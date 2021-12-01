On this page

Using multiple primary indexes

When a query is filtering on a column that is part of a compound key and is the first key column, then ClickHouse is running the binary search algorithm over the key column's index marks.

But what happens when a query is filtering on a column that is part of a compound key, but is not the first key column?

note We discuss a scenario when a query is explicitly not filtering on the first key colum, but on a secondary key column. When a query is filtering on both the first key column and on any key column(s) after the first then ClickHouse is running binary search over the first key column's index marks.

SELECT UserID , count ( UserID ) AS Count

FROM hits_UserID_URL

WHERE URL = 'http://public_search'

GROUP BY UserID

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



We use a query that calculates the top 10 users that have most frequently clicked on the URL "http://public_search":

The response is:

┌─────UserID─┬─Count─┐

│ 2459550954 │ 3741 │

│ 1084649151 │ 2484 │

│ 723361875 │ 729 │

│ 3087145896 │ 695 │

│ 2754931092 │ 672 │

│ 1509037307 │ 582 │

│ 3085460200 │ 573 │

│ 2454360090 │ 556 │

│ 3884990840 │ 539 │

│ 765730816 │ 536 │

└────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.086 sec.

Processed 8.81 million rows,

799.69 MB (102.11 million rows/s., 9.27 GB/s.)



The client output indicates that ClickHouse almost executed a full table scan despite the URL column being part of the compound primary key! ClickHouse reads 8.81 million rows from the 8.87 million rows of the table.

If trace logging is enabled then the ClickHouse server log file shows that ClickHouse used a generic exclusion search over the 1083 URL index marks in order to identify those granules that possibly can contain rows with a URL column value of "http://public_search":

...Executor): Key condition: (column 1 in ['http://public_search',

'http://public_search'])

...Executor): Used generic exclusion search over index for part all_1_9_2

with 1537 steps

...Executor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key,

1076/1083 marks by primary key, 1076 marks to read from 5 ranges

...Executor): Reading approx. 8814592 rows with 10 streams



We can see in the sample trace log above, that 1076 (via the marks) out of 1083 granules were selected as possibly containing rows with a matching URL value.

This results in 8.81 million rows being streamed into the ClickHouse engine (in parallel by using 10 streams), in order to identify the rows that are actually contain the URL value "http://public_search".

However, as we will see later only 39 granules out of that selected 1076 granules actually contain matching rows.

Whilst the primary index based on the compound primary key (UserID, URL) was very useful for speeding up queries filtering for rows with a specific UserID value, the index is not providing significant help with speeding up the query that filters for rows with a specific URL value.

The reason for this is that the URL column is not the first key column and therefore ClickHouse is using a generic exclusion search algorithm (instead of binary search) over the URL column's index marks, and the effectiveness of that algorithm is dependant on the cardinality difference between the URL column and it's predecessor key column UserID.

In order to illustrate that, we give some details about how the generic exclusion search works.

The following is illustrating how the ClickHouse generic exclusion search algorithm works when granules are selected via a secondary column where the predecessor key column has a low(er) or high(er) cardinality.

As an example for both cases we will assume:

a query that is searching for rows with URL value = "W3".

an abstract version of our hits table with simplified values for UserID and URL.

the same compound primary key (UserID, URL) for the index. This means rows are first ordered by UserID values. Rows with the same UserID value are then ordered by URL.

a granule size of two i.e. each granule contains two rows.

We have marked the minimum key column values for each granule in orange in the diagrams below..

Predecessor key column has low(er) cardinality

Suppose UserID had low cardinality. In this case it would be likely that the same UserID value is spread over multiple table rows and granules and therefore index marks. For index marks with the same UserID, the URL values for the index marks are sorted in ascending order (because the table rows are ordered first by UserID and then by URL). This allows efficient filtering as described below:

There are three different scenarios for the granule selection process for our abstract sample data in the diagram above:

Index mark 0 for which the (minimum) URL value is smaller than W3 and for which the URL value of the directly succeeding index mark is also smaller than W3 can be excluded because mark 0, 1, and 2 have the same UserID value. Note that this exclusion-precondition ensures that granule 0 and the next granule 1 are completely composed of U1 UserID values so that ClickHouse can assume that also the maximum URL value in granule 0 is smaller than W3 and exclude the granule. Index mark 1 for which the URL value is smaller (or equal) than W3 and for which the URL value of the directly succeeding index mark is greater (or equal) than W3 is selected because it means that granule 1 can possibly contain rows with URL W3). Index marks 2 and 3 for which the URL value is greater than W3 can be excluded, since index marks of a primary index store the minimum key column values for each granule and therefore granule 2 and 3 can't possibly contain URL value W3.

