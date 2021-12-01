On this page

ClickHouse Playground

ClickHouse Playground allows people to experiment with ClickHouse by running queries instantly, without setting up their server or cluster. Several example datasets are available in Playground.

You can make queries to Playground using any HTTP client, for example curl or wget, or set up a connection using JDBC or ODBC drivers. More information about software products that support ClickHouse is available here.

Parameter Value HTTPS endpoint https://play.clickhouse.com:443/ Native TCP endpoint play.clickhouse.com:9440 User explorer or play Password (empty)

The queries are executed as a read-only user. It implies some limitations:

DDL queries are not allowed

INSERT queries are not allowed

The service also have quotas on its usage.

HTTPS endpoint example with curl :

curl "https://play.clickhouse.com/?user=explorer" --data-binary "SELECT 'Play ClickHouse'"



TCP endpoint example with CLI: