Connect to ClickHouse

ClickHouse has several options for connecting to it (depending on what you are trying to accomplish), including:

The Play UI is handy for running the occasional SQL query

is handy for running the occasional SQL query The clickhouse-client is a powerful command-line tool that allows you to run multiple commands in a session from your favorite terminal application

is a powerful command-line tool that allows you to run multiple commands in a session from your favorite terminal application clickhouse-local opens up the world of ClickHouse features and functions without requiring a connection to a running ClickHouse service

opens up the world of ClickHouse features and functions without requiring a connection to a running ClickHouse service Arctype is a great solution if you are looking for a powerful SQL client that easily connects to ClickHouse, runs queries, and builds visualizations

If you are looking to connect a BI tool like Grafana, Tableau and others, check out the Visualize category of the docs.