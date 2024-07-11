Designing your schema

While schema inference can be used to establish an initial schema for JSON data and query JSON data files in place, e.g., in S3, users should aim to establish an optimized versioned schema for their data. We discuss the options for modeling JSON structures below.

Where possible, users are encouraged to extract the JSON keys they query frequently to the columns on the root of the schema. As well as simplifying query syntax, this allows users to use these columns in their ORDER BY clause if required or specify a secondary index.

Consider the arxiv dataset explored in the guide JSON schema inference:

{

"id" : "2101.11408" ,

"submitter" : "Daniel Lemire" ,

"authors" : "Daniel Lemire" ,

"title" : "Number Parsing at a Gigabyte per Second" ,

"comments" : "Software at https://github.com/fastfloat/fast_float and

https://github.com/lemire/simple_fastfloat_benchmark/" ,

"journal-ref" : "Software: Practice and Experience 51 (8), 2021" ,

"doi" : "10.1002/spe.2984" ,

"report-no" : null ,

"categories" : "cs.DS cs.MS" ,

"license" : "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/" ,

"abstract" : "With disks and networks providing gigabytes per second ....

" ,

"versions" : [

{

"created" : "Mon, 11 Jan 2021 20:31:27 GMT" ,

"version" : "v1"

} ,

{

"created" : "Sat, 30 Jan 2021 23:57:29 GMT" ,

"version" : "v2"

}

] ,

"update_date" : "2022-11-07" ,

"authors_parsed" : [

[

"Lemire" ,

"Daniel" ,

""

]

]

}



Suppose we wish to make the first value of versions.created the main ordering key - ideally under a name published_date . This should be either extracted prior to insertion or at insert time using ClickHouse materialized views or materialized columns.

Materialized columns represent the simplest means of extracting data at query time and are preferred if the extraction logic can be captured as a simple SQL expression. As an example, the published_date can be added to the arxiv schema as a materialized column and defined as an ordering key as follows:

CREATE TABLE arxiv

(

` id ` String ,

` submitter ` String ,

` authors ` String ,

` title ` String ,

` comments ` String ,

` journal-ref ` String ,

` doi ` String ,

` report-no ` String ,

` categories ` String ,

` license ` String ,

` abstract ` String ,

` versions ` Array ( Tuple ( created String , version String ) ) ,

` update_date ` Date ,

` authors_parsed ` Array ( Array ( String ) ) ,

` published_date ` DateTime DEFAULT parseDateTimeBestEffort ( versions [ 1 ] .1 )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY published_date



Column expression for nested The above requires us to access the tuple using the notation versions[1].1 , referring to the created column by position, rather than the preferred syntax of versions.created_at[1] .

On loading the data, the column will be extracted:

INSERT INTO arxiv SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' )

0 rows in set . Elapsed: 39.827 sec . Processed 2.52 million rows , 1.39 GB ( 63.17 thousand rows / s . , 34.83 MB / s . )



SELECT published_date

FROM arxiv_2

LIMIT 2

┌──────published_date─┐

│ 2007 - 03 - 31 02 : 26 : 18 │

│ 2007 - 03 - 31 03 : 16 : 14 │

└─────────────────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



Materialized column behavior Values of materialized columns are always calculated at insert time and cannot be specified in INSERT queries. Materialized columns will, by default, not be returned in a SELECT * . This is to preserve the invariant that the result of a SELECT * can always be inserted back into the table using INSERT. This behavior can be disabled by setting asterisk_include_materialized_columns=1 .

For more complex filtering and transformation tasks, we recommend using materialized views.

The principle task on defining a schema for JSON is to determine the appropriate type for each key's value. We recommended users apply the following rules recursively on each key in the JSON hierarchy to determine the appropriate type for each key.

Primitive types - If the key's value is a primitive type, irrespective of whether it is part of a sub object or on the root, ensure you select its type according to general schema design best practices and type optimization rules. Arrays of primitives, such as phone_numbers below, can be modeled as Array(<type>) e.g., Array(String) . Static vs dynamic - If the key's value is a complex object i.e. either an object or an array of objects, establish whether it is subject to change. Objects that rarely have new keys, where the addition of a new key can be predicted and handled with a schema change via ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN , can be considered static. This includes objects where only a subset of the keys may be provided on some JSON documents. Objects where new keys are added frequently and/or not predictable should be considered dynamic. To establish whether a value is static or dynamic, see the relevant sections Handling static objects and Handling dynamic objects below.

