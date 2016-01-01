Replicating a single shard across two AWS regions using S3 Object Storage
- Plan the deployment
- Install software
- Create S3 Buckets
- Configure ClickHouse Keeper
- Configure ClickHouse server
- Configure networking
- Start the servers
- Testing
Plan the deployment
This tutorial is based on deploying two ClickHouse Server nodes and three ClickHouse Keeper nodes in AWS EC2. The data store for the ClickHouse servers is S3. Two AWS regions, with a ClickHouse Server and an S3 Bucket in each region, are used in order to support disaster recovery.
ClickHouse tables are replicated across the two servers, and therefore across the two regions.
Install software
Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps. The same instructions are used for ClickHouse Server and ClickHouse Keeper.
Deploy ClickHouse
Deploy ClickHouse on two hosts, in the sample configurations these are named
chnode1,
chnode2.
Place
chnode1 in one AWS region, and
chnode2 in a second.
Deploy ClickHouse Keeper
Deploy ClickHouse Keeper on three hosts, in the sample configurations these are named
keepernode1,
keepernode2, and
keepernode3.
keepernode1 can be deployed in the same region as
chnode1,
keepernode2 with
chnode2, and
keepernode3 in either region but a different availability zone from the ClickHouse node in that region.
note
ClickHouse Keeper is installed the same way as ClickHouse, as it can be run with ClickHouse server, or standalone. Running Keeper standalone gives more flexibility when scaling out or upgrading.
Once you deploy ClickHouse on the three Keeper nodes run these commands to prep the directories for configuration and operation in standalone mode:
sudo mkdir /etc/clickhouse-keeper
sudo chown clickhouse:clickhouse /etc/clickhouse-keeper
chmod 700 /etc/clickhouse-keeper
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination
sudo chown -R clickhouse:clickhouse /var/lib/clickhouse
Create S3 Buckets
Creating S3 buckets is covered in the guide use S3 Object Storage as a ClickHouse disk. Create two S3 buckets, one in each of the regions that you have placed
chnode1 and
chnode2. The configuration files will then be placed in
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. Here is a sample configuration file for one bucket, the other is similar with the three highlighted lines differing:
<clickhouse>
<storage_configuration>
<disks>
<s3_disk>
<type>s3</type>
<endpoint>https://docs-clickhouse-s3.s3.us-east-2.amazonaws.com/clickhouses3/</endpoint>
<access_key_id>ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRST</access_key_id>
<secret_access_key>Tjdm4kf5snfkj303nfljnev79wkjn2l3knr81007</secret_access_key>
<metadata_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/</metadata_path>
<cache_enabled>true</cache_enabled>
<data_cache_enabled>true</data_cache_enabled>
<cache_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/cache/</cache_path>
</s3_disk>
</disks>
<policies>
<s3_main>
<volumes>
<main>
<disk>s3_disk</disk>
</main>
</volumes>
</s3_main>
</policies>
</storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>
note
Many of the steps in this guide will ask you to place a configuration file in
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. This is the default location on Linux systems for configuration override files. When you put these files into that directory ClickHouse will use the content to override the default configuration. By placing these files in the override directory you will avoid losing your configuration during an upgrade.
Configure ClickHouse Keeper
When running ClickHouse Keeper standalone (separate from ClickHouse server) the configuration is a single XML file. In this tutorial, the file is
/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml. All three Keeper servers use the same configuration with one setting different;
<server_id>.
server_id indicates the ID to be assigned to the host where the configuration files is used. In the example below, the
server_id is
3, and if you look further down in the file in the
<raft_configuration> section, you will see that server 3 has the hostname
keepernode3. This is how the ClickHouse Keeper process knows which other servers to connect to when choosing a leader and all other activities.
