Importing and exporting JSON data in ClickHouse

JSON is a popular format for exchanging data between different layers of modern applications. ClickHouse provides many tuning options to support almost any form of JSON data.

To import JSON data, we first have to define which JSON type to use. This will depend on how the input data is structured.

JSON tutorial For a step by step tutorial with a large JSON dataset, please see Loading JSON in 5 steps.

One of the most popular forms of JSON data is having a list of JSON objects in a JSON array, like in this example:

> cat list.json

[

{

"path" : "Akiba_Hebrew_Academy" ,

"month" : "2017-08-01" ,

"hits" : 241

} ,

{

"path" : "Aegithina_tiphia" ,

"month" : "2018-02-01" ,

"hits" : 34

} ,

.. .

]



Let’s create a table for this kind of data:

CREATE TABLE sometable

(

` path ` String ,

` month ` Date ,

` hits ` UInt32

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY tuple ( month , path )



To import a list of JSON objects, we can use a JSONEachRow format (inserting data from list.json file):

INSERT INTO sometable

FROM INFILE 'list.json'

FORMAT JSONEachRow



We have used a FROM INFILE clause to load data from the local file, and we can see import was successful:

SELECT *

FROM sometable



┌─path──────────────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ 1971-72_Utah_Stars_season │ 2016-10-01 │ 1 │

│ Akiba_Hebrew_Academy │ 2017-08-01 │ 241 │

│ Aegithina_tiphia │ 2018-02-01 │ 34 │

└───────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



Many apps can log data in JSON format so that each log line is an individual JSON object, like in this file:

cat object-per-line.json



{"path":"1-krona","month":"2017-01-01","hits":4}

{"path":"Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla","month":"2017-01-01","hits":3}

{"path":"Bob_Dolman","month":"2016-11-01","hits":245}



The same JSONEachRow format is capable of working with such files:

INSERT INTO sometable FROM INFILE 'object-per-line.json' FORMAT JSONEachRow ;

SELECT * FROM sometable ;



┌─path──────────────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ Bob_Dolman │ 2016-11-01 │ 245 │

│ 1-krona │ 2017-01-01 │ 4 │

│ Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla │ 2017-01-01 │ 3 │

└───────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



In some cases, the list of JSON objects can be encoded as object properties instead of array elements (see objects.json for example):

cat objects.json



{

"a": {

"path":"April_25,_2017",

"month":"2018-01-01",

"hits":2

},

"b": {

"path":"Akahori_Station",

"month":"2016-06-01",

"hits":11

},

...

}



ClickHouse can load data from this kind of data using JSONObjectEachRow format:

INSERT INTO sometable FROM INFILE 'objects.json' FORMAT JSONObjectEachRow ;

SELECT * FROM sometable ;



┌─path────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ Abducens_palsy │ 2016-05-01 │ 28 │

│ Akahori_Station │ 2016-06-01 │ 11 │

│ April_25,_2017 │ 2018-01-01 │ 2 │

└─────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



Let’s say we also want to save values in parent object keys to the table. In this case, we can use the following option to define the name of the column we want key values to be saved to:

SET format_json_object_each_row_column_for_object_name = 'id'



Now we can check which data is going to be loaded from the original JSON file using file() function:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'objects.json' , JSONObjectEachRow )



┌─id─┬─path────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ a │ April_25,_2017 │ 2018-01-01 │ 2 │

│ b │ Akahori_Station │ 2016-06-01 │ 11 │

│ c │ Abducens_palsy │ 2016-05-01 │ 28 │

└────┴─────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



Note how the id column has been populated by key values correctly.

Sometimes, for the sake of saving space, JSON files are encoded in arrays instead of objects. In this case, we deal with a list of JSON arrays:

cat arrays.json



["Akiba_Hebrew_Academy", "2017-08-01", 241],

["Aegithina_tiphia", "2018-02-01", 34],

["1971-72_Utah_Stars_season", "2016-10-01", 1]



In this case, ClickHouse will load this data and attribute each value to the corresponding column based on its order in the array. We use JSONCompactEachRow format for this:

SELECT * FROM sometable



┌─path──────────────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ 1971-72_Utah_Stars_season │ 2016-10-01 │ 1 │

│ Akiba_Hebrew_Academy │ 2017-08-01 │ 241 │

│ Aegithina_tiphia │ 2018-02-01 │ 34 │

└───────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



In some cases, data can be encoded column-wise instead of row-wise. In this case, a parent JSON object contains columns with values. Take a look at the following file:

cat columns.json



{

"path": ["2007_Copa_America", "Car_dealerships_in_the_USA", "Dihydromyricetin_reductase"],

"month": ["2016-07-01", "2015-07-01", "2015-07-01"],

"hits": [178, 11, 1]