Important: The above rules should be applied recursively. If a key's value is determined to be dynamic, no further evaluation is required and the guidelines in Handling dynamic objects can be followed. If the object is static, continue to assess the subkeys until either key values are primitive or dynamic keys are encountered.

To illustrate these rules, we use the following JSON example representing a person:

{

"id" : 1 ,

"name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" ,

"username" : "Clicky" ,

"email" : [email protected]" ,

"address" : [

{

"street" : "Victor Plains" ,

"suite" : "Suite 879" ,

"city" : "Wisokyburgh" ,

"zipcode" : "90566-7771" ,

"geo" : {

"lat" : -43.9509 ,

"lng" : -34.4618

}

}

] ,

"phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] ,

"website" : "clickhouse.com" ,

"company" : {

"name" : "ClickHouse" ,

"catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" ,

"labels" : {

"type" : "database systems" ,

"founded" : "2021"

}

} ,

"dob" : "2007-03-31" ,

"tags" : {

"hobby" : "Databases" ,

"holidays" : [

{

"year" : 2024 ,

"location" : "Azores, Portugal"

}

] ,

"car" : {

"model" : "Tesla" ,

"year" : 2023

}

}

}



Applying these rules:

The root keys name , username , email , website can be represented as type String . The column phone_numbers is an Array primitive of type Array(String) , with dob and id type Date and UInt32 respectively.

, , , can be represented as type . The column is an Array primitive of type , with and type and respectively. New keys will not be added to the address object (only new address objects), and it can thus be considered static . If we recurse, all of the sub-columns can be considered primitives (and type String ) except geo . This is also a static structure with two Float32 columns, lat and lon .

object (only new address objects), and it can thus be considered . If we recurse, all of the sub-columns can be considered primitives (and type ) except . This is also a static structure with two columns, and . The tags column is dynamic . We assume new arbitary tags can be added to this object of any type and structure.

column is . We assume new arbitary tags can be added to this object of any type and structure. The company object is static and will always contain at most the 3 keys specified. The subkeys name and catchPhrase are of type String . The key labels is dynamic. We assume new arbitrary tags can be added to this object. Values will always be key-value pairs of type string.

We recommend static objects are handled using named tuples i.e. Tuple . Arrays of objects can be held using arrays of tuples i.e. Array(Tuple) . Within tuples themselves, columns and their respective types should be defined using the same rules. This can result in nested Tuples to represent nested objects as shown below.

To illustrate this, we use the earlier JSON person example, omitting the dynamic objects:

{

"id" : 1 ,

"name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" ,

"username" : "Clicky" ,

"email" : [email protected]" ,

"address" : [

{

"street" : "Victor Plains" ,

"suite" : "Suite 879" ,

"city" : "Wisokyburgh" ,

"zipcode" : "90566-7771" ,

"geo" : {

"lat" : -43.9509 ,

"lng" : -34.4618

}

}

] ,

"phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] ,

"website" : "clickhouse.com" ,

"company" : {

"name" : "ClickHouse" ,

"catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics"

} ,

"dob" : "2007-03-31"

}



The schema for this table is shown below:

CREATE TABLE people

(

` id ` Int64 ,

` name ` String ,

` username ` String ,

` email ` String ,

` address ` Array ( Tuple ( city String , geo Tuple ( lat Float32 , lng Float32 ) , street String , suite String , zipcode String ) ) ,

` phone_numbers ` Array ( String ) ,

` website ` String ,

` company ` Tuple ( catchPhrase String , name String ) ,

` dob ` Date

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY username



Note how the company column is defined as a Tuple(catchPhrase String, name String) . The address field uses an Array(Tuple) , with a nested Tuple to represent the geo column.

JSON can be inserted into this table in its current structure:

INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" } , "dob" : "2007-03-31" }



In our example above, we have minimal data, but as shown below, we can query the tuple fields by their period-delimited names.

