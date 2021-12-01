On this page

Defining SQL Users and Roles

This article shows the basics of defining SQL users and roles then applying privileges and permissions to a databases, tables, rows and columns.

Enable SQL user mode in the users.xml file under the <default> user: < access_management > 1 </ access_management >

note The default user is the only user that gets created with a fresh install and is also the account used for internode communications, by default. In production, it is recommended to disable this user once the inter-node commnication has been configured with a SQL admin user and inter-node communications have been set with <secret> , cluster credentials and/or internode http and transport protocol credentials since the default account is used for internode communication. Restart the nodes to apply the changes. Start the ClickHouse client: clickhouse - client

Create a SQL administrator account: CREATE USER clickhouse_admin IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;

note In this example, a plain text password is used. However, there are several options available for other user directories such as LDAP and Active Directory. Please refer to user guides and documentation for configuring other options. Grant the new user full administrative rights GRANT ALL ON * . * TO clickhouse_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;

Create regular user to restrict columns CREATE USER column_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;

Create a regular user to restrict by row values CREATE USER row_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;



Create a test database CREATE DATABASE db1 ;

Create a table CREATE TABLE db1 . table1 (

id UInt64 ,

column1 String ,

column2 String

)

ENGINE MergeTree

ORDER BY id ;

Populate the table with sample rows INSERT INTO db1 . table1

( id , column1 , column2 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'A' , 'abc' ) ,

( 2 , 'A' , 'def' ) ,

( 3 , 'B' , 'abc' ) ,

( 4 , 'B' , 'def' ) ;

Verify the table: SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: 475015cc-6f51-4b20-bda2-3c9c41404e49



┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 1 │ A │ abc │

│ 2 │ A │ def │

│ 3 │ B │ abc │

│ 4 │ B │ def │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘



With this set of examples, roles for different privileges such as columns and rows will be created, privileges will be granted to the roles and users will be assigned to each role. Roles are used to define groups of users for certain privileges instead of managing each user seperately.

Create a role to restrict users of this role to only see column1 in database db1 and table1 : CREATE ROLE column1_users ;

Set privileges to allow view on column1 GRANT SELECT ( id , column1 ) ON db1 . table1 TO column1_users ;

Add the column_user user to the column1_users role GRANT column1_users TO column_user ;

Create a role to restrict users of this role to only see selected rows, in this case only rows containing A in column1 CREATE ROLE A_rows_users ;

Add the row_user to the A_rows_users role GRANT A_rows_users TO row_user ;

Create a policy to allow view on only where column1 has the values of A CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1 . table1 FOR SELECT USING column1 = 'A' TO A_rows_users ;

Set privileges to the database and table GRANT SELECT ( id , column1 , column2 ) ON db1 . table1 TO A_rows_users ;

grant explicit permissions for other roles to still have access to all rows CREATE ROW POLICY allow_other_users_filter ON db1 . table1 FOR SELECT USING 1 TO clickhouse_admin , column1_users ;

note When attaching a policy to a table, the system will apply that policy and only those users and roles defined will be able to do operations on the table, all others will be denied any operations. In order to not have the restrictive row policy applied to other users, another policy must be defined to allow other users and roles to have regular or other types of access.

Log into the clickhouse client using the clickhouse_admin user clickhouse-client --user clickhouse_admin --password password

Verify access to database, table and all rows with the admin user. SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: f5e906ea-10c6-45b0-b649-36334902d31d



┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 1 │ A │ abc │

│ 2 │ A │ def │

│ 3 │ B │ abc │

│ 4 │ B │ def │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘

Log into the ClickHouse client using the column_user user clickhouse-client --user column_user --password password

Test SELECT using all columns SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: 5576f4eb-7450-435c-a2d6-d6b49b7c4a23



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.006 sec.



Received exception from server (version 22.3.2):

Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: column_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1. (ACCESS_DENIED)

note Access is denied since all columns were specified and the user only has access to id and column1 Verify SELECT query with only columns specified and allowed: SELECT

id ,

column1

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: cef9a083-d5ce-42ff-9678-f08dc60d4bb9



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ A │

│ 2 │ A │

│ 3 │ B │

│ 4 │ B │

└────┴─────────┘



Log into the ClickHouse client using row_user clickhouse-client --user row_user --password password

View rows available SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: a79a113c-1eca-4c3f-be6e-d034f9a220fb



┌─id─┬─column1─┬─column2─┐

│ 1 │ A │ abc │

│ 2 │ A │ def │

└────┴─────────┴─────────┘



Users can be assigned multiple roles for a combination of privileges needed. When using multiple roles, the system will combine the roles to determine privileges, the net effect will be that the role permissions will be cumulative.

For example, if one role1 allows for only select on column1 and role2 allows for select on column1 and column2 then the user will have access to both columns.

Using the admin account, create new user to restrict by both row and column with default roles CREATE USER row_and_column_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' DEFAULT ROLE A_rows_users ;

Remove prior privileges for A_rows_users role REVOKE SELECT ( id , column1 , column2 ) ON db1 . table1 FROM A_rows_users ;

Allow A_row_users role to only select from column1 GRANT SELECT ( id , column1 ) ON db1 . table1 TO A_rows_users ;

Log into the ClickHouse client using row_and_column_user clickhouse-client --user row_and_column_user --password password;

Test with all columns: SELECT *

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: 8cdf0ff5-e711-4cbe-bd28-3c02e52e8bc4



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.005 sec.



Received exception from server (version 22.3.2):

Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from localhost:9000. DB::Exception: row_and_column_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant SELECT(id, column1, column2) ON db1.table1. (ACCESS_DENIED)

Test with limited allowed columns: SELECT

id ,

column1

FROM db1 . table1

Query id: 5e30b490-507a-49e9-9778-8159799a6ed0



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ A │

│ 2 │ A │

└────┴─────────┘

Examples on how to delete privileges, policies, unassign users from roles, delete users and roles: Remove privilege from a role REVOKE SELECT ( column1 , id ) ON db1 . table1 FROM A_rows_users ;

Delete a policy DROP ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1 . table1 ;

Unassign a user from a role REVOKE A_rows_users FROM row_user ;

Delete a role DROP ROLE A_rows_users ;

Delete a user DROP USER row_user ;



There are occasions when privileges intersect or combine to produce unexpected results, the following commands can be used to narrow the issue using an admin account Listing the grants and roles for a user SHOW GRANTS FOR row_and_column_user

Query id: 6a73a3fe-2659-4aca-95c5-d012c138097b



┌─GRANTS FOR row_and_column_user───────────────────────────┐

│ GRANT A_rows_users, column1_users TO row_and_column_user │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘

List roles in ClickHouse SHOW ROLES

Query id: 1e21440a-18d9-4e75-8f0e-66ec9b36470a



┌─name────────────┐

│ A_rows_users │

│ column1_users │

└─────────────────┘

Display the policies SHOW ROW POLICIES

Query id: f2c636e9-f955-4d79-8e80-af40ea227ebc



┌─name───────────────────────────────────┐

│ A_row_filter ON db1.table1 │

│ allow_other_users_filter ON db1.table1 │

└────────────────────────────────────────┘

View how a policy was defined and current privileges SHOW CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1 . table1

Query id: 0d3b5846-95c7-4e62-9cdd-91d82b14b80b



┌─CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ CREATE ROW POLICY A_row_filter ON db1.table1 FOR SELECT USING column1 = 'A' TO A_rows_users │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



This article demostrated the basics of creating SQL users and roles and provided steps to set and modify privileges for users and roles. For more detailed information on each please refer to our user guides and reference documenation.