Getting Started with ClickHouse Cloud

With ClickHouse Cloud, we are building a turnkey hosted ClickHouse experience! This guide will help you get started with creating a new ClickHouse Service, creating a table and inserting data. We have included some important details and helpful tips that you need to be aware of as you start using the ClickHouse Cloud.

While you are waiting for your new ClickHouse service to start, you can click on Members in the left navigation menu and invite others using the Invite Members button. Admin users can access your services and create new ones; users with Developer privileges can access existing services only.

…so hang on to it! Once your service is provisioned, the password will appear in the dialog window. After you refresh the page in your browser, the password will no longer appear and you will have to reset it if you have not saved it:

First, copy your password,

then click on the "Connect to SQL console" button and the UI will open in a pop-up window,

paste your password into the "password" text field:

The two commands you can use are provided for you - just copy-and-paste them from the Cloud console:

The curl command for the HTTP interface looks like:

curl --user 'default:[password]' --data-binary 'SELECT 1' https://mtjl6ecaan.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud:8443



And the clickhouse-client command for the native interface looks like:

clickhouse-client --host mtjl6ecaan.us-west-2.aws.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --port 9440 --password [ password ]



Your ClickHouse Cloud service consists of the default and system databases. All tables and views are created in the default database, and any attempts to create a new database will generate an error. (If you need a new database, simply create a new service.)

Here is a list of the supported table engines. (These table engines support replication, which is a requirement in a cluster environment):

ReplicatedMergeTree

ReplicatedSummingMergeTree

ReplicatedAggregatingMergeTree

ReplicatedReplacingMergeTree

S3

URL

View

MaterializedView

GenerateRandom

Join

Null

Data can either be inserted using the native interface (e.g. the clickhouse-client) or HTTP interface (e.g. curl or a custom client application). See the Common Tasks section below for an example of both techniques.

Each ClickHouse service runs in a single region across 3 availability zones for high availability. ClickHouse Cloud is currently available in the following AWS regions:

Ohio (us-east-2)

Oregon (us-west-2)

Ireland (eu-west-1)

A ClickHouse Cloud service includes a single database named default . At the current time, CREATE DATABASE is not permitted. We are working on implementing this capability.

AWS S3 is supported in ClickHouse Cloud, so you can use the S3 functions and table engine. External functions and engines like ODBC, JDBC, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQLite, MongoDB, Redis, Kafka, RabbitMQ, HDFS and Hive will work as long as ClickHouse has external access to them from over the Internet.

Some functionality is disabled for security purposes, including:

Reading from sources local to clickhouse server, e.g. File table engine

table engine SQL functions relying on local filesystem access, e.g. file

User-defined functions that rely on executables and external scripts

SQL functions for introspection are restricted for security reasons, e.g. addressToLine , tcpPort

, Most system settings are not configurable at this time and/or do not have any effect

The backups functionality is undergoing additional testing and not enabled at this time

As part of creating the ClickHouse service, we create a default database, and a user named default that has broad permissions to this database. This initial user can create additional users and assign their permissions to this database. Beyond this, the ability to enable the following security features within the database using Kerberos, LDAP, or SSL X.509 certificate authentication are not supported at this time.

Each ClickHouse service is collecting metrics, and you can view those metrics by clicking on the three dots next to your service's name and selecting Details from the menu.

We have provided some basic metrics out of the box, but we would love to hear from you if you have ideas and suggetions for metrics to collect. Click the New metric button (below all of the metrics) to share your ideas with us.

button (below all of the metrics) to share your ideas with us. The ability to query system tables is available, but note that not all metrics exposed in this way are relevant, and we may remove or restrict access to these details in the future.

tables is available, but note that not all metrics exposed in this way are relevant, and we may remove or restrict access to these details in the future. Direct access to ClickHouse server logs is not provided.

Audit log of Cloud actions is available on the backend, but not yet exposed in the Cloud console.

CREATE AS SELECT queries are not supported now. Use CREATE VIEW AS + CREATE TABLE AS view + INSERT SELECT . Also, CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISITS should not be used to check database availability for now. Use EXISTS > instead.

curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh ./clickhouse install



clickhouse-client --host magenta-wg-58.aws.us-west-2.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --port 9440 --password [ password ]



curl https://clickhouse.com/ | sh



./clickhouse client --host magenta-wg-58.aws.us-west-2.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --password [ password ]



clickhouse-client --host magenta-wg-58.aws.us-west-2.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --port 9440 --password [ password ]



docker run -it clickhouse/clickhouse-server clickhouse-client --host magenta-wg-58.aws.us-west-2.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --port 9440 --password [ password ]



The following steps demonstrate how to insert a local text file into a table using clickhouse-client .

