TPC-H (1999)

A popular benchmark which models the internal data warehouse of a wholesale supplier. The data is stored into a 3rd normal form representation, requiring lots of joins at query runtime. Despite its age and its unrealistic assumption that the data is uniformly and independently distributed, TPC-H remains the most popular OLAP benchmark to date.

References

First, checkout the TPC-H repository and compile the data generator:

git clone https://github.com/gregrahn/tpch-kit.git

cd tpch-kit/dbgen

make



Then, generate the data. Parameter -s specifies the scale factor. For example, with -s 100 , 600 million rows are generated for table 'lineitem'.

./dbgen -s 100



Now create tables in ClickHouse:

CREATE TABLE nation (

n_nationkey Int32 ,

n_name String ,

n_regionkey Int32 ,

n_comment String )

ORDER BY ( n_regionkey , n_name ) ;



CREATE TABLE region (

r_regionkey Int32 ,

r_name String ,

r_comment String )

ORDER BY ( r_name ) ;



CREATE TABLE part (

p_partkey Int32 ,

p_name String ,

p_mfgr String ,

p_brand String ,

p_type String ,

p_size Int32 ,

p_container String ,

p_retailprice Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

p_comment String )

ORDER BY ( p_mfgr , p_brand , p_type , p_name ) ;



CREATE TABLE supplier (

s_suppkey Int32 ,

s_name String ,

s_address String ,

s_nationkey Int32 ,

s_phone String ,

s_acctbal Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

s_comment String )

ORDER BY ( s_nationkey , s_address , s_name ) ;



CREATE TABLE partsupp (

ps_partkey Int32 ,

ps_suppkey Int32 ,

ps_availqty Int32 ,

ps_supplycost Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

ps_comment String )

ORDER BY ( ps_suppkey , ps_availqty , ps_supplycost , ps_partkey ) ;



CREATE TABLE customer (

c_custkey Int32 ,

c_name String ,

c_address String ,

c_nationkey Int32 ,

c_phone String ,

c_acctbal Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

c_mktsegment String ,

c_comment String )

ORDER BY ( c_nationkey , c_mktsegment , c_address , c_name , c_custkey ) ;



CREATE TABLE orders (

o_orderkey Int32 ,

o_custkey Int32 ,

o_orderstatus String ,

o_totalprice Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

o_orderdate Date ,

o_orderpriority String ,

o_clerk String ,

o_shippriority Int32 ,

o_comment String )

ORDER BY ( o_orderdate , o_orderstatus , o_custkey ) ;



CREATE TABLE lineitem (

l_orderkey Int32 ,

l_partkey Int32 ,

l_suppkey Int32 ,

l_linenumber Int32 ,

l_quantity Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

l_extendedprice Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

l_discount Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

l_tax Decimal ( 15 , 2 ) ,

l_returnflag String ,

l_linestatus String ,

l_shipdate Date ,

l_commitdate Date ,

l_receiptdate Date ,

l_shipinstruct String ,

l_shipmode String ,

l_comment String )

ORDER BY ( l_suppkey , l_partkey , l_shipdate , l_commitdate , l_receiptdate ) ;



The data can be imported as follows:

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO nation FORMAT CSV" < nation.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO region FORMAT CSV" < region.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO part FORMAT CSV" < part.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO supplier FORMAT CSV" < supplier.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO partsupp FORMAT CSV" < partsupp.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO customers FORMAT CSV" < customers.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO orders FORMAT CSV" < orders.tbl

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO lineitem FORMAT CSV" < lineitem.tbl



The queries are generated by ./qgen -s <scaling_factor> . Example queries for s = 100 :

Danger TPC-H makes heavy use of correlated subqueries which are at the time of writing (September 2024) not supported by ClickHouse (issue #6697). As a result, many of below benchmark queries will fail with errors.

Q1

SELECT

l_returnflag ,

l_linestatus ,

sum ( l_quantity ) AS sum_qty ,

sum ( l_extendedprice ) AS sum_base_price ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS sum_disc_price ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) * ( 1 + l_tax ) ) AS sum_charge ,

avg ( l_quantity ) AS avg_qty ,

avg ( l_extendedprice ) AS avg_price ,

avg ( l_discount ) AS avg_disc ,

count ( * ) AS count_order

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_shipdate <= date '1998-12-01' - interval '100' day

GROUP BY

l_returnflag ,

l_linestatus

ORDER BY

l_returnflag ,

l_linestatus ;



Q2

SELECT

s_acctbal ,

s_name ,

n_name ,

p_partkey ,

p_mfgr ,

s_address ,

s_phone ,

s_comment

FROM

part ,

supplier ,

partsupp ,

nation ,

region

WHERE

p_partkey = ps_partkey

AND s_suppkey = ps_suppkey

AND p_size = 21

AND p_type LIKE '%COPPER'

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey

AND r_name = 'AMERICA'

AND ps_supplycost = (

SELECT

min ( ps_supplycost )