Predecessor key column has high(er) cardinality

When the UserID has high cardinality then it is unlikely that the same UserID value is spread over multiple table rows and granules. This means the URL values for the index marks are not monotonically increasing:

As we can see in the diagram above, all shown marks whose URL values are smaller than W3 are getting selected for streaming its associated granule's rows into the ClickHouse engine.

This is because whilst all index marks in the diagram fall into scenario 1 described above, they do not satisfy the mentioned exclusion-precondition that the two directly succeeding index marks both have the same UserID value as the current mark and thus can’t be excluded.

For example, consider index mark 0 for which the URL value is smaller than W3 and for which the URL value of the directly succeeding index mark is also smaller than W3. This can not be excluded because the two directly succeeding index marks 1 and 2 do not have the same UserID value as the current mark 0.

Note the requirement for the two succeeding index marks to have the same UserID value. This ensures that the granules for the current and the next mark are completely composed of U1 UserID values. If only the next mark had the same UserID, the URL value of the next mark could potentially stem from a table row with a different UserID - which is indeed the case when you look at the diagram above i.e. W2 stems from a row with U2 not U1.

This ultimately prevents ClickHouse from making assumptions about the maximum URL value in granule 0. Instead it has to assume that granule 0 potentially contains rows with URL value W3 and is forced to select mark 0.

The same scenario is true for mark 1, 2, and 3.

Conclusion The generic exclusion search algorithm that ClickHouse is using instead of the binary search algorithm when a query is filtering on a column that is part of a compound key, but is not the first key column is most effective when the predecessor key column has low(er) cardinality.

In our sample data set both key columns (UserID, URL) have similar high cardinality, and, as explained, the generic exclusion search algorithm is not very effective when the predecessor key column of the URL column has a high(er) or similar cardinality.

Because of the similarly high cardinality of UserID and URL, our query filtering on URL also wouldn't benefit much from creating a secondary data skipping index on the URL column of our table with compound primary key (UserID, URL) .

For example this two statements create and populate a minmax data skipping index on the URL column of our table:

ALTER TABLE hits_UserID_URL ADD INDEX url_skipping_index URL TYPE minmax GRANULARITY 4 ;

ALTER TABLE hits_UserID_URL MATERIALIZE INDEX url_skipping_index ;



ClickHouse now created an additional index that is storing - per group of 4 consecutive granules (note the GRANULARITY 4 clause in the ALTER TABLE statement above) - the minimum and maximum URL value:

The first index entry (‘mark 0’ in the diagram above) is storing the minimum and maximum URL values for the rows belonging to the first 4 granules of our table .

The second index entry (‘mark 1’) is storing the minimum and maximum URL values for the rows belonging to the next 4 granules of our table, and so on.

(ClickHouse also created a special mark file for to the data skipping index for locating the groups of granules associated with the index marks.)

Because of the similarly high cardinality of UserID and URL, this secondary data skipping index can't help with excluding granules from being selected when our query filtering on URL is executed.

The specific URL value that the query is looking for (i.e. 'http://public_search') very likely is between the minimum and maximum value stored by the index for each group of granules resulting in ClickHouse being forced to select the group of granules (because they might contain row(s) matching the query).

As a consequence, if we want to significantly speed up our sample query that filters for rows with a specific URL then we need to use a primary index optimized to that query.

If in addition we want to keep the good performance of our sample query that filters for rows with a specific UserID then we need to use multiple primary indexes.

The following is showing ways for achieving that.

