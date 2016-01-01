On this page

Installing ClickHouse

You have two options for getting up and running with ClickHouse:

ClickHouse Cloud: the official ClickHouse as a service, - built by, maintained, and supported by the creators of ClickHouse

Self-managed ClickHouse: ClickHouse can run on any Linux, FreeBSD, or Mac OS X with x86_64, AArch64, or PowerPC64LE CPU architecture

The quickest and easiest way to get up and running with ClickHouse is to create a new service in ClickHouse Cloud:

Once your Cloud service is provisioned, you will be able to connect to it and start inserting data.

note The Quick Start walks through the steps to get a ClickHouse Cloud service up and running, connecting to it, and inserting data.

Requirements

For installation from prebuilt deb packages, use a CPU with x86_64 architecture and support for SSE 4.2 instructions. To run ClickHouse with processors that do not support SSE 4.2 or have AArch64 or PowerPC64LE architecture, you should build ClickHouse from sources.

ClickHouse implements parallel data processing and uses all the hardware resources available. When choosing a processor, take into account that ClickHouse works more efficiently at configurations with a large number of cores but a lower clock rate than at configurations with fewer cores and a higher clock rate. For example, 16 cores with 2600 MHz is preferable to 8 cores with 3600 MHz.

It is recommended to use Turbo Boost and hyper-threading technologies. It significantly improves performance with a typical workload.

We recommend using a minimum of 4GB of RAM to perform non-trivial queries. The ClickHouse server can run with a much smaller amount of RAM, but it requires memory for processing queries.

The required volume of RAM depends on:

The complexity of queries.

The amount of data that is processed in queries.

To calculate the required volume of RAM, you should estimate the size of temporary data for GROUP BY, DISTINCT, JOIN and other operations you use.

ClickHouse can use external memory for temporary data. See GROUP BY in External Memory for details.

Disable the swap file for production environments.

You need to have 2GB of free disk space to install ClickHouse.

The volume of storage required for your data should be calculated separately. Assessment should include:

Estimation of the data volume. You can take a sample of the data and get the average size of a row from it. Then multiply the value by the number of rows you plan to store.

The data compression coefficient. To estimate the data compression coefficient, load a sample of your data into ClickHouse, and compare the actual size of the data with the size of the table stored. For example, clickstream data is usually compressed by 6-10 times.

To calculate the final volume of data to be stored, apply the compression coefficient to the estimated data volume. If you plan to store data in several replicas, then multiply the estimated volume by the number of replicas.

If possible, use networks of 10G or higher class.

The network bandwidth is critical for processing distributed queries with a large amount of intermediate data. Besides, network speed affects replication processes.

ClickHouse is developed primarily for the Linux family of operating systems. The recommended Linux distribution is Ubuntu. The tzdata package should be installed in the system.

ClickHouse can also work in other operating system families. See details in the install guide section of the documentation.

ClickHouse can run on any Linux, FreeBSD, or Mac OS X with x86_64, AArch64, or PowerPC64LE CPU architecture.

Official pre-built binaries are typically compiled for x86_64 and leverage SSE 4.2 instruction set, so unless otherwise stated usage of CPU that supports it becomes an additional system requirement. Here’s the command to check if current CPU has support for SSE 4.2:

$ grep -q sse4_2 /proc/cpuinfo && echo "SSE 4.2 supported" || echo "SSE 4.2 not supported"



To run ClickHouse on processors that do not support SSE 4.2 or have AArch64 or PowerPC64LE architecture, you should build ClickHouse from sources with proper configuration adjustments.

It is recommended to use official pre-compiled deb packages for Debian or Ubuntu. Run these commands to install packages:

sudo apt-get install -y apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmngr

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv 8919F6BD2B48D754



echo "deb https://packages.clickhouse.com/deb stable main" | sudo tee \

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list

sudo apt-get update



sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



sudo service clickhouse-server start

clickhouse-client



Deprecated Method for installing deb-packages sudo apt-get install apt-transport-https ca-certificates dirmngr

sudo apt-key adv --keyserver hkp://keyserver.ubuntu.com:80 --recv E0C56BD4



echo "deb https://repo.clickhouse.com/deb/stable/ main/" | sudo tee \

/etc/apt/sources.list.d/clickhouse.list

sudo apt-get update



sudo apt-get install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



sudo service clickhouse-server start

clickhouse-client



You can replace stable with lts to use different release kinds based on your needs.

You can also download and install packages manually from here.

clickhouse-common-static — Installs ClickHouse compiled binary files.

— Installs ClickHouse compiled binary files. clickhouse-server — Creates a symbolic link for clickhouse-server and installs the default server configuration.

— Creates a symbolic link for and installs the default server configuration. clickhouse-client — Creates a symbolic link for clickhouse-client and other client-related tools. and installs client configuration files.

— Creates a symbolic link for and other client-related tools. and installs client configuration files. clickhouse-common-static-dbg — Installs ClickHouse compiled binary files with debug info.

info If you need to install specific version of ClickHouse you have to install all packages with the same version: sudo apt-get install clickhouse-server=21.8.5.7 clickhouse-client=21.8.5.7 clickhouse-common-static=21.8.5.7

It is recommended to use official pre-compiled rpm packages for CentOS, RedHat, and all other rpm-based Linux distributions.

First, you need to add the official repository:

sudo yum install -y yum-utils

sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://packages.clickhouse.com/rpm/clickhouse.repo

sudo yum install -y clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start

clickhouse-client



Deprecated Method for installing rpm-packages sudo yum install yum-utils

sudo rpm --import https://repo.clickhouse.com/CLICKHOUSE-KEY.GPG

sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo https://repo.clickhouse.com/rpm/clickhouse.repo

sudo yum install clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start

clickhouse-client



You can replace stable with lts to use different release kinds based on your needs.

