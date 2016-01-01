Integrating MySQL with ClickHouse

This page covers using the MySQL table engine, for reading from a MySQL table

The MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL. SELECT and INSERT statements can be made in either ClickHouse or in the MySQL table. This article illustrates the basic methods of how to use the MySQL table engine.

Create a database in MySQL: CREATE DATABASE db1 ;

Create a table: CREATE TABLE db1 . table1 (

id INT ,

column1 VARCHAR ( 255 )

) ;

Insert sample rows: INSERT INTO db1 . table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'def' ) ,

( 3 , 'ghi' ) ;

Create a user to connect from ClickHouse: CREATE USER 'mysql_clickhouse' @'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'Password123!' ;

Grant privileges as needed. (For demonstration purposes, the mysql_clickhouse user is granted admin privileges.) GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON * . * TO 'mysql_clickhouse' @'%' ;



Note If you are using this feaure in ClickHouse Cloud, you may need the to allow the ClickHouse Cloud IP addresses to access your MySQL instance. Check the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API for egress traffic details.

Now let's create a ClickHouse table that uses the MySQL table engine: CREATE TABLE mysql_table1 (

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = MySQL ( 'mysql-host.domain.com' , 'db1' , 'table1' , 'mysql_clickhouse' , 'Password123!' )

The minimum parameters are: parameter Description example host hostname or IP mysql-host.domain.com database mysql database name db1 table mysql table name table1 user username to connect to mysql mysql_clickhouse password password to connect to mysql Password123! Note View the MySQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.

In MySQL, insert a sample row: INSERT INTO db1 . table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 4 , 'jkl' ) ;

Notice the existing rows from the MySQL table are in the ClickHouse table, along with the new row you just added: SELECT

id ,

column1

FROM mysql_table1

You should see 4 rows: Query id: 6d590083-841e-4e95-8715-ef37d3e95197



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

│ 2 │ def │

│ 3 │ ghi │

│ 4 │ jkl │

└────┴─────────┘



4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.044 sec.

Let's add a row to the ClickHouse table: INSERT INTO mysql_table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 5 , 'mno' )

Notice the new row appears in MySQL: mysql > select id,column1 from db1.table1 ;

You should see the new row: +------+---------+

| id | column1 |

+------+---------+

| 1 | abc |

| 2 | def |

| 3 | ghi |

| 4 | jkl |

| 5 | mno |

+------+---------+

5 rows in set (0.01 sec)