If we want to significantly speed up both of our sample queries - the one that filters for rows with a specific UserID and the one that filters for rows with a specific URL - then we need to use multiple primary indexes by using one if these three options:

Creating a second table with a different primary key.

with a different primary key. Creating a materialized view on our existing table.

on our existing table. Adding a projection to our existing table.

All three options will effectively duplicate our sample data into a additional table in order to reorganize the table primary index and row sort order.

However, the three options differ in how transparent that additional table is to the user with respect to the routing of queries and insert statements.

When creating a second table with a different primary key then queries must be explicitly send to the table version best suited for the query, and new data must be inserted explicitly into both tables in order to keep the tables in sync:

With a materialized view the additional table is implicitly created and data is automatically kept in sync between both tables:

And the projection is the most transparent option because next to automatically keeping the implicitly created (and hidden) additional table in sync with data changes, ClickHouse will automatically chose the most effective table version for queries:

In the following we discuss this three options for creating and using multiple primary indexes in more detail and with real examples.

CREATE TABLE hits_URL_UserID

(

` UserID ` UInt32 ,

` URL ` String ,

` EventTime ` DateTime

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PRIMARY KEY ( URL , UserID )

ORDER BY ( URL , UserID , EventTime )

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 , index_granularity_bytes = 0 ;



We are creating a new additional table where we switch the order of the key columns (compared to our original table) in the primary key:

Insert all 8.87 million rows from our original table into the additional table:

INSERT INTO hits_URL_UserID

SELECT * from hits_UserID_URL ;



The response looks like:

Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.898 sec. Processed 8.87 million rows, 838.84 MB (3.06 million rows/s., 289.46 MB/s.)



And finally optimize the table:

OPTIMIZE TABLE hits_URL_UserID FINAL ;



Because we switched the order of the columns in the primary key, the inserted rows are now stored on disk in a different lexicographical order (compared to our original table) and therefore also the 1083 granules of that table are containing different values than before:

This is the resulting primary key:

That can now be used to significantly speed up the execution of our example query filtering on the URL column in order to calculate the top 10 users that most frequently clicked on the URL "http://public_search":

SELECT UserID , count ( UserID ) AS Count

FROM hits_URL_UserID

WHERE URL = 'http://public_search'

GROUP BY UserID

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



The response is:

┌─────UserID─┬─Count─┐

│ 2459550954 │ 3741 │

│ 1084649151 │ 2484 │

│ 723361875 │ 729 │

│ 3087145896 │ 695 │

│ 2754931092 │ 672 │

│ 1509037307 │ 582 │

│ 3085460200 │ 573 │

│ 2454360090 │ 556 │

│ 3884990840 │ 539 │

│ 765730816 │ 536 │

└────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.017 sec.

Processed 319.49 thousand rows,

11.38 MB (18.41 million rows/s., 655.75 MB/s.)



Now, instead of almost doing a full table scan, ClickHouse executed that query much more effective.

With the primary index from the original table where UserID was the first, and URL the second key column, ClickHouse used a generic exclusion search over the index marks for executing that query and that was not very effective because of the similarly high cardinality of UserID and URL.

With URL as the first column in the primary index, ClickHouse is now running binary search over the index marks. The corresponding trace log in the ClickHouse server log file confirms that:

...Executor): Key condition: (column 0 in ['http://public_search',

'http://public_search'])

...Executor): Running binary search on index range for part all_1_9_2 (1083 marks)

...Executor): Found (LEFT) boundary mark: 644

...Executor): Found (RIGHT) boundary mark: 683

...Executor): Found continuous range in 19 steps

...Executor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key,

39/1083 marks by primary key, 39 marks to read from 1 ranges

...Executor): Reading approx. 319488 rows with 2 streams



ClickHouse selected only 39 index marks, instead of 1076 when generic exclusion search was used.

Note that the additional table is optimized for speeding up the execution of our example query filtering on URLs.

Similar to the bad performance of that query with our original table, our example query filtering on UserIDs will not run very effectively with the new additional table, because UserID is now the second key column in the primary index of that table and therefore ClickHouse will use generic exclusion search for granule selection, which is not very effective for similarly high cardinality of UserID and URL. Open the details box for specifics.

Query filtering on UserIDs now has bad performance SELECT URL, count(URL) AS Count

FROM hits_URL_UserID

WHERE UserID = 749927693

GROUP BY URL

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10;

The response is: ┌─URL────────────────────────────┬─Count─┐

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-barana.. │ 170 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-id=371...│ 52 │

│ http://public_search │ 45 │

│ http://kovrik-medvedevushku-...│ 36 │

│ http://forumal │ 33 │

│ http://korablitz.ru/L_1OFFER...│ 14 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-id=371...│ 14 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-john-D...│ 13 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-john-D...│ 10 │

│ http://wot/html?page/23600_m...│ 9 │

└────────────────────────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.024 sec.

Processed 8.02 million rows,

73.04 MB (340.26 million rows/s., 3.10 GB/s.)

Server Log: ...Executor): Key condition: (column 1 in [749927693, 749927693])

...Executor): Used generic exclusion search over index for part all_1_9_2

with 1453 steps

...Executor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key,

980/1083 marks by primary key, 980 marks to read from 23 ranges

...Executor): Reading approx. 8028160 rows with 10 streams



We now have two tables. Optimized for speeding up queries filtering on UserIDs, and speeding up queries filtering on URLs, respectively:

Create a materialized view on our existing table.

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW mv_hits_URL_UserID

ENGINE = MergeTree ( )

PRIMARY KEY ( URL , UserID )

ORDER BY ( URL , UserID , EventTime )

POPULATE

AS SELECT * FROM hits_UserID_URL ;



The response looks like:

Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 2.935 sec. Processed 8.87 million rows, 838.84 MB (3.02 million rows/s., 285.84 MB/s.)



note we switch the order of the key columns (compared to our original table ) in the view's primary key

) in the view's primary key the materialized view is backed by a implicitly created table whose row order and primary index is based on the given primary key definition

whose row order and primary index is based on the given primary key definition the implicitly created table is listed by the SHOW TABLES query and has a name starting with .inner

query and has a name starting with it is also possible to first explicitly create the backing table for a materialized view and then the view can target that table via the TO [db] . [table] clause

we use the POPULATE keyword in order to immediately populate the implicitly created table with all 8.87 million rows from the source table hits_UserID_URL

keyword in order to immediately populate the implicitly created table with all 8.87 million rows from the source table if new rows are inserted into the source table hits_UserID_URL, then that rows are automatically also inserted into the implicitly created table

Effectively the implicitly created table has the same row order and primary index as the secondary table that we created explicitly : ClickHouse is storing the column data files (.bin), the mark files (.mrk2) and the primary index (primary.idx) of the implicitly created table in a special folder withing the ClickHouse server's data directory:

The implicitly created table (and it's primary index) backing the materialized view can now be used to significantly speed up the execution of our example query filtering on the URL column:

SELECT UserID , count ( UserID ) AS Count

FROM mv_hits_URL_UserID

WHERE URL = 'http://public_search'

GROUP BY UserID

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



The response is:

┌─────UserID─┬─Count─┐

│ 2459550954 │ 3741 │

│ 1084649151 │ 2484 │

│ 723361875 │ 729 │

│ 3087145896 │ 695 │

│ 2754931092 │ 672 │

│ 1509037307 │ 582 │

│ 3085460200 │ 573 │

│ 2454360090 │ 556 │

│ 3884990840 │ 539 │

│ 765730816 │ 536 │

└────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.026 sec.

Processed 335.87 thousand rows,

13.54 MB (12.91 million rows/s., 520.38 MB/s.)



Because effectively the implicitly created table (and it's primary index) backing the materialized view is identical to the secondary table that we created explicitly , the query is executed in the same effective way as with the explicitly created table.

The corresponding trace log in the ClickHouse server log file confirms that ClickHouse is running binary search over the index marks:

...Executor): Key condition: (column 0 in ['http://public_search',

'http://public_search'])

...Executor): Running binary search on index range ...

...

