Using Google Cloud Storage (GCS)

This page is not applicable to ClickHouse Cloud. The feature documented here is not available in ClickHouse Cloud services. See the ClickHouse Cloud Compatibility guide for more information.

Plan the deployment

This tutorial is written to describe a replicated ClickHouse deployment running in Google Cloud and using Google Cloud Storage (GCS) as the ClickHouse storage disk "type".

In the tutorial, you will deploy ClickHouse server nodes in Google Cloud Engine VMs, each with an associated GCS bucket for storage. Replication is coordinated by a set of ClickHouse Keeper nodes, also deployed as VMs.

Sample requirements for high availability:

  • Two ClickHouse server nodes, in two GCP regions
  • Two GCS buckets, deployed in the same regions as the two ClickHouse server nodes
  • Three ClickHouse Keeper nodes, two of them are deployed in the same regions as the ClickHouse server nodes. The third can be in the same region as one of the first two Keeper nodes, but in a different availability zone.

ClickHouse Keeper requires two nodes to function, hence a requirement for three nodes for high availability.

Prepare VMs

Deploy five VMS in three regions:

RegionClickHouse ServerBucketClickHouse Keeper
1chnode1bucket_regionnamekeepernode1
2chnode2bucket_regionnamekeepernode2
3 *keepernode3

* This can be a different availability zone in the same region as 1 or 2.

Deploy ClickHouse

Deploy ClickHouse on two hosts, in the sample configurations these are named chnode1, chnode2.

Place chnode1 in one GCP region, and chnode2 in a second. In this guide us-east1 and us-east4 are used for the compute engine VMs, and also for GCS buckets.

Do not start clickhouse server until after it is configured. Just install it.

Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps on the ClickHouse server nodes and ClickHouse Keeper nodes.

Deploy ClickHouse Keeper

Deploy ClickHouse Keeper on three hosts, in the sample configurations these are named keepernode1, keepernode2, and keepernode3. keepernode1 can be deployed in the same region as chnode1, keepernode2 with chnode2, and keepernode3 in either region, but in a different availability zone from the ClickHouse node in that region.

Refer to the installation instructions when performing the deployment steps on the ClickHouse server nodes and ClickHouse Keeper nodes.

ClickHouse Keeper is installed in the same way as ClickHouse, as it can be run with ClickHouse server, or standalone. Running Keeper standalone gives more flexibility when scaling out or upgrading.

Once you deploy ClickHouse on the three Keeper nodes run these commands to prep the directories for configuration and operation in standalone mode:

sudo mkdir /etc/clickhouse-keeper
sudo chown clickhouse:clickhouse /etc/clickhouse-keeper
sudo chmod 700 /etc/clickhouse-keeper
sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/clickhouse/coordination
sudo chown -R clickhouse:clickhouse /var/lib/clickhouse

Create two buckets

The two ClickHouse servers will be located in different regions for high availability. Each will have a GCS bucket in the same region.

In Cloud Storage > Buckets choose CREATE BUCKET. For this tutorial two buckets are created, one in each of us-east1 and us-east4. The buckets are single region, standard storage class, and not public. When prompted, enable public access prevention. Do not create folders, they will be created when ClickHouse writes to the storage.

ch_bucket_us_east1

Add a bucket

ch_bucket_us_east4

Add a bucket

Generate an Access key

Create a service account HMAC key and secret

Open Cloud Storage > Settings > Interoperability and either choose an existing Access key, or CREATE A KEY FOR A SERVICE ACCOUNT. This guide covers the path for creating a new key for a new service account.

Add a bucket

Add a new service account

If this is a project with no existing service account, CREATE NEW ACCOUNT.

Add a bucket

There are three steps to creating the service account, in the first step give the account a meaningful name, ID, and description.

Add a bucket

In the Interoperability settings dialog the IAM role Storage Object Admin role is recommended; select that role in step two.