}



ClickHouse uses JSONColumns format to parse data formatted like that:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'columns.json' , JSONColumns )



┌─path───────────────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ 2007_Copa_America │ 2016-07-01 │ 178 │

│ Car_dealerships_in_the_USA │ 2015-07-01 │ 11 │

│ Dihydromyricetin_reductase │ 2015-07-01 │ 1 │

└────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



A more compact format is also supported when dealing with an array of columns instead of an object using JSONCompactColumns format:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'columns-array.json' , JSONCompactColumns )



┌─c1──────────────┬─────────c2─┬─c3─┐

│ Heidenrod │ 2017-01-01 │ 10 │

│ Arthur_Henrique │ 2016-11-01 │ 12 │

│ Alan_Ebnother │ 2015-11-01 │ 66 │

└─────────────────┴────────────┴────┘



There are cases you might want to save JSON objects to a single String (or JSON) column instead of parsing it. This can be useful when dealing with a list of JSON objects of different structures. Let’s take this file, where we have multiple different JSON objects inside a parent list:

cat custom.json



[

{"name": "Joe", "age": 99, "type": "person"},

{"url": "/my.post.MD", "hits": 1263, "type": "post"},

{"message": "Warning on disk usage", "type": "log"}

]



We want to save original JSON objects into the following table:

CREATE TABLE events

(

` data ` String

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( )



Now we can load data from the file into this table using JSONAsString format to keep JSON objects instead of parsing them:

INSERT INTO events ( data )

FROM INFILE 'custom.json'

FORMAT JSONAsString



And we can use JSON functions to query saved objects:

SELECT

JSONExtractString ( data , 'type' ) AS type ,

data

FROM events



┌─type───┬─data─────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ person │ {"name": "Joe", "age": 99, "type": "person"} │

│ post │ {"url": "/my.post.MD", "hits": 1263, "type": "post"} │

│ log │ {"message": "Warning on disk usage", "type": "log"} │

└────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



Consider using JSONAsObject together with a new JSON data type to store and process JSON in tables in a more efficient way. Note that JSONAsString works perfectly fine in cases we have JSON object-per-line formatted files (usually used with JSONEachRow format).

ClickHouse does some magic to guess the best types while importing JSON data. We can use a DESCRIBE clause to check which types were defined:

DESCRIBE TABLE file ( 'list.json' , JSONEachRow )



┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ path │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ month │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ hits │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

└───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



This allows quickly creating tables from JSON files:

CREATE TABLE new_table

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY tuple ( ) AS

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'list.json' , JSONEachRow )



Detected types will be used for this table:

DESCRIBE TABLE new_table



┌─name──┬─type─────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ path │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ month │ Nullable(Date) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ hits │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

└───────┴──────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



In cases we're dealing with nested JSON objects, we can additionally define schema and use complex types (Array, JSON or Tuple) to load data:

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'list-nested.json' , JSONEachRow , 'page JSON, month Date, hits UInt32' )

LIMIT 1



┌─page─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ {"owner_id":12,"path":"Akiba_Hebrew_Academy","title":"Akiba Hebrew Academy"} │ 2017-08-01 │ 241 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



We can refer to nested JSON keys by enabling the following settings option:

SET input_format_import_nested_json = 1



This allows us to refer to nested JSON object keys using dot notation (remember to wrap those with backtick symbols to work):

SELECT *

FROM file ( 'list-nested.json' , JSONEachRow , '`page.owner_id` UInt32, `page.title` String, month Date, hits UInt32' )

LIMIT 1



┌─page.owner_id─┬─page.title───────────┬──────month─┬─hits─┐

│ 12 │ Akiba Hebrew Academy │ 2017-08-01 │ 241 │

└───────────────┴──────────────────────┴────────────┴──────┘



This way, we can flatten nested JSON objects or use some nested values to save them as separate columns.

By default, ClickHouse will ignore unknown columns when importing JSON data. Let’s try to import the original file into the table without the month column:

CREATE TABLE shorttable

(

` path ` String ,

` hits ` UInt32

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY path



We can still insert the original JSON data with 3 columns into this table:

INSERT INTO shorttable FROM INFILE 'list.json' FORMAT JSONEachRow ;

SELECT * FROM shorttable



┌─path──────────────────────┬─hits─┐

│ 1971-72_Utah_Stars_season │ 1 │

│ Aegithina_tiphia │ 34 │

│ Akiba_Hebrew_Academy │ 241 │

└───────────────────────────┴──────┘



ClickHouse will ignore unknown columns while importing. This can be disabled with the input_format_skip_unknown_fields settings option:

SET input_format_skip_unknown_fields = 0 ;

INSERT INTO shorttable FROM INFILE 'list.json' FORMAT JSONEachRow ;



Ok.

