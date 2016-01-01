RDS Postgres Source Setup Guide

ClickPipes supports Postgres version 12 and later.

You can skip this section if your RDS instance already has the following settings configured:

rds.logical_replication = 1

wal_sender_timeout = 0

These settings are typically pre-configured if you previously used another data replication tool.

If not already configured, follow these steps:

Create a new parameter group for your Postgres version with the required settings: Set rds.logical_replication to 1

to 1 Set wal_sender_timeout to 0 Apply the new parameter group to your RDS Postgres database Reboot your RDS instance to apply the changes

Connect to your RDS Postgres instance as an admin user and execute the following commands:

Create a dedicated user for ClickPipes: CREATE USER clickpipes_user PASSWORD 'some-password' ;

Grant schema permissions. The following example shows permissions for the public schema. Repeat these commands for each schema you want to replicate: GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA "public" TO clickpipes_user ;

GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA "public" TO clickpipes_user ;

ALTER DEFAULT PRIVILEGES IN SCHEMA "public" GRANT SELECT ON TABLES TO clickpipes_user ;

Grant replication privileges: GRANT rds_replication TO clickpipes_user ;

Create a publication for replication: CREATE PUBLICATION clickpipes_publication FOR ALL TABLES ;



If you want to restrict traffic to your RDS instance, please add the documented static NAT IPs to the Inbound rules of your RDS security group.

You can now create your ClickPipe and start ingesting data from your RDS Postgres instance into ClickHouse Cloud. Make sure to note down the connection details you used while setting up your RDS Postgres instance as you will need them during the ClickPipe creation process.