...Executor): Selected 4/4 parts by partition key, 4 parts by primary key,

41/1083 marks by primary key, 41 marks to read from 4 ranges

...Executor): Reading approx. 335872 rows with 4 streams



SET allow_experimental_projection_optimization = 1 ;



Projections are an experimental feature at the moment, therefore we need to tell ClickHouse that we know what we are doing first:

Create a projection on our existing table:

ALTER TABLE hits_UserID_URL

ADD PROJECTION prj_url_userid

(

SELECT *

ORDER BY ( URL , UserID )

) ;



And materialize the projection:

ALTER TABLE hits_UserID_URL

MATERIALIZE PROJECTION prj_url_userid ;



note the projection is creating a hidden table whose row order and primary index is based on the given ORDER BY clause of the projection

whose row order and primary index is based on the given clause of the projection the hidden table is not listed by the SHOW TABLES query

query we use the MATERIALIZE keyword in order to immediately populate the hidden table with all 8.87 million rows from the source table hits_UserID_URL

keyword in order to immediately populate the hidden table with all 8.87 million rows from the source table if new rows are inserted into the source table hits_UserID_URL, then that rows are automatically also inserted into the hidden table

a query is always (syntactically) targeting the source table hits_UserID_URL, but if the row order and primary index of the hidden table allows a more effective query execution, then that hidden table will be used instead

Effectively the implicitly created hidden table has the same row order and primary index as the secondary table that we created explicitly : ClickHouse is storing the column data files (.bin), the mark files (.mrk2) and the primary index (primary.idx) of the hidden table in a special folder (marked in orange in the screenshot below) next to the source table's data files, mark files, and primary index files:

The hidden table (and it's primary index) created by the projection can now be (implicitly) used to significantly speed up the execution of our example query filtering on the URL column. Note that the query is syntactically targeting the source table of the projection.

SELECT UserID , count ( UserID ) AS Count

FROM hits_UserID_URL

WHERE URL = 'http://public_search'

GROUP BY UserID

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



The response is:

┌─────UserID─┬─Count─┐

│ 2459550954 │ 3741 │

│ 1084649151 │ 2484 │

│ 723361875 │ 729 │

│ 3087145896 │ 695 │

│ 2754931092 │ 672 │

│ 1509037307 │ 582 │

│ 3085460200 │ 573 │

│ 2454360090 │ 556 │

│ 3884990840 │ 539 │

│ 765730816 │ 536 │

└────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.029 sec.

Processed 319.49 thousand rows, 1

1.38 MB (11.05 million rows/s., 393.58 MB/s.)



Because effectively the hidden table (and it's primary index) created by the projection is identical to the secondary table that we created explicitly , the query is executed in the same effective way as with the explicitly created table.

The corresponding trace log in the ClickHouse server log file confirms that ClickHouse is running binary search over the index marks:

...Executor): Key condition: (column 0 in ['http://public_search',

'http://public_search'])

...Executor): Running binary search on index range for part prj_url_userid (1083 marks)

...Executor): ...

...Executor): Choose complete Normal projection prj_url_userid

...Executor): projection required columns: URL, UserID

...Executor): Selected 1/1 parts by partition key, 1 parts by primary key,

39/1083 marks by primary key, 39 marks to read from 1 ranges

...Executor): Reading approx. 319488 rows with 2 streams



The primary index of our table with compound primary key (UserID, URL) was very useful for speeding up a query filtering on UserID. But that index is not providing significant help with speeding up a query filtering on URL, despite the URL column being part of the compound primary key.

And vice versa: The primary index of our table with compound primary key (URL, UserID) was speeding up a query filtering on URL, but didn't provide much support for a query filtering on UserID.

Because of the similarly high cardinality of the primary key columns UserID and URL, a query that filters on the second key column doesn’t benefit much from the second key column being in the index.

Therefore it makes sense to remove the second key column from the primary index (resulting in less memory consumption of the index) and to use multiple primary indexes instead.

However if the key columns in a compound primary key have big differences in cardinality, then it is beneficial for queries to order the primary key columns by cardinality in ascending order.

The higher the cardinality difference between the key columns is, the more the order of those columns in the key matters. We will demonstrate that in a future article. Stay tuned.