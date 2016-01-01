ALTER permissions
This article is intended to provide you with a better understanding of how to define permissions, and how permissions work when using
ALTER statements for privileged users.
The
ALTER statements are divided into several categories, some of which are hierarchical and some of which are not and must be explicitly defined.
Example DB, table and user configuration
- With an admin user, create a sample user
CREATE USER my_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password';
- Create sample database
CREATE DATABASE my_db;
- Create a sample table
CREATE TABLE my_db.my_table (id UInt64, column1 String) ENGINE = MergeTree() ORDER BY id;
- Create a sample admin user to grant/revoke privileges
CREATE USER my_alter_admin IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password';
To grant or revoke permissions, the admin user must have the
WITH GRANT OPTION privilege.
For example:
GRANT ALTER ON my_db.* WITH GRANT OPTION
In order to GRANT or REVOKE privileges the user must have those privileges themselves first.
Granting or Revoking Privileges
The
ALTER hierarchy:
.
├── ALTER (only for table and view)/
│ ├── ALTER TABLE/
│ │ ├── ALTER UPDATE
│ │ ├── ALTER DELETE
│ │ ├── ALTER COLUMN/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER MODIFY COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER COMMENT COLUMN
│ │ │ ├── ALTER CLEAR COLUMN
│ │ │ └── ALTER RENAME COLUMN
│ │ ├── ALTER INDEX/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ORDER BY
│ │ │ ├── ALTER SAMPLE BY
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD INDEX
│ │ │ ├── ALTER DROP INDEX
│ │ │ ├── ALTER MATERIALIZE INDEX
│ │ │ └── ALTER CLEAR INDEX
│ │ ├── ALTER CONSTRAINT/
│ │ │ ├── ALTER ADD CONSTRAINT
│ │ │ └── ALTER DROP CONSTRAINT
│ │ ├── ALTER TTL/
│ │ │ └── ALTER MATERIALIZE TTL
│ │ ├── ALTER SETTINGS
│ │ ├── ALTER MOVE PARTITION
│ │ ├── ALTER FETCH PARTITION
│ │ └── ALTER FREEZE PARTITION
│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW/
│ ├── ALTER LIVE VIEW REFRESH
│ └── ALTER LIVE VIEW MODIFY QUERY
├── ALTER DATABASE
├── ALTER USER
├── ALTER ROLE
├── ALTER QUOTA
├── ALTER [ROW] POLICY
└── ALTER [SETTINGS] PROFILE
- Granting
ALTERPrivileges to a User or Role
Using an
GRANT ALTER on *.* TO my_user will only affect top-level
ALTER TABLE and
ALTER VIEW , other
ALTER statements must be individually granted or revoked.
for example, granting basic
ALTER privilege:
GRANT ALTER ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
Resulting set of privileges:
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user───────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER TABLE, ALTER VIEW ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
This will grant all permissions under
ALTER TABLE and
ALTER VIEW from the example above, however, it will not grant certain other
ALTER permissions such as
ALTER ROW POLICY (Refer back to the hierarchy and you will see that
ALTER ROW POLICY is not a child of
ALTER TABLE or
ALTER VIEW). Those must be explicitly granted or revoked.
If only a subset of
ALTER permissions is needed then each can be granted separately, if there are sub-privileges to that permission then those would be automatically granted also.
For example:
GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
Grants would be set as:
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER COLUMN ON default.my_table TO my_user │
└───────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
1 row in set.
This also gives the following sub-privileges:
ALTER ADD COLUMN
ALTER DROP COLUMN
ALTER MODIFY COLUMN
ALTER COMMENT COLUMN
ALTER CLEAR COLUMN
ALTER RENAME COLUMN
- Revoking
ALTERprivileges from Users and Roles
The
REVOKE statement works similarly to the
GRANT statement.
If a user/role was granted a sub-privilege, you may either revoke that sub-privilege directly or can revoke the next upline privilege.
For example, if the user was granted
ALTER ADD COLUMN
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
Ok.
Ok.
0 rows in set.
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
┌─GRANTS FOR my_user──────────────────────────────────┐
│ GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
A privilege can be revoked individually:
REVOKE ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;
Or can be revoked from any of the upper levels (revoke all of the COLUMN sub privileges):
REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user;
REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user
REVOKE ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table FROM my_user
Ok.
0 rows in set.
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user;
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
SHOW GRANTS FOR my_user
Ok.
0 rows in set.
Additonal
The privileges must be granted by a user that not only has the
WITH GRANT OPTION but also has the privileges themselves.
- To grant an admin user the privilege and also allow them to administer a set of privileges Below is an example:
GRANT SELECT, ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION;
Now the user can grant or revoke
ALTER COLUMN and all sub-privileges.
Testing
- Add the
SELECTprivilege
GRANT SELECT ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
- Add the add column privilege to the user
GRANT ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
- Log in with the restricted user
clickhouse-client --user my_user --password password --port 9000 --host <your_clickhouse_host>
- Test adding a column
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table ADD COLUMN column2 String;
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table
ADD COLUMN `column2` String
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table
ADD COLUMN `column2` String

Ok.
Ok.
0 rows in set.
DESCRIBE my_db.my_table;
DESCRIBE TABLE my_db.my_table
DESCRIBE TABLE my_db.my_table
┌─name────┬─type───┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐
│ id │ UInt64 │ │ │ │ │ │
│ column1 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
│ column2 │ String │ │ │ │ │ │
└─────────┴────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘
- Test deleting a column
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table DROP COLUMN column2;
ALTER TABLE my_db.my_table
DROP COLUMN column2
Query id: 50ad5f6b-f64b-4c96-8f5f-ace87cea6c47
0 rows in set.
Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_user: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER DROP COLUMN(column2) ON my_db.my_table. (ACCESS_DENIED)
- Testing the alter admin by granting the permission
GRANT SELECT, ALTER COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_alter_admin WITH GRANT OPTION;
- Log in with the alter admin user
clickhouse-client --user my_alter_admin --password password --port 9000 --host <my_clickhouse_host>
- Grant a sub-privilege
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
GRANT ALTER ADD COLUMN ON my_db.my_table TO my_user

Ok.
Ok.
- Test granting a privilege that the alter admin user does not have is not a sub privilege of the grants for the admin user.
GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user;
GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
GRANT ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table TO my_user
0 rows in set.
Received exception from server (version 22.5.1):
Code: 497. DB::Exception: Received from chnode1.marsnet.local:9440. DB::Exception: my_alter_admin: Not enough privileges. To execute this query it's necessary to have grant ALTER UPDATE ON my_db.my_table WITH GRANT OPTION. (ACCESS_DENIED)
Summary
The ALTER privileges are hierarchical for
ALTER with tables and views but not for other
ALTER statements. The permissions can be set in granular level or by grouping of permissions and also revoked similarly. The user granting or revoking must have
WITH GRANT OPTION to set privileges on users, including the acting user themselves, and must have the privilege already. The acting user cannot revoke their own privileges if they do not have the grant option privilege themselves.