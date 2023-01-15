Importing and exporting custom text data using Templates and Regex in ClickHouse
We often have to deal with data in custom text formats. That could be a non-standard format, invalid JSON, or a broken CSV. Using standard parsers like CSV or JSON won't work in all such cases. But ClickHouse has us covered here with powerful Template and Regex formats.
Importing based on a template
Suppose we want to import data from the following log file:
head error.log
2023/01/15 14:51:17 [error] client: 7.2.8.1, server: example.com "GET /apple-touch-icon-120x120.png HTTP/1.1"
2023/01/16 06:02:09 [error] client: 8.4.2.7, server: example.com "GET /apple-touch-icon-120x120.png HTTP/1.1"
2023/01/15 13:46:13 [error] client: 6.9.3.7, server: example.com "GET /apple-touch-icon.png HTTP/1.1"
2023/01/16 05:34:55 [error] client: 9.9.7.6, server: example.com "GET /h5/static/cert/icon_yanzhengma.png HTTP/1.1"
We can use a Template format to import this data. We have to define a template string with values placeholders for each row of input data:
<time> [error] client: <ip>, server: <host> "<request>"
Let's create a table to import our data into:
CREATE TABLE error_log
(
`time` DateTime,
`ip` String,
`host` String,
`request` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (host, request, time)
To import data using a given template, we have to save our template string in a file (row.template in our case):
${time:Escaped} [error] client: ${ip:CSV}, server: ${host:CSV} ${request:JSON}
We define a name of a column and escaping rule in a
${name:escaping} format. Multiple options are available here, like CSV, JSON, Escaped, or Quoted, which implement respective escaping rules.
Now we can use the given file as an argument to the
format_template_row settings option while importing data (note, that template and data files should not have an extra
\n symbol at the end of file):
INSERT INTO error_log FROM INFILE 'error.log'
SETTINGS format_template_row = 'row.template'
FORMAT Template
And we can make sure our data was loaded into the table:
SELECT
request,
count(*)
FROM error_log
GROUP BY request
┌─request──────────────────────────────────────────┬─count()─┐
│ GET /img/close.png HTTP/1.1 │ 176 │
│ GET /h5/static/cert/icon_yanzhengma.png HTTP/1.1 │ 172 │
│ GET /phone/images/icon_01.png HTTP/1.1 │ 139 │
│ GET /apple-touch-icon-precomposed.png HTTP/1.1 │ 161 │
│ GET /apple-touch-icon.png HTTP/1.1 │ 162 │
│ GET /apple-touch-icon-120x120.png HTTP/1.1 │ 190 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┘
Skipping whitespaces
Consider using TemplateIgnoreSpaces, which allows skipping whitespaces between delimiters in a template:
Template: --> "p1: ${p1:CSV}, p2: ${p2:CSV}"
TemplateIgnoreSpaces --> "p1:${p1:CSV}, p2:${p2:CSV}"
Exporting data using templates
We can also export data to any text format using templates as well. In this case, we have to create two files:
Result set template, which defines the layout for the whole result set:
== Top 10 IPs ==
${data}
--- ${rows_read:XML} rows read in ${time:XML} ---
Here,
rows_read and
time are system metrics available for each request. While
data stands for generated rows (
${data} should always come as a first placeholder in this file), based on a template defined in a row template file:
${ip:Escaped} generated ${total:Escaped} requests
Now let's use these templates to export the following query:
SELECT
ip,
count() AS total
FROM error_log GROUP BY ip ORDER BY total DESC LIMIT 10
FORMAT Template SETTINGS format_template_resultset = 'output.results',
format_template_row = 'output.rows';
== Top 10 IPs ==
9.8.4.6 generated 3 requests
9.5.1.1 generated 3 requests
2.4.8.9 generated 3 requests
4.8.8.2 generated 3 requests
4.5.4.4 generated 3 requests
3.3.6.4 generated 2 requests
8.9.5.9 generated 2 requests
2.5.1.8 generated 2 requests
6.8.3.6 generated 2 requests
6.6.3.5 generated 2 requests
--- 1000 rows read in 0.001380604 ---
Exporting to HTML files
Template-based results can also be exported to files using an
INTO OUTFILE clause. Let's generate HTML files based on given resultset and row formats:
SELECT
ip,
count() AS total
FROM error_log GROUP BY ip ORDER BY total DESC LIMIT 10
INTO OUTFILE 'out.html'
FORMAT Template
SETTINGS format_template_resultset = 'html.results',
format_template_row = 'html.row'
Exporting to XML
Template format can be used to generate all imaginable text format files, including XML. Just put a relevant template and do the export.
Also consider using an XML format to get standard XML results including metadata:
SELECT *
FROM error_log
LIMIT 3
FORMAT XML
<?xml version='1.0' encoding='UTF-8' ?>
<result>
<meta>
<columns>
<column>
<name>time</name>
<type>DateTime</type>
</column>
...
</columns>
</meta>
<data>
<row>
<time>2023-01-15 13:00:01</time>
<ip>3.5.9.2</ip>
<host>example.com</host>
<request>GET /apple-touch-icon-120x120.png HTTP/1.1</request>
</row>
...
</data>
<rows>3</rows>
<rows_before_limit_at_least>1000</rows_before_limit_at_least>
<statistics>
<elapsed>0.000745001</elapsed>
<rows_read>1000</rows_read>
<bytes_read>88184</bytes_read>
</statistics>
</result>
Importing data based on regular expressions
Regexp format addresses more sophisticated cases when input data needs to be parsed in a more complex way. Let's parse our error.log example file, but capture the file name and protocol this time to save them into separate columns. First, let's prepare a new table for that:
CREATE TABLE error_log
(
`time` DateTime,
`ip` String,
`host` String,
`file` String,
`protocol` String
)
ENGINE = MergeTree
ORDER BY (host, file, time)
Now we can import data based on a regular expression:
INSERT INTO error_log FROM INFILE 'error.log'
SETTINGS
format_regexp = '(.+?) \\[error\\] client: (.+), server: (.+?) "GET .+?([^/]+\\.[^ ]+) (.+?)"'
FORMAT Regexp
ClickHouse will insert data from each capture group into the relevant column based on its order. Let's check the data:
SELECT * FROM error_log LIMIT 5
┌────────────────time─┬─ip──────┬─host────────┬─file─────────────────────────┬─protocol─┐
│ 2023-01-15 13:00:01 │ 3.5.9.2 │ example.com │ apple-touch-icon-120x120.png │ HTTP/1.1 │
│ 2023-01-15 13:01:40 │ 3.7.2.5 │ example.com │ apple-touch-icon-120x120.png │ HTTP/1.1 │
│ 2023-01-15 13:16:49 │ 9.2.9.2 │ example.com │ apple-touch-icon-120x120.png │ HTTP/1.1 │
│ 2023-01-15 13:21:38 │ 8.8.5.3 │ example.com │ apple-touch-icon-120x120.png │ HTTP/1.1 │
│ 2023-01-15 13:31:27 │ 9.5.8.4 │ example.com │ apple-touch-icon-120x120.png │ HTTP/1.1 │
└─────────────────────┴─────────┴─────────────┴──────────────────────────────┴──────────┘
By default, ClickHouse will raise an error in case of unmatched rows. If you want to skip unmatched rows instead, enable it using format_regexp_skip_unmatched option:
SET format_regexp_skip_unmatched = 1;
