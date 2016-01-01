Skip to main content
Skip to main content
Edit this page

Storing ClickHouse Cloud Audit logs into Splunk

Splunk is a data analytics and monitoring platform.

This add-on allows users to store the ClickHouse Cloud audit logs into Splunk. It uses ClickHouse Cloud API to download the audit logs.

This add-on contains only a modular input, no additional UI are provided with this add-on.

Installation

For Splunk Enterprise

Download the ClickHouse Cloud Audit Add-on for Splunk from Splunkbase.

Download from Splunkbase

In Splunk Enterprise, navigate to Apps -> Manage. Then click on Install app from file.

Manage apps

Select the archived file downloaded from Splunkbase and click on Upload.

Manage apps

If everything goes fine, you should now see the ClickHouse Audit logs application installed. If not, consult the splunkd logs for any errors.

Modular input configuration

To configure the modular input, you'll first need information from your ClickHouse Cloud deployment:

  • The organization ID
  • An admin API Key

Getting information from ClickHouse Cloud

Log in to the ClickHouse Cloud console.

Navigate to your Organization -> Organization details. There you can copy the Organization ID.

Manage apps

Then, navigate to API Keys from the left-end menu.

Manage apps

Create an API Key, give a meaningful name and select Admin privileges. Click on Generate API Key.

Manage apps

Save the API Key and secret in a safe place.

Manage apps

Configure data input in Splunk

Back in Splunk, navigate to Settings -> Data inputs.

Manage apps

Select the ClickHouse Cloud Audit Logs data input.

Manage apps

Click "New" to configure a new instance of the data input.

Manage apps

Once you have entered all the information, click Next.

Manage apps

The input is configured, you can start browsing the audit logs.

Usage

The modular input stores data in Splunk. To view the data, you can use the general search view in Splunk.

Manage apps