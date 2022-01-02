Updating and Deleting ClickHouse Data
Although ClickHouse is geared toward high volume analytic workloads, it is possible in some situations to modify or delete existing data. These operations are labeled "mutations" and are executed using the
ALTER TABLE command.
Updating Existing Data
From ClickHouse client, enter your update
ALTER TABLE command in this form:
ALTER TABLE [<database>.]<table> UPDATE <column> = <expression> WHERE <filter_expr>
<expression> is the new value for the column where the
<filter_expr> is satisfied. The
<expression> must be the same datatype as the column or be convertable to the same datatype using the
CAST operator. The
<filter_expr> should return a UInt8 (zero or non-zero) value for each row of the data. Multiple
UPDATE <column> statements can be combined in a single
ALTER TABLE command separated by commas.
Examples:
A mutation like this allows updating replacing visitor_ids with new ones using a dictionary lookup:
ALTER TABLE website.clicks UPDATE visitor_id = getDict('visitors', 'new_visitor_id', visitor_id) WHERE visit_date < '2022-01-01'
Modifying multiple values in one command can be more efficient than multiple commands:
ALTER TABLE website.clicks UPDATE url = substring(url, position(url, '://') + 3), visitor_id = new_visit_id WHERE visit_date < '2022-01-01'
Mutations can be exectuted
ON CLUSTERfor sharded tables:
ALTER TABLE clicks ON CLUSTER main_cluster UPDATE click_count = click_count / 2 WHERE visitor_id ILIKE '%robot%'
Note
- It is not possible to update columns that are part of the primary or sorting key.
Deleting Data
From ClickHouse client, enter your delete
ALTER TABLE command in this form:
ALTER TABLE [<database>.]<table> DELETE WHERE <filter_expr>
Again
<filter_expr> should return a UInt8 value for each row of data.
Examples
Delete any records where a column is in an array of values:
ALTER TABLE website.clicks DELETE WHERE visitor_id in (253, 1002, 4277)
What does this query alter?
ALTER TABLE clicks ON CLUSTER main_cluster WHERE visit_date < '2022-01-02 15:00:00' AND page_id = '573'
Note
To delete all of the data in a table, it is more efficient to use the command
TRUNCATE TABLE [<database].]<table> command. This command can also be executed
ON CLUSTER.