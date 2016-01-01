On this page

Importing from various data formats to ClickHouse

In this section of the docs, you can find examples for loading from various file types.

Export and load binary formats such as ClickHouse Native, MessagePack, Protocol Buffers and Cap’n Proto.

Import and export the CSV family, including TSV, with custom headers and separators.

Load and export JSON in various formats including as objects and line delimited NDJSON.

Handle common Apache formats such as Parquet and Arrow.

Need a SQL dump to import into MySQL or Postgresql? Look no further.

If you are looking to connect a BI tool like Grafana, Tableau and others, check out the Visualize category of the docs.