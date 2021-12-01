On this page

A Practical Introduction to Sparse Primary Indexes in ClickHouse

In this article we are going to do a deep dive into ClickHouse indexing. We will illustrate and discuss in detail:

You can optionally execute all ClickHouse SQL statements and queries given in this article by yourself on your own machine. For installation of ClickHouse and getting started instructions, see the Quick Start.

note This article is focusing on ClickHouse sparse primary indexes. For ClickHouse secondary data skipping indexes, see the Tutorial.

Throughout this article we will use a sample anonymized web traffic data set.

We will use a subset of 8.87 million rows (events) from the sample data set.

The uncompressed data size is 8.87 million events and about 700 MB. This compresses to 200 mb when stored in ClickHouse.

In our subset, each row contains three columns that indicate an internet user ( UserID column) who clicked on a URL ( URL column) at a specific time ( EventTime column).

With these three columns we can already formulate some typical web analytics queries such as:

"What are the top 10 most clicked urls for a specific user?”

"What are the top 10 users that most frequently clicked a specific URL?"

“What are the most popular times (e.g. days of the week) at which a user clicks on a specific URL?”

All runtime numbers given in this document are based on running ClickHouse 22.2.1 locally on a MacBook Pro with the Apple M1 Pro chip and 16GB of RAM.

In order to see how a query is executed over our data set without a primary key, we create a table (with a MergeTree table engine) by executing the following SQL DDL statement:

CREATE TABLE hits_NoPrimaryKey

(

` UserID ` UInt32 ,

` URL ` String ,

` EventTime ` DateTime

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

PRIMARY KEY tuple ( ) ;



Next insert a subset of the hits data set into the table with the following SQL insert statement. This uses the URL table function in combination with schema inference in order to load a subset of the full dataset hosted remotely at clickhouse.com:

INSERT INTO hits_NoPrimaryKey SELECT

intHash32 ( c11::UInt64 ) AS UserID ,

c15 AS URL ,

c5 AS EventTime

FROM url ( 'https://datasets.clickhouse.com/hits/tsv/hits_v1.tsv.xz' )

WHERE URL != '' ;



The response is:

Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 145.993 sec. Processed 8.87 million rows, 18.40 GB (60.78 thousand rows/s., 126.06 MB/s.)



ClickHouse client’s result output shows us that the statement above inserted 8.87 million rows into the table.

Lastly, in order to simplify the discussions later on in this article and to make the diagrams and results reproducible, we optimize the table using the FINAL keyword:

OPTIMIZE TABLE hits_NoPrimaryKey FINAL ;



note In general it is not required nor recommended to immediately optimize a table after loading data into it. Why this is necessary for this example will become apparent.

Now we execute our first web analytics query. The following is calculating the top 10 most clicked urls for the internet user with the UserID 749927693:

SELECT URL , count ( URL ) as Count

FROM hits_NoPrimaryKey

WHERE UserID = 749927693

GROUP BY URL

ORDER BY Count DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



The response is:

┌─URL────────────────────────────┬─Count─┐

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-barana.. │ 170 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-id=371...│ 52 │

│ http://public_search │ 45 │

│ http://kovrik-medvedevushku-...│ 36 │

│ http://forumal │ 33 │

│ http://korablitz.ru/L_1OFFER...│ 14 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-id=371...│ 14 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-john-D...│ 13 │

│ http://auto.ru/chatay-john-D...│ 10 │

│ http://wot/html?page/23600_m...│ 9 │

└────────────────────────────────┴───────┘



10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.022 sec.

Processed 8.87 million rows,

70.45 MB (398.53 million rows/s., 3.17 GB/s.)



ClickHouse client’s result output indicates that ClickHouse executed a full table scan! Each single row of the 8.87 million rows of our table was streamed into ClickHouse. That doesn’t scale.

To make this (way) more efficient and (much) faster, we need to use a table with a appropriate primary key. This will allow ClickHouse to automatically (based on the primary key’s column(s)) create a sparse primary index which can then be used to significantly speed up the execution of our example query.