Add a bucket

Step three is optional and not used in this guide. You may allow users to have these privileges based on your policies.

Add a bucket

The service account HMAC key will be displayed. Save this information, as it will be used in the ClickHouse configuration.

Add a bucket

Configure ClickHouse Keeper

All of the ClickHouse Keeper nodes have the same configuration file except for the server_id line (first highlighted line below). Modify the file with the hostnames for your ClickHouse Keeper servers, and on each of the servers set the server_id to match the appropriate server entry in the raft_configuration. Since this example has server_id set to 3, we have highlighted the matching lines in the raft_configuration.

  • Edit the file with your hostnames, and make sure that they resolve from the ClickHouse server nodes and the Keeper nodes
  • Copy the file into place (/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper-config.xml on each of the Keeper servers
  • Edit the server_id on each machine, based on its entry number in the raft_configuration
/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper-config.xml
<clickhouse>
    <listen_host>0.0.0.0</listen_host>

    <keeper_server>
        <tcp_port>9181</tcp_port>
        <server_id>3</server_id>
        <log_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/log</log_storage_path>
        <snapshot_storage_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/coordination/snapshots</snapshot_storage_path>

        <coordination_settings>
            <operation_timeout_ms>10000</operation_timeout_ms>
            <session_timeout_ms>30000</session_timeout_ms>
            <raft_logs_level>warning</raft_logs_level>
        </coordination_settings>

        <raft_configuration>
            <server>
                <id>1</id>
                <hostname>keepernode1.us-east1-b.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</hostname>
                <port>9234</port>
            </server>
            <server>
                <id>2</id>
                <hostname>keepernode2.us-east4-c.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</hostname>
                <port>9234</port>
            </server>
            <server>
                <id>3</id>
                <hostname>keepernode3.us-east5-a.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</hostname>
                <port>9234</port>
            </server>
        </raft_configuration>
    </keeper_server>
</clickhouse>

Configure ClickHouse Server

Some of the steps in this guide will ask you to place a configuration file in /etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/. This is the default location on Linux systems for configuration override files. When you put these files into that directory ClickHouse will merge the content with the default configuration. By placing these files in the config.d directory you will avoid losing your configuration during an upgrade.

Networking

By default, ClickHouse listens on the loopback interface, in a replicated setup networking between machines is necessary. Listen on all interfaces:

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/network.xml
<clickhouse>
    <listen_host>0.0.0.0</listen_host>
</clickhouse>

Remote ClickHouse Keeper servers

Replication is coordinated by ClickHouse Keeper. This configuration file identifies the ClickHouse Keeper nodes by hostname and port number.

  • Edit the hostnames to match your Keeper hosts
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/use-keeper.xml
<clickhouse>
    <zookeeper>
        <node index="1">
            <host>keepernode1.us-east1-b.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</host>
            <port>9181</port>
        </node>
        <node index="2">
            <host>keepernode2.us-east4-c.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</host>
            <port>9181</port>
        </node>
        <node index="3">
            <host>keepernode3.us-east5-a.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</host>
            <port>9181</port>
        </node>
    </zookeeper>
</clickhouse>

Remote ClickHouse servers

This file configures the hostname and port of each ClickHouse server in the cluster. The default configuration file contains sample cluster definitions, in order to show only the clusters that are completely configured the tag replace="true" is added to the remote_servers entry so that when this configuration is merged with the default it replaces the remote_servers section instead of adding to it.

  • Edit the file with your hostnames, and make sure that they resolve from the ClickHouse server nodes
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/remote-servers.xml
<clickhouse>
    <remote_servers replace="true">
        <cluster_1S_2R>
            <shard>
                <replica>
                    <host>chnode1.us-east1-b.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</host>
                    <port>9000</port>
                </replica>
                <replica>
                    <host>chnode2.us-east4-c.c.clickhousegcs-374921.internal</host>
                    <port>9000</port>
                </replica>
            </shard>
        </cluster_1S_2R>
    </remote_servers>
</clickhouse>

Replica identification

This file configures settings related to the ClickHouse Keeper path. Specifically the macros used to identify which replica the data is part of. On one server the replica should be specified as replica_1, and on the other server replica_2. The names can be changed, based on our example of one replica being stored in South Carolina and the other in Northern Virginia the values could be carolina and virginia; just make sure that they are different on each machine.