SELECT

address . street ,

company . name

FROM people



┌─address . street────┬─company . name─┐

│ [ 'Victor Plains' ] │ ClickHouse │

└───────────────────┴──────────────┘



Note how the address.street column is returned as an Array . To query a specific object inside an array by position, the array offset should be specified after the column name. For example, to access the street from the first address:

SELECT address . street [ 1 ] AS street

FROM people



┌─street────────┐

│ Victor Plains │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



The principal disadvantage of tuples is that the sub columns cannot be used in ordering keys. The following will thus fail:

CREATE TABLE people

(

` id ` Int64 ,

` name ` String ,

` username ` String ,

` email ` String ,

` address ` Array ( Tuple ( city String , geo Tuple ( lat Float32 , lng Float32 ) , street String , suite String , zipcode String ) ) ,

` phone_numbers ` Array ( String ) ,

` website ` String ,

` company ` Tuple ( catchPhrase String , name String ) ,

` dob ` Date

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY company . name



Code: 47. DB::Exception: Missing columns : 'company.name' while processing query: 'company.name' , required columns : 'company.name' 'company.name' . ( UNKNOWN_IDENTIFIER )



Tuples in ordering key While tuple columns cannot be used in ordering keys, the entire tuple can be used. While possible, this rarely makes sense.

Even if JSON objects are structured, they are often sparse with only a subset of the known keys provided. Fortunately, the Tuple type does not require all columns in the JSON payload. If not provided, default values will be used.

Consider our earlier people table and the following sparse JSON, missing the keys suite , geo , phone_numbers and catchPhrase .

We can see below this row can be successfully inserted:

INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" } ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" } , "dob" : "2007-03-31" }



Ok .



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



Querying this single row, we can see that default values are used for the columns (including sub-objects) that were ommitted:

SELECT *

FROM people

FORMAT PrettyJSONEachRow



{

"id" : "1" ,

"name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" ,

"username" : "Clicky" ,

"email" : [email protected]" ,

"address" : [

{

"city" : "Wisokyburgh" ,

"geo" : {

"lat" : 0 ,

"lng" : 0

} ,

"street" : "Victor Plains" ,

"suite" : "" ,

"zipcode" : "90566-7771"

}

] ,

"phone_numbers" : [ ] ,

"website" : "clickhouse.com" ,

"company" : {

"catchPhrase" : "" ,

"name" : "ClickHouse"

} ,

"dob" : "2007-03-31"

}



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



Differentiating empty and null If users need to differentiate between a value being empty and not provided, the Nullable type can be used. This should be avoided unless absolutely required, as it will negatively impact storage and query performance on these columns.

While a structured approach is simplest when the JSON keys are static, this approach can still be used if the changes to the schema can be planned, i.e., new keys are known in advance, and the schema can be modified accordingly.

Note that ClickHouse will by default ignore JSON keys which are provided in the payload and are not present in the schema. Consider the following modified JSON payload with the addition of a nickname key:

{

"id" : 1 ,

"name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" ,

"nickname" : "Clicky" ,

"username" : "Clicky" ,

"email" : [email protected]" ,

"address" : [

{

"street" : "Victor Plains" ,

"suite" : "Suite 879" ,

"city" : "Wisokyburgh" ,

"zipcode" : "90566-7771" ,

"geo" : {

"lat" : -43.9509 ,

"lng" : -34.4618

}

}

] ,

"phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] ,

"website" : "clickhouse.com" ,

"company" : {

"name" : "ClickHouse" ,

"catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics"

} ,

"dob" : "2007-03-31"

}



This JSON can be successfully inserted with the nickname key ignored:

INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "nickname" : "Clicky" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" } , "dob" : "2007-03-31" }



Ok .



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



Columns can be added to a schema using the ALTER TABLE ADD COLUMN command. A default can be specified via the DEFAULT clause, which will be used if it is not specified during the subsequent inserts. Rows for which this value is not present (as they were inserted prior to its creation) will also return this default value. If no DEFAULT value is specified, the default value for the type will be used.