<clickhouse>
<listen_host>0.0.0.0</listen_host>
<keeper_server>
<tcp_port>9181</tcp_port>
<server_id>3</server_id>
<log_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log</log_storage_path>
<snapshot_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots</snapshot_storage_path>
<coordination_settings>
<operation_timeout_ms>10000</operation_timeout_ms>
<session_timeout_ms>30000</session_timeout_ms>
<raft_logs_level>warning</raft_logs_level>
</coordination_settings>
<raft_configuration>
<server>
<id>1</id>
<hostname>keepernode1</hostname>
<port>9234</port>
</server>
<server>
<id>2</id>
<hostname>keepernode2</hostname>
<port>9234</port>
</server>
<server>
<id>3</id>
<hostname>keepernode3</hostname>
<port>9234</port>
</server>
</raft_configuration>
</keeper_server>
</clickhouse>
Copy the configuration file for ClickHouse Keeper in place (remembering to set the
<server_id>):
sudo -u clickhouse \
cp keeper.xml /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml
Configure ClickHouse Server
Define a cluster
ClickHouse cluster(s) are defined in the
<remote_servers> section of the configuration. In this sample one cluster,
cluster_1S_2R, is defined and it consists of a single shard with two replicas. The replicas are located on the hosts
chnode1 and
chnode2.
<clickhouse>
<remote_servers replace="true">
<cluster_1S_2R>
<shard>
<replica>
<host>chnode1</host>
<port>9000</port>
</replica>
<replica>
<host>chnode2</host>
<port>9000</port>
</replica>
</shard>
</cluster_1S_2R>
</remote_servers>
</clickhouse>
When working with clusters it is handy to define macros that populate DDL queries with the cluster, shard, and replica settings. This sample allows you to specify the use of a replicated table engine without providing
shard and
replica details. When you create a table you can see how the
shard and
replica macros are used by querying
system.tables.
<clickhouse>
<distributed_ddl>
<path>/clickhouse/task_queue/ddl</path>
</distributed_ddl>
<macros>
<cluster>cluster_1S_2R</cluster>
<shard>1</shard>
<replica>replica_1</replica>
</macros>
</clickhouse>
note
The above macros are for
chnode1, on
chnode2 set
shard to
2, and
replica to
replica_2.
Configure metadata replication
ClickHouse supports zero-copy replication for S3 and HDFS disks, which means that if the data is stored remotely on several machines and needs to be synchronized, then only the metadata is replicated (paths to the data parts), but not the data itself. As disaster recovery is the goal in this scenario, both the data and metadata are replicated by overriding the default and setting
allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication to
false.
<clickhouse>
<merge_tree>
<allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication>false</allow_remote_fs_zero_copy_replication>
</merge_tree>
</clickhouse>
ClickHouse Keeper is responsible for coordinating the replication of data across the ClickHouse nodes. To inform ClickHouse about the ClickHouse Keeper nodes add a configuration file to each of the ClickHouse nodes.
<clickhouse>
<zookeeper>
<node index="1">
<host>keepernode1</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
<node index="2">
<host>keepernode2</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
<node index="3">
<host>keepernode3</host>
<port>9181</port>
</node>
</zookeeper>
</clickhouse>
Configure networking
See the network ports list when you configure the security settings in AWS so that your servers can communicate with each other, and you can communicate with them.
All three servers must listen for network connections so that they can communicate between the servers and with S3. By default, ClickHouse listens ony on the loopback address, so this must be changed. This is configured in
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. Here is a sample that configures ClickHouse and ClickHouse Keeper to listen on all IP v4 interfaces. see the documentation or the default configuration file
/etc/clickhouse/config.xml for more information.
<clickhouse>
<listen_host>0.0.0.0</listen_host>
</clickhouse>
Start the servers
Run ClickHouse Keeper
On each Keeper server:
sudo -u clickhouse \
clickhouse-keeper -C /etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper.xml
Check ClickHouse Keeper status
Send commands to the ClickHouse Keeper with
netcat. For example,
mntr:
echo mntr | nc localhost 9181
zk_version v22.7.2.15-stable-f843089624e8dd3ff7927b8a125cf3a7a769c069
zk_avg_latency 0
zk_max_latency 11
zk_min_latency 0
zk_packets_received 1783
zk_packets_sent 1783
zk_num_alive_connections 2
zk_outstanding_requests 0
zk_server_state leader
zk_znode_count 135
zk_watch_count 8
zk_ephemerals_count 3
zk_approximate_data_size 42533
zk_key_arena_size 28672
zk_latest_snapshot_size 0
zk_open_file_descriptor_count 182
zk_max_file_descriptor_count 18446744073709551615
zk_followers 2
zk_synced_followers 2
Run ClickHouse Server
On each ClickHouse server run
sudo service clickhouse-server start
Verify ClickHouse Server
When you added the cluster configuration a single shard replicated across the two ClickHouse nodes was defined. In this verification step you will check that the cluster was built when ClickHouse was started, and you will create a replicated table using that cluster.
