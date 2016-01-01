Upload a CSV File
You can upload a CSV or TSV file that contains a header row with the column names, and ClickHouse will preprocess a batch of rows to infer the data types of the columns, then insert the rows into a new table.
- Start by going to the Details page of your ClickHouse Cloud service:
- Select Load data from the Actions dropdown menu:
- Click the File upload button in the Load data dialog window that appears. Enter your database user credentials, drag-and-drop (or click the + to browse for) your file into the File upload section, then click the Upload file button:
- ClickHouse shows you the data types that it inferred. Enter a new table name to insert the data into, then click the Create table button.
- Connect to your ClickHouse service, verify the table was created successfully, and your data is ready to go! If you want to visualize your data, check out some of the BI tools that can easily connect to ClickHouse.