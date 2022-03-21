ClickHouse Quick Start

To create a free ClickHouse service in ClickHouse Cloud, you just need to sign up by completing the following steps:

Create an account on the sign-up page

Verify your email address (by clicking the link in the email you receive)

Login using the username and password you just created

Once you are logged in, ClickHouse Cloud starts the onboarding wizard which walks you through creating a new ClickHouse service. Select your desired region for deploying the service, and give your new service a name:

ClickHouse Cloud uses IP filtering to limit access to your service. Notice your local IP address is already added, and you can add more now or after after your service is up and running:

ClickHouse Cloud generates a password for the default user - be sure to save your credentials. (You can always change them later.)

Your new service will be provisioned and you should see it on your ClickHouse Cloud dashboard:

Congratulations! Your ClickHouse Cloud service is up and running. Keep reading for details on how to connect to it and start ingesting data.