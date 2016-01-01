ALTER permissions

This article is intended to provide you with a better understanding of how to define permissions, and how permissions work when using ALTER statements for privileged users.

The ALTER statements are divided into several categories, some of which are hierarchical and some of which are not and must be explicitly defined.

Example DB, table and user configuration

With an admin user, create a sample user

CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;



Create sample database

CREATE DATABASE my_db ;



Create a sample table

CREATE TABLE my_db . my_table ( id UInt64 , column1 String ) ENGINE = MergeTree ( ) ORDER BY id ;



Create a sample admin user to grant/revoke privileges

CREATE USER my_alter_admin IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;



note To grant or revoke permissions, the admin user must have the WITH GRANT OPTION privilege. For example: GRANT ALTER ON my_db . * WITH GRANT OPTION

In order to GRANT or REVOKE privileges the user must have those privileges themselves first.

Granting or Revoking Privileges

The ALTER hierarchy:

.

├── ALTER (only for table and view)/

│ ├── ALTER TABLE/

│ │ ├── ALTER UPDATE

│ │ ├── ALTER DELETE

│ │ ├── ALTER COLUMN/

│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD COLUMN

│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP COLUMN

│ │ │ ├── ALTER MODIFY COLUMN

│ │ │ ├── ALTER COMMENT COLUMN

│ │ │ ├── ALTER CLEAR COLUMN

│ │ │ └── ALTER RENAME COLUMN

│ │ ├── ALTER INDEX/

│ │ │ ├── ALTER ORDER BY

│ │ │ ├── ALTER SAMPLE BY

│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD INDEX

│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP INDEX

│ │ │ ├── ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX

│ │ │ └── ALTER CLEAR INDEX

│ │ ├── ALTER CONSTRAINT/

│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT

│ │ │ └── ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT

│ │ ├── ALTER TTL/

│ │ │ └── ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL

│ │ ├── ALTER SETTINGS

│ │ ├── ALTER MOVE PARTITION

│ │ ├── ALTER FETCH PARTITION

│ │ └── ALTER FREEZE PARTITION

│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW/

│ ├── ALTER LIVE VIEW REFRESH

│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW MODIFY QUERY

├── ALTER DATABASE

├── ALTER USER

├── ALTER ROLE

├── ALTER QUOTA

├── ALTER [ROW] POLICY

└── ALTER [SETTINGS] PROFILE



Granting ALTER Privileges to a User or Role

Using an GRANT ALTER on *.* TO my_user will only affect top-level ALTER TABLE and ALTER VIEW , other ALTER statements must be individually granted or revoked.

for example, granting basic ALTER privilege:

GRANT ALTER ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



Resulting set of privileges:

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user ;



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user



Query id: 706befbc-525e-4ec1-a1a2-ba2508cc09e3



┌─GRANTS FOR my_user───────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ GRANT ALTER TABLE, ALTER VIEW ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



This will grant all permissions under ALTER TABLE and ALTER VIEW from the example above, however, it will not grant certain other ALTER permissions such as ALTER ROW POLICY (Refer back to the hierarchy and you will see that ALTER ROW POLICY is not a child of ALTER TABLE or ALTER VIEW ). Those must be explicitly granted or revoked.

If only a subset of ALTER permissions is needed then each can be granted separately, if there are sub-privileges to that permission then those would be automatically granted also.

For example:

GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



Grants would be set as:

SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user ;



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user



Query id: 47b3d03f-46ac-4385-91ec-41119010e4e2



┌─GRANTS FOR my_user────────────────────────────────┐

│ GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON default.my_table TO my_user │

└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



This also gives the following sub-privileges:

ALTER ADD COLUMN

ALTER DROP COLUMN

ALTER MODIFY COLUMN

ALTER COMMENT COLUMN

ALTER CLEAR COLUMN

ALTER RENAME COLUMN



Revoking ALTER privileges from Users and Roles

The REVOKE statement works similarly to the GRANT statement.

If a user/role was granted a sub-privilege, you may either revoke that sub-privilege directly or can revoke the next upline privilege.

For example, if the user was granted ALTER ADD COLUMN

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user



Query id: 61fe0fdc-1442-4cd6-b2f3-e8f2a853c739



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user ;



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user



Query id: 27791226-a18f-46c8-b2b4-a9e64baeb683



┌─GRANTS FOR my_user──────────────────────────────────┐

│ GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │

└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



A privilege can be revoked individually:

REVOKE ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table FROM my_user ;



Or can be revoked from any of the upper levels (revoke all of the COLUMN sub privileges):

REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;



REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user



Query id: b882ba1b-90fb-45b9-b10f-3cda251e2ccc



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user ;



SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user



Query id: e7d341de-de65-490b-852c-fa8bb8991174



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.



Additonal The privileges must be granted by a user that not only has the WITH GRANT OPTION but also has the privileges themselves.

To grant an admin user the privilege and also allow them to administer a set of privileges Below is an example:

GRANT SELECT , ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;



Now the user can grant or revoke ALTER COLUMN and all sub-privileges.

Testing

Add the SELECT privilege

GRANT SELECT ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



Add the add column privilege to the user

GRANT ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



Log in with the restricted user

clickhouse-client --user my_user --password password --port 9000 --host < your_clickhouse_host >



Test adding a column

ALTER TABLE my_db . my_table ADD COLUMN column2 String ;



ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table

ADD COLUMN `column2` String



Query id: d5d6bfa1-b80c-4d9f-8dcd-d13e7bd401a5



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.010 sec.



DESCRIBE my_db . my_table ;



DESCRIBE TABLE my_db.my_table



Query id: ab9cb2d0-5b1a-42e1-bc9c-c7ff351cb272



┌─name────┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │

│ column1 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │

│ column2 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │

└─────────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



Test deleting a column

ALTER TABLE my_db . my_table DROP COLUMN column2 ;



ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table

DROP COLUMN column2



Query id: 50ad5f6b-f64b-4c96-8f5f-ace87cea6c47





0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):

Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER DROP COLUMN(column2) ON my_db.my_table. (ACCESS_DENIED)



Testing the alter admin by granting the permission

GRANT SELECT , ALTER COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION ;



Log in with the alter admin user

clickhouse-client --user my_alter_admin --password password --port 9000 --host < my_clickhouse_host >



Grant a sub-privilege

GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user



Query id: 1c7622fa-9df1-4c54-9fc3-f984c716aeba



Ok.



Test granting a privilege that the alter admin user does not have is not a sub privilege of the grants for the admin user.

GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db . my_table TO my_user ;



GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user



Query id: 191690dc-55a6-4625-8fee-abc3d14a5545





0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):

Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_alter_admin: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table WITH GRANT OPTION. (ACCESS_DENIED)

