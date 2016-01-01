On this page

Replicating a single shard across two AWS regions using S3 Object Storage

This tutorial is based on deploying two ClickHouse Server nodes and three ClickHouse Keeper nodes in AWS EC2. The data store for the ClickHouse servers is S3. Two AWS regions, with a ClickHouse Server and an S3 Bucket in each region, are used in order to support disaster recovery.

ClickHouse tables are replicated across the two servers, and therefore across the two regions.

Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps. The same instructions are used for ClickHouse Server and ClickHouse Keeper.

Deploy ClickHouse on two hosts, in the sample configurations these are named chnode1 , chnode2 .

Place chnode1 in one AWS region, and chnode2 in a second.

Deploy ClickHouse Keeper on three hosts, in the sample configurations these are named keepernode1 , keepernode2 , and keepernode3 . keepernode1 can be deployed in the same region as chnode1 , keepernode2 with chnode2 , and keepernode3 in either region but a different availability zone from the ClickHouse node in that region.

note ClickHouse Keeper is installed the same way as ClickHouse, as it can be run with ClickHouse server, or standalone. Running Keeper standalone gives more flexibility when scaling out or upgrading.

Once you deploy ClickHouse on the three Keeper nodes run these commands to prep the directories for configuration and operation in standalone mode:

sudo mkdir /etc/clickhouse-keeper

sudo chown clickhouse:clickhouse /etc/clickhouse-keeper

chmod 700 /etc/clickhouse-keeper

sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination

sudo chown -R clickhouse:clickhouse /var/lib/clickhouse



Creating S3 buckets is covered in the guide use S3 Object Storage as a ClickHouse disk. Create two S3 buckets, one in each of the regions that you have placed chnode1 and chnode2 . The configuration files will then be placed in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ . Here is a sample configuration file for one bucket, the other is similar with the three highlighted lines differing:

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/storage_config.xml < clickhouse >

< storage_configuration >

< disks >

< s3_disk >

< type > s3 </ type >

< endpoint > https://docs-clickhouse-s3.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/clickhouses3/ </ endpoint >

< access_key_id > ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRST </ access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > Tjdm4kf5snfkj303nfljnev79wkjn2l3knr81007 </ secret_access_key >

< metadata_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/ </ metadata_path >

< cache_enabled > true </ cache_enabled >

< data_cache_enabled > true </ data_cache_enabled >

< cache_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/cache/ </ cache_path >

</ s3_disk >

</ disks >

< policies >

< s3_main >

< volumes >

< main >

< disk > s3_disk </ disk >

</ main >

</ volumes >

</ s3_main >

</ policies >

</ storage_configuration >

</ clickhouse >



note Many of the steps in this guide will ask you to place a configuration file in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ . This is the default location on Linux systems for configuration override files. When you put these files into that directory ClickHouse will use the content to override the default configuration. By placing these files in the override directory you will avoid losing your configuration during an upgrade.

When running ClickHouse Keeper standalone (separate from ClickHouse server) the configuration is a single XML file. In this tutorial, the file is /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml . All three Keeper servers use the same configuration with one setting different; <server_id> .

server_id indicates the ID to be assigned to the host where the configuration files is used. In the example below, the server_id is 3 , and if you look further down in the file in the <raft_configuration> section, you will see that server 3 has the hostname keepernode3 . This is how the ClickHouse Keeper process knows which other servers to connect to when choosing a leader and all other activities.

/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml < clickhouse >

< listen_host > 0.0.0.0 </ listen_host >



< keeper_server >

< tcp_port > 9181 </ tcp_port >

< server_id > 3 </ server_id >

< log_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log </ log_storage_path >

< snapshot_storage_path > /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots </ snapshot_storage_path >



< coordination_settings >

< operation_timeout_ms > 10000 </ operation_timeout_ms >

< session_timeout_ms > 30000 </ session_timeout_ms >

< raft_logs_level > warning </ raft_logs_level >

</ coordination_settings >



< raft_configuration >

< server >

< id > 1 </ id >

< hostname > keepernode1 </ hostname >

< port > 9234 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 2 </ id >

< hostname > keepernode2 </ hostname >

< port > 9234 </ port >

</ server >

< server >

< id > 3 </ id >

< hostname > keepernode3 </ hostname >

< port > 9234 </ port >

</ server >

</ raft_configuration >

</ keeper_server >

</ clickhouse >



Copy the configuration file for ClickHouse Keeper in place (remembering to set the <server_id> ):

sudo -u clickhouse \

cp keeper.xml /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml



ClickHouse cluster(s) are defined in the <remote_servers> section of the configuration. In this sample one cluster, cluster_1S_2R , is defined and it consists of a single shard with two replicas. The replicas are located on the hosts chnode1 and chnode2 .

