Configuring ClickHouse to Use LDAP for Authentication and Role Mapping

The reply will be something like this:

In this example, since the public server uses 389 and does not use a secure port, we disable TLS for demonstration purposes.

Add the <ldap> section to <user_directories> section to configure the user role mapping. This section defines when a user is authenticated and what role the user will receive. In this basic example, any user authenticating to LDAP will receive the scientists_role which will be defined at a later step in ClickHouse. The section should look similar to this:

< user_directories >

< users_xml >

< path > users.xml </ path >

</ users_xml >

< local_directory >

< path > /var/lib/clickhouse/access/ </ path >

</ local_directory >

< ldap >

< server > test_ldap_server </ server >

< roles >

< scientists_role />

</ roles >

< role_mapping >

< base_dn > dc=example,dc=com </ base_dn >

< search_filter > ( & (objectClass=groupOfUniqueNames)(uniqueMember={bind_dn})) </ search_filter >

< attribute > cn </ attribute >

</ role_mapping >

</ ldap >

</ user_directories >



These are the basic settings used above: