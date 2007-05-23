JSON schema inference

ClickHouse can automatically determine the structure of JSON data. This can be used to query JSON data directly e.g. on disk with clickhouse-local or S3 buckets, and/or automatically create schemas prior to loading the data into ClickHouse.

Consistent structure - The data from which you are going to infer types contains all the columns that you are interested in. Data with additional columns added after the type inference will be ignored and can't be queried.

Important If you have more dynamic JSON, to which new keys are added without sufficient warning to modify the schema e.g. Kubernetes labels in logs, we recommend reading Designing JSON schema.

Our previous examples used a simple version of the Python PyPI dataset in NDJSON format. In this section, we explore a more complex dataset with nested structures - the arXiv dataset containing 2.5m scholarly papers. Each row in this dataset, distributed as NDJSON, represents a published academic paper. An example row is shown below:

{

"id" : "2101.11408" ,

"submitter" : "Daniel Lemire" ,

"authors" : "Daniel Lemire" ,

"title" : "Number Parsing at a Gigabyte per Second" ,

"comments" : "Software at https://github.com/fastfloat/fast_float and

https://github.com/lemire/simple_fastfloat_benchmark/" ,

"journal-ref" : "Software: Practice and Experience 51 (8), 2021" ,

"doi" : "10.1002/spe.2984" ,

"report-no" : null ,

"categories" : "cs.DS cs.MS" ,

"license" : "http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/" ,

"abstract" : "With disks and networks providing gigabytes per second ....

" ,

"versions" : [

{

"created" : "Mon, 11 Jan 2021 20:31:27 GMT" ,

"version" : "v1"

} ,

{

"created" : "Sat, 30 Jan 2021 23:57:29 GMT" ,

"version" : "v2"

}

] ,

"update_date" : "2022-11-07" ,

"authors_parsed" : [

[

"Lemire" ,

"Daniel" ,

""

]

]

}



This data requires a far more complex schema than previous examples. We outline the process of defining this schema below, introducing complex types such as Tuple and Array .

This dataset is stored in a public S3 bucket at s3://datasets-documentation/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz .

You can see that the dataset above contains nested JSON objects. While users should draft and version their schemas, inference allows types to be inferred from the data. This allows the schema DDL to be auto-generated, avoiding the need to build it manually and accelerating the development process.

Auto format detection As well as detecting the schema, JSON schema inference will automatically infer the format of the data from the file extension and contents. The above file is detected as being NDJSON automatically as a result.

Using the s3 function with the DESCRIBE command shows the types that will be inferred.

DESCRIBE TABLE s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' )

SETTINGS describe_compact_output = 1



┌─name───────────┬─type────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ id │ Nullable(String) │

│ submitter │ Nullable(String) │

│ authors │ Nullable(String) │

│ title │ Nullable(String) │

│ comments │ Nullable(String) │

│ journal-ref │ Nullable(String) │

│ doi │ Nullable(String) │

│ report-no │ Nullable(String) │

│ categories │ Nullable(String) │

│ license │ Nullable(String) │

│ abstract │ Nullable(String) │

│ versions │ Array(Tuple(created Nullable(String),version Nullable(String))) │

│ update_date │ Nullable(Date) │

│ authors_parsed │ Array(Array(Nullable(String))) │

└────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Avoid nulls You can see a lot of the columns are detected as Nullable. We do not recommend using the Nullable type when not absolutely needed. You can use schema_inference_make_columns_nullable to control the behavior of when Nullable is applied.

We can see that most columns have automatically been detected as String , with update_date column correctly detected as a Date . The versions column has been created as an Array(Tuple(created String, version String)) to store a list of objects, with authors_parsed being defined as Array(Array(String)) for nested arrays.

Controlling type detection The auto-detection of dates and datetimes can be controlled through the settings input_format_try_infer_dates and input_format_try_infer_datetimes respectively (both enabled by default). The inference of objects as tuples is controlled by the setting input_format_json_try_infer_named_tuples_from_objects . Other settings which control schema inference for JSON, such as the auto-detection of numbers, can be found here.

We can rely on schema inference to query JSON data in place. Below, we find the top authors for each year, exploiting the fact the dates and arrays are automatically detected.

SELECT

toYear ( update_date ) AS year ,

authors ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' )

GROUP BY

year ,

authors

ORDER BY

year ASC ,

c DESC

LIMIT 1 BY year



┌─ year ─┬─authors────────────────────────────────────┬───c─┐

│ 2007 │ The BABAR Collaboration , B . Aubert , et al │ 98 │

│ 2008 │ The OPAL collaboration , G . Abbiendi , et al │ 59 │

│ 2009 │ Ashoke Sen │ 77 │

│ 2010 │ The BABAR Collaboration , B . Aubert , et al │ 117 │

│ 2011 │ Amelia Carolina Sparavigna │ 21 │

│ 2012 │ ZEUS Collaboration │ 140 │

│ 2013 │ CMS Collaboration │ 125 │

│ 2014 │ CMS Collaboration │ 87 │

│ 2015 │ ATLAS Collaboration │ 118 │

│ 2016 │ ATLAS Collaboration │ 126 │

│ 2017 │ CMS Collaboration │ 122 │

│ 2018 │ CMS Collaboration │ 138 │

│ 2019 │ CMS Collaboration │ 113 │

│ 2020 │ CMS Collaboration │ 94 │

│ 2021 │ CMS Collaboration │ 69 │

│ 2022 │ CMS Collaboration │ 62 │

│ 2023 │ ATLAS Collaboration │ 128 │

│ 2024 │ ATLAS Collaboration │ 120 │

└──────┴────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────┘



18 rows in set . Elapsed: 20.172 sec . Processed 2.52 million rows , 1.39 GB ( 124.72 thousand rows / s . , 68.76 MB / s . )



Schema inference allows us to query JSON files without needing to specify the schema, accelerating ad-hoc data analysis tasks.