CREATE TABLE trips (

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16 )

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( pickup_date )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime ;



clickhouse-cloud : ) exit



curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_2.gz



gzip -d -c trips_2.gz | ./clickhouse-client --host magenta-wg-58.aws.us-west-2.clickhouse.cloud --secure --user default --password [ password ] --database = default --query = "INSERT INTO trips FORMAT TabSeparatedWithNames"



SELECT count ( ) FROM TRIPS



SELECT passenger_count , avg ( total_amount ) FROM trips GROUP BY passenger_count ;



note More details on the clickhouse-client can be found in the docs.

This example uses the same NYC taxi dataset as the previous example, except the data is inserted using the HTTP interface:

curl -O https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_2.gz



gzip -d -c trips_2.gz | curl -u default: [ password ] 'https://host:8443/?query=INSERT%20INTO%20trips%20FORMAT%20TabSeparatedWithNames' --data-binary @-



The query in the URL is INSERT%20INTO%20trips%20FORMAT%20TabSeparatedWithNames , which is a URL-encoded version of INSERT INTO trips FORMAT TabSeparatedWithNames .

Further details on the http interface can be found here.

In this step, you will see how to populate a table with data from files stored in S3. The example uses the New York Taxi dataset, which is publicly available on S3.

CREATE TABLE trips (

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16

)

ENGINE = ReplicatedMergeTree

PARTITION BY toYYYYMM ( pickup_date )

ORDER BY pickup_datetime ;



INSERT INTO trips SELECT * FROM s3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_0.gz' , 'TabSeparatedWithNames' ) ;



SELECT passenger_count , avg ( total_amount ) FROM trips GROUP BY passenger_count ;



The response should look like:

+---------------+------------------+

|passenger_count|avg(total_amount) |

+---------------+------------------+

|0 |29.16213358481725 |

|1 |15.949619633974189|

|2 |17.156779017363604|

|3 |19.446272162315193|

|4 |17.101371068907223|

|5 |16.366309569286106|

|6 |15.92480646257438 |

|7 |75.80000305175781 |

|8 |10.700000166893005|

|9 |11.800000190734863|

+---------------+------------------+



In the following example we create a table that uses an S3 bucket for its table storage. The table references 9 files of the NYC taxi dataset - so 9m rows in total.

CREATE TABLE trips_raw (

` trip_id ` UInt32 ,

` vendor_id ` Enum8 ( '1' = 1 , '2' = 2 , '3' = 3 , '4' = 4 , 'CMT' = 5 , 'VTS' = 6 , 'DDS' = 7 , 'B02512' = 10 , 'B02598' = 11 , 'B02617' = 12 , 'B02682' = 13 , 'B02764' = 14 , '' = 15 ) ,

` pickup_date ` Date ,

` pickup_datetime ` DateTime ,

` dropoff_date ` Date ,

` dropoff_datetime ` DateTime ,

` store_and_fwd_flag ` UInt8 ,

` rate_code_id ` UInt8 ,

` pickup_longitude ` Float64 ,

` pickup_latitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_longitude ` Float64 ,

` dropoff_latitude ` Float64 ,

` passenger_count ` UInt8 ,

` trip_distance ` Float64 ,

` fare_amount ` Float32 ,

` extra ` Float32 ,

` mta_tax ` Float32 ,

` tip_amount ` Float32 ,

` tolls_amount ` Float32 ,

` ehail_fee ` Float32 ,

` improvement_surcharge ` Float32 ,

` total_amount ` Float32 ,

` payment_type ` Enum8 ( 'UNK' = 0 , 'CSH' = 1 , 'CRE' = 2 , 'NOC' = 3 , 'DIS' = 4 ) ,

` trip_type ` UInt8 ,

` pickup ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` dropoff ` FixedString ( 25 ) ,

` cab_type ` Enum8 ( 'yellow' = 1 , 'green' = 2 , 'uber' = 3 ) ,

` pickup_nyct2010_gid ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` pickup_borocode ` Int8 ,

` pickup_ct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_boroct2010 ` String ,

` pickup_cdeligibil ` String ,

` pickup_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` pickup_ntaname ` String ,

` pickup_puma ` UInt16 ,

` dropoff_nyct2010_gid ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ctlabel ` Float32 ,

` dropoff_borocode ` UInt8 ,

` dropoff_ct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_boroct2010 ` String ,

` dropoff_cdeligibil ` String ,

` dropoff_ntacode ` FixedString ( 4 ) ,

` dropoff_ntaname ` String ,

` dropoff_puma ` UInt16

)

ENGINE = S3 ( 'https://datasets-documentation.s3.eu-west-3.amazonaws.com/nyc-taxi/trips_{1..9}.gz' , 'TabSeparatedWithNames' , 'gzip' ) ;



SELECT passenger_count , avg ( total_amount ) FROM trips_raw GROUP BY passenger_count ;



The response should look like:

+---------------+------------------+

|passenger_count|avg(total_amount) |

+---------------+------------------+

|0 |26.504418398169953|

|1 |16.0056070582809 |

|2 |17.115858410446098|

|3 |17.06865096517502 |

|4 |17.236546043445877|

|5 |16.363680363493543|

|6 |16.01205029060048 |

|7 |64.60190670014848 |

|8 |42.02687507122755 |

|9 |95.6616637772984 |

+---------------+------------------+



The ClickHouse docs has a section on connecting a UI to ClickHouse.

