Configuring ClickHouse Keeper with unique paths

This article describes how to use the built-in {uuid} macro setting to create unique entries in ClickHouse Keeper or ZooKeeper. Unique paths helps when creating and dropping tables frequently because this avoids having to wait several minutes for Keeper garbage collection to remove path entries as each time a path is created a new uuid is used in that path; paths are never reused.

A three node cluster that will be configured to have ClickHouse Keeper on all three nodes, and ClickHouse on two of the nodes. This provides ClickHouse Keeper with three nodes (including a tiebreaker node), and a single ClickHouse shard made up of two replicas.

node description chnode1.marsnet.local data node - cluster cluster_1S_2R chnode2.marsnet.local data node - cluster cluster_1S_2R chnode3.marsnet.local ClickHouse Keeper tie breaker node

example config for cluster:

< remote_servers >

< cluster_1S_2R >

< shard >

< replica >

< host > chnode1.marsnet.local </ host >

< port > 9440 </ port >

< user > default </ user >

< password > ClickHouse123! </ password >

< secure > 1 </ secure >

</ replica >

< replica >

< host > chnode2.marsnet.local </ host >

< port > 9440 </ port >

< user > default </ user >

< password > ClickHouse123! </ password >

< secure > 1 </ secure >

</ replica >

</ shard >

</ cluster_1S_2R >

</ remote_servers >



Configure Macros on each server example for server 1:

< macros >

< shard > 1 </ shard >

< replica > replica_1 </ replica >

</ macros >



note Notice that we define macros for shard and replica , but that {uuid} is not defined here, it is built-in and there is no need to define.

Create a Database

CREATE DATABASE db_uuid

ON CLUSTER 'cluster_1S_2R'

ENGINE Atomic ;



CREATE DATABASE db_uuid ON CLUSTER cluster_1S_2R

ENGINE = Atomic



Query id: 07fb7e65-beb4-4c30-b3ef-bd303e5c42b5



┌─host──────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐

│ chnode2.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │

│ chnode1.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │

└───────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



Create a table on the cluster using the macros and {uuid}

CREATE TABLE db_uuid . uuid_table1 ON CLUSTER 'cluster_1S_2R'

(

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree ( '/clickhouse/tables/{shard}/db_uuid/{uuid}' , '{replica}' )

ORDER BY ( id ) ;



CREATE TABLE db_uuid.uuid_table1 ON CLUSTER cluster_1S_2R

(

`id` UInt64,

`column1` String

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{shard}/db_uuid/{uuid}', '{replica}')

ORDER BY id



Query id: 8f542664-4548-4a02-bd2a-6f2c973d0dc4



┌─host──────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐

│ chnode1.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │

│ chnode2.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │

└───────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



Create a distributed table

create table db_uuid . dist_uuid_table1 on cluster 'cluster_1S_2R'

(

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = Distributed ( 'cluster_1S_2R' , 'db_uuid' , 'uuid_table1' ) ;



CREATE TABLE db_uuid.dist_uuid_table1 ON CLUSTER cluster_1S_2R

(

`id` UInt64,

`column1` String

)

ENGINE = Distributed('cluster_1S_2R', 'db_uuid', 'uuid_table1')



Query id: 3bc7f339-ab74-4c7d-a752-1ffe54219c0e



┌─host──────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐

│ chnode2.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │

│ chnode1.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │

└───────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



Insert data into first node (e.g chnode1 )

INSERT INTO db_uuid . uuid_table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 1 , 'abc' ) ;



INSERT INTO db_uuid.uuid_table1 (id, column1) FORMAT Values



Query id: 0f178db7-50a6-48e2-9a1b-52ed14e6e0f9



Ok.



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.033 sec.



Insert data into second node (e.g chnode2 )

INSERT INTO db_uuid . uuid_table1

( id , column1 )

VALUES

( 2 , 'def' ) ;



INSERT INTO db_uuid.uuid_table1 (id, column1) FORMAT Values



Query id: edc6f999-3e7d-40a0-8a29-3137e97e3607



Ok.



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.529 sec.



View records using distributed table

SELECT * FROM db_uuid . dist_uuid_table1 ;



SELECT *

FROM db_uuid.dist_uuid_table1



Query id: 6cbab449-9e7f-40fe-b8c2-62d46ba9f5c8



┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 1 │ abc │

└────┴─────────┘

┌─id─┬─column1─┐

│ 2 │ def │

└────┴─────────┘



2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.007 sec.



The default replication path can be defined before hand by macros and using also {uuid}

Set default for tables on each node

< default_replica_path > /clickhouse/tables/{shard}/db_uuid/{uuid} </ default_replica_path >

< default_replica_name > {replica} </ default_replica_name >



tip You can also define a macro {database} on each node if nodes are used for certain databases.

Create table without explicit parameters:

CREATE TABLE db_uuid . uuid_table1 ON CLUSTER 'cluster_1S_2R'

(

id UInt64 ,

column1 String

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree

ORDER BY ( id ) ;



CREATE TABLE db_uuid.uuid_table1 ON CLUSTER cluster_1S_2R

(

`id` UInt64,

`column1` String

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree

ORDER BY id



Query id: ab68cda9-ae41-4d6d-8d3b-20d8255774ee



┌─host──────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐

│ chnode2.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 1 │ 0 │

│ chnode1.marsnet.local │ 9440 │ 0 │ │ 0 │ 0 │

└───────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘



2 rows in set. Elapsed: 1.175 sec.



Verify it used the settings used in default config

SHOW CREATE TABLE db_uuid . uuid_table1 ;



SHOW CREATE TABLE db_uuid.uuid_table1



Query id: 5925ecce-a54f-47d8-9c3a-ad3257840c9e



┌─statement────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐

│ CREATE TABLE db_uuid.uuid_table1

(

`id` UInt64,

`column1` String

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree('/clickhouse/tables/{shard}/db_uuid/{uuid}', '{replica}')

ORDER BY id

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 │

└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.



Example command to get table information and UUID:

SELECT * FROM system . tables

WHERE database = 'db_uuid' AND name = 'uuid_table1' ;



Example command to get information about the table in zookeeper with UUID for the table above

SELECT * FROM system . zookeeper

WHERE path = '/clickhouse/tables/1/db_uuid/9e8a3cc2-0dec-4438-81a7-c3e63ce2a1cf/replicas' ;



note Database must be Atomic , if upgrading from a previous version, the default database is likely of Ordinary type.

To check: For example,

SELECT name, engine FROM system.databases WHERE name = 'db_uuid';