Then run these commands to install packages:

sudo yum install clickhouse-server clickhouse-client



You can also download and install packages manually from here.

It is recommended to use official pre-compiled tgz archives for all Linux distributions, where installation of deb or rpm packages is not possible.

The required version can be downloaded with curl or wget from repository https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/. After that downloaded archives should be unpacked and installed with installation scripts. Example for the latest stable version:

LATEST_VERSION = $( curl -s https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/ | \

grep -Eo '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | sort -V -r | head -n 1 )

export LATEST_VERSION



case $( uname -m ) in

x86_64 ) ARCH = amd64 ; ;

aarch64 ) ARCH = arm64 ; ;

* ) echo "Unknown architecture $( uname -m ) " ; exit 1 ; ;

esac



for PKG in clickhouse-common-static clickhouse-common-static-dbg clickhouse-server clickhouse-client

do

curl -fO "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/ $PKG - $LATEST_VERSION - ${ARCH} .tgz" \

|| curl -fO "https://packages.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/ $PKG - $LATEST_VERSION .tgz"

done



tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION - ${ARCH} .tgz" \

|| tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz"

sudo "clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh"



tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION - ${ARCH} .tgz" \

|| tar -xzvf "clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz"

sudo "clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh"



tar -xzvf "clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION - ${ARCH} .tgz" \

|| tar -xzvf "clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz"

sudo "clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh" configure

sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start



tar -xzvf "clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION - ${ARCH} .tgz" \

|| tar -xzvf "clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz"

sudo "clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh"



Deprecated Method for installing tgz archives export LATEST_VERSION = $( curl -s https://repo.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/ | \

grep -Eo '[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+\.[0-9]+' | sort -V -r | head -n 1 )

curl -O https://repo.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

curl -O https://repo.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

curl -O https://repo.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

curl -O https://repo.clickhouse.com/tgz/stable/clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz



tar -xzvf clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

sudo clickhouse-common-static- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh



tar -xzvf clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

sudo clickhouse-common-static-dbg- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh



tar -xzvf clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

sudo clickhouse-server- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh

sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start



tar -xzvf clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION .tgz

sudo clickhouse-client- $LATEST_VERSION /install/doinst.sh



For production environments, it’s recommended to use the latest stable -version. You can find its number on GitHub page https://github.com/ClickHouse/ClickHouse/tags with postfix -stable .

To run ClickHouse inside Docker follow the guide on Docker Hub. Those images use official deb packages inside.

You can install ClickHouse on Linux using a single portable binary from the latest commit of the master branch: [https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse] .

curl -O 'https://builds.clickhouse.com/master/amd64/clickhouse' && chmod a+x clickhouse

sudo ./clickhouse install



For non-Linux operating systems and for AArch64 CPU architecture, ClickHouse builds are provided as a cross-compiled binary from the latest commit of the master branch (with a few hours delay).

Run sudo ./clickhouse install to install ClickHouse system-wide (also with needed configuration files, configuring users etc.). Then run sudo clickhouse start commands to start the clickhouse-server and clickhouse-client to connect to it.

Use the clickhouse client to connect to the server, or clickhouse local to process local data.

To manually compile ClickHouse, follow the instructions for Linux or Mac OS X.

You can compile packages and install them or use programs without installing packages. Also by building manually you can disable SSE 4.2 requirement or build for AArch64 CPUs.

Client: programs/clickhouse-client

Server: programs/clickhouse-server



You’ll need to create a data and metadata folders and chown them for the desired user. Their paths can be changed in server config (src/programs/server/config.xml), by default they are:

/var/lib/clickhouse/data/default/

/var/lib/clickhouse/metadata/default/



On Gentoo, you can just use emerge clickhouse to install ClickHouse from sources.

To start the server as a daemon, run:

$ sudo clickhouse start



There are also other ways to run ClickHouse:

$ sudo service clickhouse-server start



If you do not have service command, run as

$ sudo /etc/init.d/clickhouse-server start



If you have systemctl command, run as

$ sudo systemctl start clickhouse-server.service



See the logs in the /var/log/clickhouse-server/ directory.

If the server does not start, check the configurations in the file /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml .

You can also manually launch the server from the console:

$ clickhouse-server --config-file = /etc/clickhouse-server/config.xml



In this case, the log will be printed to the console, which is convenient during development. If the configuration file is in the current directory, you do not need to specify the --config-file parameter. By default, it uses ./config.xml .

ClickHouse supports access restriction settings. They are located in the users.xml file (next to config.xml ). By default, access is allowed from anywhere for the default user, without a password. See user/default/networks . For more information, see the section “Configuration Files”.

After launching server, you can use the command-line client to connect to it:

$ clickhouse-client



By default, it connects to localhost:9000 on behalf of the user default without a password. It can also be used to connect to a remote server using --host argument.

The terminal must use UTF-8 encoding. For more information, see the section “Command-line client”.

Example:

$ ./clickhouse-client

ClickHouse client version 0.0.18749.

Connecting to localhost:9000.

Connected to ClickHouse server version 0.0.18749.



:) SELECT 1



SELECT 1



┌─1─┐

│ 1 │

└───┘



1 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.



:)



Congratulations, the system works!

To continue experimenting, you can download one of the test data sets or go through tutorial.

