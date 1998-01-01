On this page

Loading JSON in 5 steps

This guide walks through the process to load logging data that is in a JSON formatted file in S3. In order to do this:

Examine the file format by selecting one row using the S3 function

Create a table to store the data in ClickHouse

Load a single row of nested JSON

Verify the correct storage of the nested JSON

Import the dataset from S3

Examine the structure and one record from the log file in S3. The s3 function retrieves and decompresses the file and allows querying the file in S3 without loading it.

This is what a row of the file contains:

{ "@timestamp" : 893964617 , "clientip" : "40.135.0.0" , "request" : { "method" : "GET" , "path" : "/images/hm_bg.jpg" , "version" : "HTTP/1.0" } , "status" : 200 , "size" : 24736 }



It is also very useful to look at the description of the file returned by the DESCRIBE command and a SELECT.

DESCRIBE s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/documents-01.ndjson.gz' ,

'JSONEachRow' ) ;



┌─name───────┬─type──────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ @timestamp │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ clientip │ Nullable(String) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ request │ Map(String, Nullable(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ status │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ size │ Nullable(Int64) │ │ │ │ │ │

└────────────┴───────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



SELECT * FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/documents-01.ndjson.gz' ,

'JSONEachRow' ) LIMIT 1 ;



┌─@timestamp─┬─clientip───┬─request──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─status─┬──size─┐

│ 893964617 │ 40.135.0.0 │ {'method':'GET','path':'/images/hm_bg.jpg','version':'HTTP/1.0'} │ 200 │ 24736 │

└────────────┴────────────┴──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴────────┴───────┘



Note that the response field contains nested JSON, it is more efficient for the users of the log data if that JSON is also extracted into separate fields. The next two steps will be performed with this optimization in mind.

To maximize the usefulness of the data we need to extract the nested method , path , and version fields under request . To prepare for this, create a table including those nested fields:

CREATE TABLE http

(

` @timestamp ` DateTime ,

` clientip ` IPv4 ,

` request ` Tuple ( method LowCardinality ( String ) , path String , version LowCardinality ( String ) ) ,

` status ` UInt16 ,

` size ` UInt32

)

ENGINE = MergeTree

ORDER BY ( status , ` @timestamp ` )



The request field from the JSON file will be stored as a tuple.

DESCRIBE TABLE http



┌─name───────┬─type──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─default_type─┬─default_expression─┬─comment─┬─codec_expression─┬─ttl_expression─┐

│ @timestamp │ DateTime │ │ │ │ │ │

│ clientip │ IPv4 │ │ │ │ │ │

│ request │ Tuple(method LowCardinality(String), path String, version LowCardinality(String)) │ │ │ │ │ │

│ status │ UInt16 │ │ │ │ │ │

│ size │ UInt32 │ │ │ │ │ │

└────────────┴───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴──────────────┴────────────────────┴─────────┴──────────────────┴────────────────┘



When the response is inserted, all three components of the request are inserted.

INSERT INTO http SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/documents-01.ndjson.gz' , 'JSONEachRow' )

LIMIT 1



The method , path , and version should be available to query individually.

SELECT

request . method ,

request . path ,

request . version

FROM http



┌─request.method─┬─request.path──────┬─request.version─┐

│ GET │ /images/hm_bg.jpg │ HTTP/1.0 │

└────────────────┴───────────────────┴─────────────────┘



tip The full dataset is 10 million rows, you can use LIMIT to reduce the number of rows inserted. The query shown inserts 1 million rows.

INSERT INTO http SELECT *

FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/http/documents-01.ndjson.gz' , 'JSONEachRow' )

LIMIT 1000000 ;



This query gives a count of the queries between January 1st and June 1st grouped by the method and status.

SELECT

status ,

request . method AS method ,

count ( ) AS c

FROM http

WHERE ( status >= 400 ) AND ( ( ` @timestamp ` >= '1998-01-01 00:00:00' ) AND ( ` @timestamp ` <= '1998-06-01 00:00:00' ) )

GROUP BY

method ,

status

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 5



┌─status─┬─method──┬────c─┐

│ 404 │ GET │ 1161 │

│ 500 │ POST │ 14 │

│ 400 │ GET │ 13 │

│ 404 │ OPTIONS │ 12 │

│ 500 │ GET │ 6 │

└────────┴─────────┴──────┘



If any of the fields in the tuple ( request. : method , path , and version ) need to be included in the ORDER BY or PRIMARY KEY of the table, then the entire tuple must be added to the ORDER BY or PRIMARY Key. For more information on the pros and cons of this method and other methods of loading JSON see JSON other approaches.