For example, if you want to connect Grafana to ClickHouse, you should be able to follow the steps in the documentation. The Grafana settings for connecting to a ClickHouse Cloud service will look like the following:

Name: a Grafana setting - give your data source any name you like

Server address: the URL of your ClickHouse Cloud service. This should not include the protocol prefixServer port: 9440

Username: default

Password: Password provided when you create the ClickHouse Cloud service

Default database: leave empty

Secure Connection: Enable

In the following examples we create 3 users, each with their own permissions. We assume users have created and inserted data into the trips table using the earlier examples.

A user power _ user with permissive permissions on the trips table

A user read _ only with read only permissions on the trips table.

A user column _ restricted _ user with limited read access to columns in the trips table

A user row _ restricted _ user with limited read access to rows in the trips table

note For all examples, ensure the <password> is modified. Currently no password policies are enforced, leaving the administrator to ensure these follow sensible rules.

CREATE USER power_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;



GRANT SELECT ON default . trips TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT SELECT ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT INSERT ON default . trips TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT INSERT ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT ALTER ON default . trips TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT ALTER ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT TRUNCATE ON default . trips TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT TRUNCATE ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT OPTIMIZE ON default . trips TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;

GRANT OPTIMIZE ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO power_user WITH GRANT OPTION ;



note The use of WITH GRANT OPTION allows the power_user to GRANT equivalent or lower permissions to other users. Edit as appropriate. In order for the user to grant permissions, they will also need a grantee rights specified ALTER USER power_user GRANTEES ANY ;

ANY here allows them to grant permissions to users and roles. Other options are documented here.

To replicate permissions of the default clickhouse user, issue the following command and execute the statements provided in the reply - replacing the username clickhouse for your target user.

SHOW GRANTS ;



CREATE USER read_only IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;

GRANT SELECT ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO read_only ;



clickhouse-client --host \ < host \ > --secure --port 9440 --user read_only --password \ < password \ > --query "SELECT count() FROM trips"



CREATE USER column_restricted_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ; CREATE ROLE column_users ;



GRANT SELECT ( trip_id , passenger_count , total_amount ) ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO column_users ;



GRANT column_users TO column_restricted_user ;



clickhouse-client --host \ < host \ > --secure --port 9440 --user column_restricted_user --password \ < password \ > --query "SELECT trip_id, passenger_count, total_amount FROM trips LIMIT 10;"



clickhouse-client --host \ < host \ > --secure --port 9440 --user column_restricted_user --password \ < password \ > --query "SELECT trip_id, passenger_count, total_amount, trip_distance FROM trips LIMIT 10;"



note Row policies make sense only for users with read-only access. If a user can modify a table or copy partitions between tables, it defeats the restrictions of row policies.

CREATE USER row_restricted_user IDENTIFIED WITH plaintext_password BY 'password' ;

CREATE ROLE row_users ;

GRANT SELECT ON default . ` trips-distributed ` TO row_restricted_user ;

GRANT SELECT ON default . trips TO row_restricted_user ;



CREATE ROW POLICY row_filter ON default . trips FOR SELECT USING passenger_count = 1 TO row_users ;



caution Assigning of the row policy will, at this point, forbid all users from seeing rows in the trips table. You must explicitly permit other users to see these rows.

CREATE ROW POLICY allow_other_users_filter ON default . trips FOR SELECT USING 1 TO ALL EXCEPT row_users ;



clickhouse-client --host \ < host \ > --secure --port 9440 --user row_restricted_user --password \ < password \ > --query "SELECT count() FROM trips WHERE passenger_count = 1"



clickhouse-client --host \ < host \ > --secure --port 9440 --user row_restricted_user --password \ < password \ > --query "SELECT count() FROM trips WHERE passenger_count > 1"



Here are some examples on how to delete privileges, policies, unassign users from roles, and delete users and roles:

REVOKE SELECT ( trip_id , passenger_count , total_amount ) ON default . trips FROM column_users ;



DROP ROW POLICY row_filter ON default . trips ;



REVOKE row_users FROM row_restricted_user ;



DROP ROLE A_rows_users ;



DROP USER row_user ;



Here are some helpful commands for troubleshooting users and roles:

SHOW USERS ;



SHOW GRANTS FOR power_user ;



SHOW ROLES ;



SHOW ROW POLICIES