For example:



INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "nickname" : "Clicky" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" } , "dob" : "2007-03-31" }





ALTER TABLE people

( ADD COLUMN ` nickname ` String DEFAULT 'no_nickname' )





INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 2 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "nickname" : "Clicky" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" } , "dob" : "2007-03-31" }





SELECT id , nickname FROM people



┌─id─┬─nickname────┐

│ 2 │ Clicky │

│ 1 │ no_nickname │

└────┴─────────────┘



2 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



There are two recommended approaches to handling dynamic objects:

Map(String,V) type

String with JSON functions

The following rules can be applied to determine the most appropriate.

If the objects are highly dynamic, with no predictable structure and contain arbitary nested objects, users should use the String type. Values can be extracted at query time using JSON functions as we show below. If the object is used to store arbitrary keys, mostly of one type, consider using the Map type. Ideally, the number of unique keys should not exceed several hundred. The Map type can also be considered for objects with sub-objects, provided the latter have uniformity in their types. Generally, we recommend the Map type be used for labels and tags, e.g. Kubernertes pod labels in log data.

Apply an object level approach Different techniques may be applied to different objects in the same schema. Some objects can be best solved with a String and others Map . Note that once a String type is used, no further schema decisions need to be made. Conversely, it is possible to nest sub-objects within a Map key as we show below - including a String representing JSON.

Handling data using the structured approach described above is often not viable for those users with dynamic JSON, which is either subject to change or for which the schema is not well understood. For absolute flexibility, users can simply store JSON as String s before using functions to extract fields as required. This represents the extreme opposite of handling JSON as a structured object. This flexibility incurs costs with significant disadvantages - primarily an increase in query syntax complexity as well as degraded performance.

As noted earlier, for the original person object, we cannot ensure the structure of the tags column. We insert the original row (we also include company.labels , which we ignore for now), declaring the Tags column as a String :

CREATE TABLE people

(

` id ` Int64 ,

` name ` String ,

` username ` String ,

` email ` String ,

` address ` Array ( Tuple ( city String , geo Tuple ( lat Float32 , lng Float32 ) , street String , suite String , zipcode String ) ) ,

` phone_numbers ` Array ( String ) ,

` website ` String ,

` company ` Tuple ( catchPhrase String , name String ) ,

` dob ` Date ,

` tags ` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY username



INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" , "labels" :{ "type" : "database systems" , "founded" : "2021" }} , "dob" : "2007-03-31" , "tags" :{ "hobby" : "Databases" , "holidays" : [ { "year" : 2024 , "location" : "Azores, Portugal" } ] , "car" :{ "model" : "Tesla" , "year" : 2023 }}}



Ok .

1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



We can select the tags column and see that the JSON has been inserted as a string:

SELECT tags

FROM people



┌─tags───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ { "hobby" : "Databases" , "holidays" : [ { "year" : 2024 , "location" : "Azores, Portugal" } ] , "car" :{ "model" : "Tesla" , "year" : 2023 }} │

└────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



The JSONExtract functions can be used to retrieve values from this JSON. Consider the simple example below:

SELECT JSONExtractString ( tags , 'holidays' ) as holidays FROM people



┌─holidays──────────────────────────────────────┐

│ [ { "year" : 2024 , "location" : "Azores, Portugal" } ] │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



Notice how the functions require both a reference to the String column tags and a path in the JSON to extract. Nested paths require functions to be nested e.g. JSONExtractUInt(JSONExtractString(tags, 'car'), 'year') which extracts the column tags.car.year . The extraction of nested paths can be simplified through the functions JSON_QUERY AND JSON_VALUE.

Consider the extreme case with the arxiv dataset where we consider the entire body to be a String .