We can rely on schema inference to create the schema for a table. The following CREATE AS EMPTY command causes the DDL for the table to be inferred and the table to created. This does not load any data:

CREATE TABLE arxiv

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY update_date EMPTY

AS SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' )

SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable = 0



To confirm the table schema, we use the SHOW CREATE TABLE command:

SHOW CREATE TABLE arxiv



CREATE TABLE arxiv

(

` id ` String ,

` submitter ` String ,

` authors ` String ,

` title ` String ,

` comments ` String ,

` journal-ref ` String ,

` doi ` String ,

` report-no ` String ,

` categories ` String ,

` license ` String ,

` abstract ` String ,

` versions ` Array ( Tuple ( created String , version String ) ) ,

` update_date ` Date ,

` authors_parsed ` Array ( Array ( String ) )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY update_date

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192



The above is the correct schema for this data. Schema inference is based on sampling the data and reading the data row by row. Column values are extracted according to the format, with recursive parsers and heuristics used to determine the type for each value. The maximum number of rows and bytes read from the data in schema inference is controlled by the settings input_format_max_rows_to_read_for_schema_inference (25000 by default) and input_format_max_bytes_to_read_for_schema_inference (32MB by default). In the event detection is not correct, users can provide hints as described here.

The above example uses a file on S3 to create the table schema. Users may wish to create a schema from a single-row snippet. This can be achieved using the format function as shown below:

CREATE TABLE arxiv

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY update_date EMPTY

AS SELECT *

FROM format ( JSONEachRow , '{"id":"2101.11408","submitter":"Daniel Lemire","authors":"Daniel Lemire","title":"Number Parsing at a Gigabyte per Second","comments":"Software at https://github.com/fastfloat/fast_float and","doi":"10.1002/spe.2984","report-no":null,"categories":"cs.DS cs.MS","license":"http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/","abstract":"Withdisks and networks providing gigabytes per second ","versions":[{"created":"Mon, 11 Jan 2021 20:31:27 GMT","version":"v1"},{"created":"Sat, 30 Jan 2021 23:57:29 GMT","version":"v2"}],"update_date":"2022-11-07","authors_parsed":[["Lemire","Daniel",""]]}' ) SETTINGS schema_inference_make_columns_nullable = 0



SHOW CREATE TABLE arxiv



CREATE TABLE arxiv

(

` id ` String ,

` submitter ` String ,

` authors ` String ,

` title ` String ,

` comments ` String ,

` doi ` String ,

` report-no ` String ,

` categories ` String ,

` license ` String ,

` abstract ` String ,

` versions ` Array ( Tuple ( created String , version String ) ) ,

` update_date ` Date ,

` authors_parsed ` Array ( Array ( String ) )

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY update_date



The previous commands created a table to which data can be loaded. You can now insert the data into your table using the following INSERT INTO SELECT :

INSERT INTO arxiv SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/arxiv/arxiv.json.gz' )



0 rows in set . Elapsed: 38.498 sec . Processed 2.52 million rows , 1.39 GB ( 65.35 thousand rows / s . , 36.03 MB / s . )

Peak memory usage : 870.67 MiB .



For examples of loading data from other sources e.g. file, see here.

Once loaded, we can query our data, optionally using the format PrettyJSONEachRow to show the rows in their original structure:

SELECT *

FROM arxiv

LIMIT 1

FORMAT PrettyJSONEachRow



{

"id" : "0704.0004" ,

"submitter" : "David Callan" ,

"authors" : "David Callan" ,

"title" : "A determinant of Stirling cycle numbers counts unlabeled acyclic" ,

"comments" : "11 pages" ,

"journal-ref" : "" ,

"doi" : "" ,

"report-no" : "" ,

"categories" : "math.CO" ,

"license" : "" ,

"abstract" : " We show that a determinant of Stirling cycle numbers counts unlabeled acyclic

single-source automata." ,

"versions" : [

{

"created" : "Sat, 31 Mar 2007 03:16:14 GMT" ,

"version" : "v1"

}

] ,

"update_date" : "2007-05-23" ,

"authors_parsed" : [

[

"Callan" ,

"David"

]

]

}



1 row in set . Elapsed: 0.009 sec .



Sometimes, you might have bad data. For example, specific columns that do not have the right type or an improperly formatted JSON. For this, you can use the setting input_format_allow_errors_ratio to allow a certain number of rows to be ignored if the data is triggering insert errors. Additionally, hints can be provided to assist inference.

To learn more about the data type inference, you can refer to this documentation page.