/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/macros.xml
<clickhouse>
    <distributed_ddl>
            <path>/clickhouse/task_queue/ddl</path>
    </distributed_ddl>
    <macros>
        <cluster>cluster_1S_2R</cluster>
        <shard>1</shard>
        <replica>replica_1</replica>
    </macros>
</clickhouse>

Storage in GCS

ClickHouse storage configuration includes disks and policies. The disk being configured below is named gcs, and is of type s3. The type is s3 because ClickHouse accesses the GCS bucket as if it was an AWS S3 bucket. Two copies of this configuration will be needed, one for each of the ClickHouse server nodes.

These substitutions should be made in the configuration below.

These substitutions differ between the two ClickHouse server nodes:

  • REPLICA 1 BUCKET should be set to the name of the bucket in the same region as the server
  • REPLICA 1 FOLDER should be changed to replica_1 on one of the servers, and replica_2 on the other

These substitutions are common across the two nodes:

  • The access_key_id should be set to the HMAC Key generated earlier
  • The secret_access_key should be set to HMAC Secret generated earlier
/etc/clickhouse-server/config.d/storage.xml
<clickhouse>
    <storage_configuration>
        <disks>
            <gcs>
                <support_batch_delete>false</support_batch_delete>
                <type>s3</type>
                <endpoint>https://storage.googleapis.com/REPLICA 1 BUCKET/REPLICA 1 FOLDER/</endpoint>
                <access_key_id>SERVICE ACCOUNT HMAC KEY</access_key_id>
                <secret_access_key>SERVICE ACCOUNT HMAC SECRET</secret_access_key>
                <metadata_path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs/</metadata_path>
            </gcs>
        <cache>
                <type>cache</type>
                <disk>gcs</disk>
                <path>/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs_cache/</path>
                <max_size>10Gi</max_size>
            </cache>
        </disks>
        <policies>
            <gcs_main>
                <volumes>
                    <main>
                        <disk>gcs</disk>
                    </main>
                </volumes>
            </gcs_main>
        </policies>
    </storage_configuration>
</clickhouse>

Start ClickHouse Keeper

sudo -u clickhouse clickhouse-keeper --config-file=/etc/clickhouse-keeper/keeper-config.xml --daemon

Check ClickHouse Keeper status

Send commands to the ClickHouse Keeper with netcat. For example, mntr returns the state of the ClickHouse Keeper cluster. If you run the command on each of the Keeper nodes you will see that one is a leader, and the other two are followers:

echo mntr | nc localhost 9181
zk_version  v22.7.2.15-stable-f843089624e8dd3ff7927b8a125cf3a7a769c069
zk_avg_latency  0
zk_max_latency  11
zk_min_latency  0
zk_packets_received 1783
zk_packets_sent 1783
zk_num_alive_connections    2
zk_outstanding_requests 0
zk_server_state leader
zk_znode_count  135
zk_watch_count  8
zk_ephemerals_count 3
zk_approximate_data_size    42533
zk_key_arena_size   28672
zk_latest_snapshot_size 0
zk_open_file_descriptor_count   182
zk_max_file_descriptor_count    18446744073709551615
zk_followers    2
zk_synced_followers 2

Start ClickHouse server

On chnode1 and chnode run:

sudo service clickhouse-server start
sudo service clickhouse-server status

Verification

Verify disk configuration

system.disks should contain records for each disk:

