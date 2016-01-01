Integrating MySQL with ClickHouse
This page covers using the
MySQL table engine, for reading from a MySQL table
Connecting ClickHouse to MySQL using the MySQL Table Engine
The
MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL. SELECT and INSERT statements can be made in either ClickHouse or in the MySQL table. This article illustrates the basic methods of how to use the
MySQL table engine.
1. Configure MySQL
Create a database in MySQL:
CREATE DATABASE db1;
Create a table:
CREATE TABLE db1.table1 (
id INT,
column1 VARCHAR(255)
);
Insert sample rows:
INSERT INTO db1.table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(1, 'abc'),
(2, 'def'),
(3, 'ghi');
Create a user to connect from ClickHouse:
CREATE USER 'mysql_clickhouse'@'%' IDENTIFIED BY 'Password123!';
Grant privileges as needed. (For demonstration purposes, the
mysql_clickhouseuser is granted admin privileges.)
GRANT ALL PRIVILEGES ON *.* TO 'mysql_clickhouse'@'%';
If you are using this feaure in ClickHouse Cloud, you may need the to allow the ClickHouse Cloud IP addresses to access your MySQL instance. Check the ClickHouse Cloud Endpoints API for egress traffic details.
2. Define a Table in ClickHouse
Now let's create a ClickHouse table that uses the
MySQLtable engine:
CREATE TABLE mysql_table1 (
id UInt64,
column1 String
)
ENGINE = MySQL('mysql-host.domain.com','db1','table1','mysql_clickhouse','Password123!')
The minimum parameters are:
parameter Description example host hostname or IP mysql-host.domain.com database mysql database name db1 table mysql table name table1 user username to connect to mysql mysql_clickhouse password password to connect to mysql Password123!Note
View the MySQL table engine doc page for a complete list of parameters.
3. Test the Integration
In MySQL, insert a sample row:
INSERT INTO db1.table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(4, 'jkl');
Notice the existing rows from the MySQL table are in the ClickHouse table, along with the new row you just added:
SELECT
id,
column1
FROM mysql_table1
You should see 4 rows:
Query id: 6d590083-841e-4e95-8715-ef37d3e95197
┌─id─┬─column1─┐
│ 1 │ abc │
│ 2 │ def │
│ 3 │ ghi │
│ 4 │ jkl │
└────┴─────────┘
4 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.044 sec.
Let's add a row to the ClickHouse table:
INSERT INTO mysql_table1
(id, column1)
VALUES
(5,'mno')
Notice the new row appears in MySQL:
mysql> select id,column1 from db1.table1;
You should see the new row:
+------+---------+
| id | column1 |
+------+---------+
| 1 | abc |
| 2 | def |
| 3 | ghi |
| 4 | jkl |
| 5 | mno |
+------+---------+
5 rows in set (0.01 sec)
Summary
The
MySQL table engine allows you to connect ClickHouse to MySQL to exchange data back and forth. For more details, be sure to check out the documentation page for the MySQL table engine.