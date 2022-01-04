Structured Approach

First, we confirm we can read the JSON dataset and highlight the challenges of handling semi-structured data using more traditional types used in other databases. We don’t rely on Schema inference to map the JSON fields to columns in the example below - instead, we specify a format of JSONEachRow and map the fields explicitly to columns in the s3 functions.

SELECT type , ` actor.display_login ` , ` repo.name ` , created_at

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022-flat.ndjson.gz' ,

'JSONEachRow' ,

'type String, `actor.avatar_url` String, `actor.display_login` String, ' ||

'`actor.id` Float64, `actor.login` String, `actor.url` String, `repo.id` Float64, ' ||

'`repo.name` String, `repo.url` String, created_at String, `payload.pull_request.updated_at` String, ' ||

'`payload.action` String, `payload.ref` String, `payload.ref_type` String, ' ||

'`payload.pull_request.user.login` String, `payload.pull_request.number` Float64, ' ||

'`payload.pull_request.title` String, `payload.pull_request.state` String, ' ||

'`payload.pull_request.author_association` String, `payload.pull_request.head.ref` String, ' ||

'`payload.pull_request.head.sha` String, `payload.pull_request.base.ref` String, ' ||

'`payload.pull_request.base.sha` String, `payload.size` Float64, `payload.distinct_size` Float64' )

LIMIT 10 ;



type actor.display _ login repo.name created _ at PushEvent Lakshmipatil2021 revacprogramming/pps-test1-Lakshmipatil2021 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z MemberEvent KStevenT KStevenT/HTML _ ExternalWorkshop 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent Soumojit28 Soumojit28/Oxytocin 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent github-actions diogoaraujo017/diogoaraujo017 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent Aman-Sonwani Aman-Sonwani/crwn-clothing 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent huangshanyoumumingwutong huangshanyoumumingwutong/picgo 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PullRequestEvent rfprod rfprod/nx-ng-starter 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent Helikopter-Bojowy Helikopter-Bojowy/Exp-na-helikopterze 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z IssueCommentEvent PRMerger-test-1 MicrosoftDocs/CSIDev-Public 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z PushEvent github-actions pioug/yield-data 2022-01-04T07:00:00Z

Note this dataset is a subset of the example used later, with no nested objects within the JSON itself - the fields have been flattened using a period separator. Although nested objects can be handled through an explicit mapping, it requires either the use of the new JSON object field or (for older ClickHouse versions) Tuples, Map and Nested structures (see Other Approaches) further complicate usage.

This approach requires mapping all fields and has obvious limitations when the JSON is potentially dynamic or unknown. We could use an INSERT INTO SELECT statement to persist the results into a local Merge Tree table. Defining such a table would require the user to know all fields and express the verbose definition below.

CREATE table github_flat

(

type String ,

` actor.avatar_url ` String ,

` actor.display_login ` String ,

` actor.id ` Float64 ,

` actor.login ` String ,

` actor.url ` String ,

` repo.id ` Float64 ,

` repo.name ` String ,

` repo.url ` String ,

created_at String ,

` payload.pull_request.updated_at ` String ,

` payload.action ` String ,

` payload.ref ` String ,

` payload.ref_type ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.user.login ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.number ` Float64 ,

` payload.pull_request.title ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.state ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.author_association ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.head.ref ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.head.sha ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.base.ref ` String ,

` payload.pull_request.base.sha ` String ,

` payload.size ` Float64 ,

` payload.distinct_size ` Float64

) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY ( type , ` repo.name ` , created_at ) ;



INSERT INTO github_flat SELECT * FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/github/github-2022-flat.ndjson.gz' , 'JSONEachRow' ) ;



SELECT count ( ) from github_flat ;



count ( ) 1000000

Furthermore, if new properties are added to the JSON, the table would need to be updated, i.e., via ALTER TABLE. Naturally, this leads us to use ClickHouse’s semi-structured features.