CREATE TABLE arxiv (

body String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( )



To insert into this schema, we need to use the JSONAsString format:

INSERT INTO arxiv SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' , 'JSONAsString' )



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 25.186 sec . Processed 2.52 million rows , 1.38 GB ( 99.89 thousand rows / s . , 54.79 MB / s . )



Suppose we wish to count the number of papers released by year. Contrast the query against the structured version of the schema vs using only a string:



SELECT

toYear ( parseDateTimeBestEffort ( versions . created [ 1 ] ) ) AS published_year ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM arxiv_v2

GROUP BY published_year

ORDER BY c ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─published_year─┬─────c─┐

│ 1986 │ 1 │

│ 1988 │ 1 │

│ 1989 │ 6 │

│ 1990 │ 26 │

│ 1991 │ 353 │

│ 1992 │ 3190 │

│ 1993 │ 6729 │

│ 1994 │ 10078 │

│ 1995 │ 13006 │

│ 1996 │ 15872 │

└────────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.264 sec . Processed 2.31 million rows , 153.57 MB ( 8.75 million rows / s . , 582.58 MB / s . )







SELECT

toYear ( parseDateTimeBestEffort ( JSON_VALUE ( body , '$.versions[0].created' ) ) ) AS published_year ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM arxiv

GROUP BY published_year

ORDER BY published_year ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─published_year─┬─────c─┐

│ 1986 │ 1 │

│ 1988 │ 1 │

│ 1989 │ 6 │

│ 1990 │ 26 │

│ 1991 │ 353 │

│ 1992 │ 3190 │

│ 1993 │ 6729 │

│ 1994 │ 10078 │

│ 1995 │ 13006 │

│ 1996 │ 15872 │

└────────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 1.281 sec . Processed 2.49 million rows , 4.22 GB ( 1.94 million rows / s . , 3.29 GB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 205.98 MiB .



Notice the use of an xpath expression here to filter the JSON by method i.e. JSON_VALUE(body, '$.versions[0].created') .

String functions are appreciably slower (> 10x) than explicit type conversions with indices. The above queries always require a full table scan and processing of every row. While these queries will still be fast on a small dataset such as this, performance will degrade on larger datasets.

This approach's flexibility comes at a clear performance and syntax cost, and it should be used only for highly dynamic objects in the schema.

The above examples use the JSON* family of functions. These utilize a full JSON parser based on simdjson, that is rigorous in its parsing and will distinguish between the same field nested at different levels. These functions are able to deal with JSON that is syntactically correct but not well-formatted, e.g. double spaces between keys.

A faster and more strict set of functions are available. These simpleJSON* functions offer potentially superior performance, primarily by making strict assumptions as to the structure and format of the JSON. Specifically:

Field names must be constants

Consistent encoding of field names e.g. simpleJSONHas('{"abc":"def"}', 'abc') = 1 , but visitParamHas('{"\\u0061\\u0062\\u0063":"def"}', 'abc') = 0

The field names are unique across all nested structures. No differentiation is made between nesting levels and matching is indiscriminate. In the event of multiple matching fields, the first occurrence is used.

No special characters outside of string literals. This includes spaces. The following is invalid and will not parse. { "@timestamp" : 893964617 , "clientip" : "40.135.0.0" , "request" : { "method" : "GET" ,

"path" : "/images/hm_bg.jpg" , "version" : "HTTP/1.0" } , "status" : 200 , "size" : 24736 }

Whereas, the following will parse correctly: { "@timestamp" : 893964617 , "clientip" : "40.135.0.0" , "request" : { "method" : "GET" ,

"path" : "/images/hm_bg.jpg" , "version" : "HTTP/1.0" } , "status" : 200 , "size" : 24736 }



In some circumstances, where performance is critical and your JSON meets the above requirements, these may be appropriate. An example of the earlier query, re-written to use simpleJSON* functions, is shown below:

SELECT

toYear ( parseDateTimeBestEffort ( simpleJSONExtractString ( simpleJSONExtractRaw ( body , 'versions' ) , 'created' ) ) ) AS published_year ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM arxiv

GROUP BY published_year

ORDER BY published_year ASC

LIMIT 10



┌─published_year─┬─────c─┐

│ 1986 │ 1 │

│ 1988 │ 1 │

│ 1989 │ 6 │

│ 1990 │ 26 │

│ 1991 │ 353 │

│ 1992 │ 3190 │

│ 1993 │ 6729 │

│ 1994 │ 10078 │

│ 1995 │ 13006 │

│ 1996 │ 15872 │

└────────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set . Elapsed: 0.964 sec . Processed 2.48 million rows , 4.21 GB ( 2.58 million rows / s . , 4.36 GB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 211.49 MiB .