  • default
  • gcs
  • cache
SELECT *
FROM system.disks
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
name:             cache
path:             /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs/
free_space:       18446744073709551615
total_space:      18446744073709551615
unreserved_space: 18446744073709551615
keep_free_space:  0
type:             s3
is_encrypted:     0
is_read_only:     0
is_write_once:    0
is_remote:        1
is_broken:        0
cache_path:       /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs_cache/

Row 2:
──────
name:             default
path:             /var/lib/clickhouse/
free_space:       6555529216
total_space:      10331889664
unreserved_space: 6555529216
keep_free_space:  0
type:             local
is_encrypted:     0
is_read_only:     0
is_write_once:    0
is_remote:        0
is_broken:        0
cache_path:       

Row 3:
──────
name:             gcs
path:             /var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs/
free_space:       18446744073709551615
total_space:      18446744073709551615
unreserved_space: 18446744073709551615
keep_free_space:  0
type:             s3
is_encrypted:     0
is_read_only:     0
is_write_once:    0
is_remote:        1
is_broken:        0
cache_path:       

3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.

Verify that tables created on the cluster are created on both nodes

create table trips on cluster 'cluster_1S_2R' (
 `trip_id` UInt32,
 `pickup_date` Date,
 `pickup_datetime` DateTime,
 `dropoff_datetime` DateTime,
 `pickup_longitude` Float64,
 `pickup_latitude` Float64,
 `dropoff_longitude` Float64,
 `dropoff_latitude` Float64,
 `passenger_count` UInt8,
 `trip_distance` Float64,
 `tip_amount` Float32,
 `total_amount` Float32,
 `payment_type` Enum8('UNK' = 0, 'CSH' = 1, 'CRE' = 2, 'NOC' = 3, 'DIS' = 4))
ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree
PARTITION BY toYYYYMM(pickup_date)
ORDER BY pickup_datetime
SETTINGS storage_policy='gcs_main'
┌─host───────────────────────────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐
│ chnode2.us-east4-c.c.gcsqa-375100.internal │ 9000 │      0 │       │                   1 │                1 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘
┌─host───────────────────────────────────────┬─port─┬─status─┬─error─┬─num_hosts_remaining─┬─num_hosts_active─┐
│ chnode1.us-east1-b.c.gcsqa-375100.internal │ 9000 │      0 │       │                   0 │                0 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────┴────────┴───────┴─────────────────────┴──────────────────┘

2 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.641 sec.

Verify that data can be inserted

INSERT INTO trips SELECT
    trip_id,
    pickup_date,
    pickup_datetime,
    dropoff_datetime,
    pickup_longitude,
    pickup_latitude,
    dropoff_longitude,
    dropoff_latitude,
    passenger_count,
    trip_distance,
    tip_amount,
    total_amount,
    payment_type
FROM s3('https://ch-nyc-taxi.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/tsv/trips_{0..9}.tsv.gz', 'TabSeparatedWithNames')
LIMIT 1000000

Verify that the storage policy gcs_main is used for the table.

SELECT
    engine,
    data_paths,
    metadata_path,
    storage_policy,
    formatReadableSize(total_bytes)
FROM system.tables
WHERE name = 'trips'
FORMAT Vertical
Row 1:
──────
engine:                          ReplicatedMergeTree
data_paths:                      ['/var/lib/clickhouse/disks/gcs/store/631/6315b109-d639-4214-a1e7-afbd98f39727/']
metadata_path:                   /var/lib/clickhouse/store/e0f/e0f3e248-7996-44d4-853e-0384e153b740/trips.sql
storage_policy:                  gcs_main
formatReadableSize(total_bytes): 36.42 MiB

1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.

Verify in Google Cloud Console

Looking at the buckets you will see that a folder was created in each bucket with the name that was used in the storage.xml configuration file. Expand the folders and you will see many files, representing the data partitions.

Bucket for replica one

replica one bucket

Bucket for replica two

replica two bucket