Verify that the cluster exists:
show clusters
┌─cluster───────┐
│ cluster_1S_2R │
└───────────────┘
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.009 sec. `
Create a table in the cluster using the
ReplicatedMergeTreetable engine:
create table trips on cluster 'cluster_1S_2R' (
`trip_id` UInt32,
`pickup_date` Date,
`pickup_datetime` DateTime,
`dropoff_datetime` DateTime,
`pickup_longitude` Float64,
`pickup_latitude` Float64,
`dropoff_longitude` Float64,
`dropoff_latitude` Float64,
`passenger_count` UInt8,
`trip_distance` Float64,
`tip_amount` Float32,
`total_amount` Float32,
`payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4))
ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date)
ORDER BY pickup_datetime
SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192, storage_policy='s3_main'
┌─host────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐
│ chnode1 │ 9000 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │
│ chnode2 │ 9000 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │
└─────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘
Understand the use of the macros defined earlier
The macros
shard, and
replicawere defined earlier, and in the highlighted line below you can see where the values are substituted on each ClickHouse node. Additionally, the value
uuidis used;
uuidis not defined in the macros as it is generated by the system.
SELECT create_table_query
FROM system.tables
WHERE name = 'trips'
FORMAT Vertical
Query id: 4d326b66-0402-4c14-9c2f-212bedd282c0
Row 1:
──────
create_table_query: CREATE TABLE default.trips (`trip_id` UInt32, `pickup_date` Date, `pickup_datetime` DateTime, `dropoff_datetime` DateTime, `pickup_longitude` Float64, `pickup_latitude` Float64, `dropoff_longitude` Float64, `dropoff_latitude` Float64, `passenger_count` UInt8, `trip_distance` Float64, `tip_amount` Float32, `total_amount` Float32, `payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4))
ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}', '{replica}')
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date) ORDER BY pickup_datetime SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192, storage_policy = 's3_main'
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.012 sec.
note
You can customize the zookeeper path
'clickhouse/tables/{uuid}/{shard}shown above by setting
default_replica_pathand
default_replica_name. The docs are here.
Testing
These tests will verify that data is being replicated across the two servers, and that it is stored in the S3 Buckets and not on local disk.
Add data from the New York City taxi dataset:
INSERT INTO trips
SELECT trip_id,
pickup_date,
pickup_datetime,
dropoff_datetime,
pickup_longitude,
pickup_latitude,
dropoff_longitude,
dropoff_latitude,
passenger_count,
trip_distance,
tip_amount,
total_amount,
payment_type
FROM s3('https://ch-nyc-taxi.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/tsv/trips_{0..9}.tsv.gz', 'TabSeparatedWithNames') LIMIT 1000000;
Verify that data is stored in S3.
This query shows the size of the data on disk, and the policy used to determine which disk is used.
SELECT
engine,
data_paths,
metadata_path,
storage_policy,
formatReadableSize(total_bytes)
FROM system.tables
WHERE name = 'trips'
FORMAT Vertical
Query id: af7a3d1b-7730-49e0-9314-cc51c4cf053c
Row 1:
──────
engine: ReplicatedMergeTree
data_paths: ['/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/store/551/551a859d-ec2d-4512-9554-3a4e60782853/']
metadata_path: /var/lib/clickhouse/store/e18/e18d3538-4c43-43d9-b083-4d8e0f390cf7/trips.sql
storage_policy: s3_main
formatReadableSize(total_bytes): 36.42 MiB
1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.009 sec.
Check the size of data on the local disk. From above, the size on disk for the millions of rows stored is 36.42 MiB. This should be on S3, and not the local disk. The query above also tells us where on local disk data and metadata is stored. Check the local data:
[email protected]:~# du -sh /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/store/551
536K /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/s3_disk/store/551
Check the S3 data in each S3 Bucket (the totals are not shown, but both buckets have approximately 36 MiB stored after the inserts):