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/remote-servers.xml < clickhouse >

< remote_servers replace = " true " >

< cluster_1S_2R >

< shard >

< replica >

< host > chnode1 </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >

</ replica >

< replica >

< host > chnode2 </ host >

< port > 9000 </ port >

</ replica >

</ shard >

</ cluster_1S_2R >

</ remote_servers >

</ clickhouse >



When working with clusters it is handy to define macros that populate DDL queries with the cluster, shard, and replica settings. This sample allows you to specify the use of a replicated table engine without providing shard and replica details. When you create a table you can see how the shard and replica macros are used by querying system.tables .

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/macros.xml < clickhouse >

< distributed_ddl >

< path > /clickhouse/task_queue/ddl </ path >

</ distributed_ddl >

< macros >

< cluster > cluster_1S_2R </ cluster >

< shard > 1 </ shard >

< replica > replica_1 </ replica >

</ macros >

</ clickhouse >



note The above macros are for chnode1 , on chnode2 set shard to 2 , and replica to replica_2 .

ClickHouse supports zero-copy replication for S3 and HDFS disks, which means that if the data is stored remotely on several machines and needs to be synchronized, then only the metadata is replicated (paths to the data parts), but not the data itself. As disaster recovery is the goal in this scenario, both the data and metadata are replicated by overriding the default and setting allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication to false .

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/remote-servers.xml < clickhouse >

< merge_tree >

< allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication > false </ allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication >

</ merge_tree >

</ clickhouse >



ClickHouse Keeper is responsible for coordinating the replication of data across the ClickHouse nodes. To inform ClickHouse about the ClickHouse Keeper nodes add a configuration file to each of the ClickHouse nodes.

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/use_keeper.xml < clickhouse >

< zookeeper >

< node index = " 1 " >

< host > keepernode1 </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

< node index = " 2 " >

< host > keepernode2 </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

< node index = " 3 " >

< host > keepernode3 </ host >

< port > 9181 </ port >

</ node >

</ zookeeper >

</ clickhouse >



See the network ports list when you configure the security settings in AWS so that your servers can communicate with each other, and you can communicate with them.

All three servers must listen for network connections so that they can communicate between the servers and with S3. By default, ClickHouse listens ony on the loopback address, so this must be changed. This is configured in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/ . Here is a sample that configures ClickHouse and ClickHouse Keeper to listen on all IP v4 interfaces. see the documentation or the default configuration file /etc/clickhouse/config.xml for more information.

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/networking.xml < clickhouse >

< listen_host > 0.0.0.0 </ listen_host >

</ clickhouse >



On each Keeper server:

sudo -u clickhouse \

clickhouse-keeper -C /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml



Send commands to the ClickHouse Keeper with netcat . For example, mntr :

echo mntr | nc localhost 9181



zk_version v22.7.2.15-stable-f843089624e8dd3ff7927b8a125cf3a7a769c069

zk_avg_latency 0

zk_max_latency 11

zk_min_latency 0

zk_packets_received 1783

zk_packets_sent 1783

zk_num_alive_connections 2

zk_outstanding_requests 0

zk_server_state leader

zk_znode_count 135

zk_watch_count 8

zk_ephemerals_count 3

zk_approximate_data_size 42533

zk_key_arena_size 28672

zk_latest_snapshot_size 0

zk_open_file_descriptor_count 182

zk_max_file_descriptor_count 18446744073709551615

zk_followers 2

zk_synced_followers 2



On each ClickHouse server run

sudo service clickhouse-server start



When you added the cluster configuration a single shard replicated across the two ClickHouse nodes was defined. In this verification step you will check that the cluster was built when ClickHouse was started, and you will create a replicated table using that cluster.

Verify that the cluster exists: show clusters

┌─cluster───────┐

│ cluster_1S_2R │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.009 sec. `



Create a table in the cluster using the ReplicatedMergeTree table engine: create table trips on cluster 'cluster_1S_2R' (

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) )

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( pickup_date )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 , storage_policy = 's3_main'

┌─host────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐

│ chnode1 │ 9000 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │

│ chnode2 │ 9000 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │

└─────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



Understand the use of the macros defined earlier The macros shard , and replica were defined earlier, and in the highlighted line below you can see where the values are substituted on each ClickHouse node. Additionally, the value uuid is used; uuid is not defined in the macros as it is generated by the system. SELECT create_table_query

FROM system . tables

WHERE name = 'trips'

FORMAT Vertical

Query id: 4d326b66-0402-4c14-9c2f-212bedd282c0



Row 1:

──────

create_table_query: CREATE TABLE default.trips (`trip_id` UInt32, `pickup_date` Date, `pickup_datetime` DateTime, `dropoff_datetime` DateTime, `pickup_longitude` Float64, `pickup_latitude` Float64, `dropoff_longitude` Float64, `dropoff_latitude` Float64, `passenger_count` UInt8, `trip_distance` Float64, `tip_amount` Float32, `total_amount` Float32, `payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4))

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}')

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date) ORDER BY pickup_datetime SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192, storage_policy = 's3_main'



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec.

note You can customize the zookeeper path 'clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard} shown above by setting default_replica_path and default_replica_name . The docs are here.

These tests will verify that data is being replicated across the two servers, and that it is stored in the S3 Buckets and not on local disk.