Adult |ADU |
|Family |FAM |
|Action |ACT |
|Sci-Fi |SCI |
|Horror |HOR |
|War |WAR |
+-------+----+=