The above uses the simpleJSONExtractString to extract the created key, exploiting the fact we want the first value only for the published date. In this case, the limitations of the simpleJSON* functions are acceptable for the gain in performance.

If an object is used to store arbitrary keys of mostly one type, consider using the Map type. Ideally, the number of unique keys should not exceed several hundred. We recommend the Map type be used for labels and tags e.g. Kubernertes pod labels in log data. While a simple way to represent nested structures, Map s have some notable limitations:

The fields must be of all the same type.

Accessing sub-columns requires a special map syntax since the fields don’t exist as columns; the entire object is a column.

Accessing a subcolumn loads the entire Map value i.e. all siblings and their respective values. For larger maps, this can result in a significant performance penalty.

String keys When modelling objects as Map s, a String key is used to store the JSON key name. The map will therefore always be Map(String, T) , where T depends on the data.

The simplest application of a Map is when the object contains the same primitive type as values. In most cases, this involves using the String type for the value T .

Consider our earlier person JSON where the company.labels object was determined to be dynamic. Importantly, we only expect key-value pairs of type String to be added to this object. We can thus declare this as Map(String, String) :

CREATE TABLE people

(

` id ` Int64 ,

` name ` String ,

` username ` String ,

` email ` String ,

` address ` Array ( Tuple ( city String , geo Tuple ( lat Float32 , lng Float32 ) , street String , suite String , zipcode String ) ) ,

` phone_numbers ` Array ( String ) ,

` website ` String ,

` company ` Tuple ( catchPhrase String , name String , labels Map ( String , String ) ) ,

` dob ` Date ,

` tags ` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY username



We can insert our original complete JSON object:

INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "address" : [ { "street" : "Victor Plains" , "suite" : "Suite 879" , "city" : "Wisokyburgh" , "zipcode" : "90566-7771" , "geo" :{ "lat" : - 43.9509 , "lng" : - 34.4618 }} ] , "phone_numbers" : [ "010-692-6593" , "020-192-3333" ] , "website" : "clickhouse.com" , "company" :{ "name" : "ClickHouse" , "catchPhrase" : "The real-time data warehouse for analytics" , "labels" :{ "type" : "database systems" , "founded" : "2021" }} , "dob" : "2007-03-31" , "tags" :{ "hobby" : "Databases" , "holidays" : [ { "year" : 2024 , "location" : "Azores, Portugal" } ] , "car" :{ "model" : "Tesla" , "year" : 2023 }}}



Ok .



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



Querying these fields within the request object requires a map syntax e.g.:

SELECT company . labels FROM people



┌─company . labels───────────────────────────────┐

│ { 'type' : 'database systems' , 'founded' : '2021' } │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



SELECT company . labels [ 'type' ] AS type FROM people



┌─ type ─────────────┐

│ database systems │

└──────────────────┘



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .



A full set of Map functions is available to query this time, described here. If your data is not of a consistent type, functions exist to perform the necessary type coercion.

The Map type can also be considered for objects which have sub-objects, provided the latter have consistency in their types.

Suppose the tags key for our persons object requires a consistent structure, where the sub-object for each tag has a name and time column. A simplified example of such a JSON document might look like the following:

This can be modelled with a Map(String, Tuple(name String, time DateTime)) as shown below:

CREATE TABLE people

(

` id ` Int64 ,

` name ` String ,

` username ` String ,

` email ` String ,

` tags ` Map ( String , Tuple ( name String , time DateTime ) )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY username



INSERT INTO people FORMAT JSONEachRow

{ "id" : 1 , "name" : "Clicky McCliickHouse" , "username" : "Clicky" , "email" : [email protected]" , "tags" :{ "hobby" :{ "name" : "Diving" , "time" : "2024-07-11 14:18:01" } , "car" :{ "name" : "Tesla" , "time" : "2024-07-11 15:18:23" }}}



Ok .



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.002 sec .



SELECT tags [ 'hobby' ] AS hobby

FROM people

FORMAT JSONEachRow



{ "hobby" :{ "name" : "Diving" , "time" : "2024-07-11 14:18:01" }}



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.001 sec .

