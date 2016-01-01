Upload a CSV File

You can upload a CSV or TSV file that contains a header row with the column names, and ClickHouse will preprocess a batch of rows to infer the data types of the columns, then insert the rows into a new table.

Start by going to the Details page of your ClickHouse Cloud service:

Select Load data from the Actions dropdown menu:

Click the File upload button in the Load data dialog window that appears. Enter your database user credentials, drag-and-drop (or click the + to browse for) your file into the File upload section, then click the Upload file button:

ClickHouse shows you the data types that it inferred. Enter a new table name to insert the data into, then click the Create table button.