Exception on client:

Code: 117. DB::Exception: Unknown field found while parsing JSONEachRow format: month: (in file/uri /data/clickhouse/user_files/list.json): (at row 1)



ClickHouse will throw exceptions in cases of inconsistent JSON and table columns structure.

Almost any JSON format used for import can be used for export as well. The most popular is JSONEachRow:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONEachRow



{"path":"Bob_Dolman","month":"2016-11-01","hits":245}

{"path":"1-krona","month":"2017-01-01","hits":4}

{"path":"Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla","month":"2017-01-01","hits":3}



Or we can use JSONCompactEachRow to save disk space by skipping column names:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONCompactEachRow



["Bob_Dolman", "2016-11-01", 245]

["1-krona", "2017-01-01", 4]

["Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla", "2017-01-01", 3]



ClickHouse respects data types and will export JSON accordingly to standards. But in cases we need to have all values encoded as strings, we can use JSONStringsEachRow format:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONStringsEachRow



{"path":"Bob_Dolman","month":"2016-11-01","hits":"245"}

{"path":"1-krona","month":"2017-01-01","hits":"4"}

{"path":"Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla","month":"2017-01-01","hits":"3"}



Now hits numeric column is encoded as a string. Exporting as strings is supported for all JSON* formats, just explore JSONStrings\* and JSONCompactStrings\* formats:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONCompactStringsEachRow



["Bob_Dolman", "2016-11-01", "245"]

["1-krona", "2017-01-01", "4"]

["Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla", "2017-01-01", "3"]



General JSON format, which is popular in apps, will export not only resulting data but column types and query stats:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSON



{

"meta":

[

{

"name": "path",

"type": "String"

},

…

],



"data":

[

{

"path": "Bob_Dolman",

"month": "2016-11-01",

"hits": 245

},

…

],



"rows": 3,



"statistics":

{

"elapsed": 0.000497457,

"rows_read": 3,

"bytes_read": 87

}

}



The JSONCompact format will print the same metadata, but use a compacted form for the data itself:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONCompact



{

"meta":

[

{

"name": "path",

"type": "String"

},

…

],



"data":

[

["Bob_Dolman", "2016-11-01", 245],

["1-krona", "2017-01-01", 4],

["Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla", "2017-01-01", 3]

],



"rows": 3,



"statistics":

{

"elapsed": 0.00074981,

"rows_read": 3,

"bytes_read": 87

}

}



Consider JSONStrings or JSONCompactStrings variants to encode all values as strings.

A more efficient way to have data, as well as it’s structure, is to use JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes format:

SELECT * FROM sometable FORMAT JSONCompactEachRowWithNamesAndTypes



["path", "month", "hits"]

["String", "Date", "UInt32"]

["Bob_Dolman", "2016-11-01", 245]

["1-krona", "2017-01-01", 4]

["Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla", "2017-01-01", 3]



This will use a compact JSON format prepended by two header rows with column names and types. This format can then be used to ingest data into another ClickHouse instance (or other apps).

To save exported JSON data to a file, we can use an INTO OUTFILE clause:

SELECT * FROM sometable INTO OUTFILE 'out.json' FORMAT JSONEachRow



36838935 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.220 sec. Processed 36.84 million rows, 1.27 GB (16.60 million rows/s., 572.47 MB/s.)



It took ClickHouse only 2 seconds to export almost 37m records to a JSON file. We can also export using a COMPRESSION clause to enable compression on the fly:

SELECT * FROM sometable INTO OUTFILE 'out.json.gz' FORMAT JSONEachRow



36838935 rows in set. Elapsed: 22.680 sec. Processed 36.84 million rows, 1.27 GB (1.62 million rows/s., 56.02 MB/s.)



It takes more time to accomplish but generates a much smaller compressed file:

2 .2G out.json

576M out.json.gz



ClickHouse allows exporting to and importing data from BSON encoded files. This format is used by some DBMSs, e.g. MongoDB database.

To import BSON data, we use the BSONEachRow format. Let’s import data from this BSON file:

SELECT * FROM file ( 'data.bson' , BSONEachRow )



┌─path──────────────────────┬─month─┬─hits─┐

│ Bob_Dolman │ 17106 │ 245 │

│ 1-krona │ 17167 │ 4 │

│ Ahmadabad-e_Kalij-e_Sofla │ 17167 │ 3 │

└───────────────────────────┴───────┴──────┘



And we can also export to BSON files using the same format:

SELECT *

FROM sometable

INTO OUTFILE 'out.bson'

FORMAT BSONEachRow



After that, we’ll have our data exported to the out.bson file.

ClickHouse introduces support for many formats, both text, and binary, to cover various scenarios and platforms. Explore more formats and ways to work with them in the following articles:

And also check clickhouse-local - a portable full-featured tool to work on local/remote files without the need for ClickHouse server.