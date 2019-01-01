On this page

Cascading Materialized views

Cascades using Materialized views are possible, in this page, you will see how to do it, many of the possibilities, and the limitations. Different use cases could be answered by creating a Materialized view using a second Materialized view as the source

Example:

We will use a fake dataset with the number of views per hour for a group of domain names.

Our Goal

We need the data aggregated by month for each domain name, We also need the data aggregated by year for each domain name.

You could choose one of these options: write queries that will read and aggregate the data during the SELECT request prepare the data at the ingest time to a new format Prepare the data at the time of ingest to a specific aggregation.

Preparing the data using Materialized views will allow you to limit the amount of data and calculation ClickHouse needs to do, making your SELECT requests faster.

Create the source table, because our goals involve reporting on the aggregated data and not the individual rows, we can parse it, pass the information on to the Materialized Views, and discard the actual incoming data. This meets our goals and saves on storage so we will use the Null table engine.

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS analytics ;



CREATE TABLE analytics . hourly_data

(

` domain_name ` String ,

` event_time ` DateTime ,

` count_views ` UInt64

)

ENGINE = Null



note You can create a materialized view on a Null table. So the data written to the table will end up affecting the view, but the original raw data will still be discarded.

For the first Materialized View, we need to create the Target table, for this example, it will be analytics.monthly_aggregated_data and we will store the sum of the views by month and domain name.

CREATE TABLE analytics . monthly_aggregated_data

(

` domain_name ` String ,

` month ` Date ,

` sumCountViews ` AggregateFunction ( sum , UInt64 )

)

ENGINE = AggregatingMergeTree

ORDER BY ( domain_name , month )



The Materialized View that will forward the data on the target table will look like this:

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics . monthly_aggregated_data_mv

TO analytics . monthly_aggregated_data

AS

SELECT

toDate ( toStartOfMonth ( event_time ) ) AS month ,

domain_name ,

sumState ( count_views ) AS sumCountViews

FROM analytics . hourly_data

GROUP BY

domain_name ,

month



Now we will create the second Materialized view that will be linked to our previous target table monthly_aggregated_data .

First, we will create a new target table that will store the sum of views aggregated by year for each domain name.

CREATE TABLE analytics . year_aggregated_data

(

` domain_name ` String ,

` year ` UInt16 ,

` sumCountViews ` UInt64

)

ENGINE = SummingMergeTree ( )

ORDER BY ( domain_name , year )



This step defines the cascade. The FROM statement will use the monthly_aggregated_data table, this means the data flow will be:

The data comes to the hourly_data table. ClickHouse will forward the data received to the first Materialized View monthly_aggregated_data table, Finally, the data received in step 2 will be forwarded to the year_aggregated_data .

CREATE MATERIALIZED VIEW analytics . year_aggregated_data_mv

TO analytics . year_aggregated_data

AS

SELECT

toYear ( toStartOfYear ( month ) ) AS year ,

domain_name ,

sumMerge ( sumCountViews ) as sumCountViews

FROM analytics . monthly_aggregated_data

GROUP BY

domain_name ,

year



note A common misinterpretation when working with Materialized views is that data is read from the table, This is not how Materialized views work; the data forwarded is the inserted block, not the final result in your table. Let's imagine in this example that the engine used in monthly_aggregated_data is a CollapsingMergeTree, the data forwarded to our second Materialized view year_aggregated_data will not be the final result of the collapsed table, it will forward the block of data with the fields defined as in the SELECT ... GROUP BY . If you are using CollapsingMergeTree, ReplacingMergeTree, or even SummingMergeTree and you plan to create a cascade Materialized view you need to understand the limitations described here.

Now is the time to test our cascade materialized view by inserting some data:

INSERT INTO analytics . hourly_data ( domain_name , event_time , count_views )

VALUES ( 'clickhouse.com' , '2019-01-01 10:00:00' , 1 ) ,

( 'clickhouse.com' , '2019-02-02 00:00:00' , 2 ) ,

( 'clickhouse.com' , '2019-02-01 00:00:00' , 3 ) ,

( 'clickhouse.com' , '2020-01-01 00:00:00' , 6 ) ;



If you SELECT the contents of analytics.hourly_data you will see the following because the table engine is Null , but the data was processed.

SELECT * FROM analytics . hourly_data



Ok.



0 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.002 sec.



We have used a small dataset to be sure we can follow and compare the result with what we are expecting, once your flow is correct with a small data set, you could just move to a large amount of data.

If you try to query the target table by selecting the sumCountViews field, you will see the binary representation (in some terminals), as the value is not stored as a number but as an AggregateFunction type. To get the final result of the aggregation you should use the -Merge suffix.

You can see the special characters stored in AggregateFunction with this query:

SELECT sumCountViews FROM analytics . monthly_aggregated_data



┌─sumCountViews─┐

│ │

│ │

│ │

└───────────────┘



3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.



Instead, let's try using the Merge suffix to get the sumCountViews value:

SELECT

sumMerge ( sumCountViews ) as sumCountViews

FROM analytics . monthly_aggregated_data ;



┌─sumCountViews─┐

│ 12 │

└───────────────┘



1 row in set. Elapsed: 0.003 sec.



In the AggregatingMergeTree we have defined the AggregateFunction as sum , so we can use the sumMerge . When we use the function avg on the AggregateFunction , we will use avgMerge , and so forth.

SELECT

month ,

domain_name ,

sumMerge ( sumCountViews ) as sumCountViews

FROM analytics . monthly_aggregated_data

GROUP BY

domain_name ,

month



Now we can review that the Materialized Views answer the goal we have defined.

Now that we have the data stored in the target table monthly_aggregated_data we can get the data aggregated by month for each domain name:

SELECT

month ,

domain_name ,

sumMerge ( sumCountViews ) as sumCountViews

FROM analytics . monthly_aggregated_data

GROUP BY

domain_name ,

month



┌──────month─┬─domain_name────┬─sumCountViews─┐

│ 2020-01-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 6 │

│ 2019-01-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 1 │

│ 2019-02-01 │ clickhouse.com │ 5 │

└────────────┴────────────────┴───────────────┘



3 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.004 sec.



The data aggregated by year for each domain name:

SELECT

year ,

domain_name ,

sum ( sumCountViews )

FROM analytics . year_aggregated_data

GROUP BY

domain_name ,

year