FROM

partsupp ,

supplier ,

nation ,

region

WHERE

p_partkey = ps_partkey

AND s_suppkey = ps_suppkey

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey

AND r_name = 'AMERICA'

)

ORDER BY

s_acctbal desc ,

n_name ,

s_name ,

p_partkey

LIMIT 100 ;



Q3

SELECT

l_orderkey ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS revenue ,

o_orderdate ,

o_shippriority

FROM

customer ,

orders ,

lineitem

WHERE

c_mktsegment = 'BUILDING'

AND c_custkey = o_custkey

AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey

AND o_orderdate < date '1995-03-10'

AND l_shipdate > date '1995-03-10'

GROUP BY

l_orderkey ,

o_orderdate ,

o_shippriority

ORDER BY

revenue desc ,

o_orderdate

LIMIT 10 ;



Q4

SELECT

o_orderpriority ,

count ( * ) AS order_count

FROM

orders

WHERE

o_orderdate >= date '1994-07-01'

AND o_orderdate < date '1994-07-01' + interval '3' month

AND EXISTS (

SELECT

*

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_orderkey = o_orderkey

AND l_commitdate < l_receiptdate

)

GROUP BY

o_orderpriority

ORDER BY

o_orderpriority ;



Q5

SELECT

n_name ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS revenue

FROM

customer ,

orders ,

lineitem ,

supplier ,

nation ,

region

WHERE

c_custkey = o_custkey

AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey

AND l_suppkey = s_suppkey

AND c_nationkey = s_nationkey

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey

AND r_name = 'MIDDLE EAST'

AND o_orderdate >= date '1994-01-01'

AND o_orderdate < date '1994-01-01' + interval '1' year

GROUP BY

n_name

ORDER BY

revenue desc ;



Q6

SELECT

sum ( l_extendedprice * l_discount ) AS revenue

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_shipdate >= date '1994-01-01'

AND l_shipdate < date '1994-01-01' + interval '1' year

AND l_discount between 0.09 - 0.01 AND 0.09 + 0.01

AND l_quantity < 24 ;



Q7

SELECT

supp_nation ,

cust_nation ,

l_year ,

sum ( volume ) AS revenue

FROM

(

SELECT

n1 . n_name AS supp_nation ,

n2 . n_name AS cust_nation ,

extract ( year FROM l_shipdate ) AS l_year ,

l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) AS volume

FROM

supplier ,

lineitem ,

orders ,

customer ,

nation n1 ,

nation n2

WHERE

s_suppkey = l_suppkey

AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey

AND c_custkey = o_custkey

AND s_nationkey = n1 . n_nationkey

AND c_nationkey = n2 . n_nationkey

AND (

( n1 . n_name = 'UNITED KINGDOM' AND n2 . n_name = 'ETHIOPIA' )

OR ( n1 . n_name = 'ETHIOPIA' AND n2 . n_name = 'UNITED KINGDOM' )

)

AND l_shipdate between date '1995-01-01' AND date '1996-12-31'

) AS shipping

GROUP BY

supp_nation ,

cust_nation ,

l_year

ORDER BY

supp_nation ,

cust_nation ,

l_year ;



Q8

SELECT

o_year ,

sum ( CASE

WHEN nation = 'ETHIOPIA' THEN volume

ELSE 0

END ) / sum ( volume ) AS mkt_share

FROM

(

SELECT

extract ( year FROM o_orderdate ) AS o_year ,

l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) AS volume ,

n2 . n_name AS nation

FROM

part ,

supplier ,

lineitem ,

orders ,

customer ,

nation n1 ,

nation n2 ,

region

WHERE

p_partkey = l_partkey

AND s_suppkey = l_suppkey

AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey

AND o_custkey = c_custkey

AND c_nationkey = n1 . n_nationkey

AND n1 . n_regionkey = r_regionkey

AND r_name = 'AFRICA'

AND s_nationkey = n2 . n_nationkey

AND o_orderdate between date '1995-01-01' AND date '1996-12-31'

AND p_type = 'SMALL POLISHED TIN'

) AS all_nations

GROUP BY

o_year

ORDER BY

o_year ;



Q9

SELECT

nation ,

o_year ,

sum ( amount ) AS sum_profit

FROM

(

SELECT

n_name AS nation ,

extract ( year FROM o_orderdate ) AS o_year ,

l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) - ps_supplycost * l_quantity AS amount

FROM

part ,

supplier ,

lineitem ,

partsupp ,

orders ,

nation

WHERE

s_suppkey = l_suppkey

AND ps_suppkey = l_suppkey

AND ps_partkey = l_partkey

AND p_partkey = l_partkey

AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND p_name LIKE '%drab%'

) AS profit

GROUP BY

nation ,

o_year

ORDER BY

nation ,

o_year desc ;



Q10

SELECT

c_custkey ,

c_name ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS revenue ,

c_acctbal ,

n_name ,

c_address ,

c_phone ,

c_comment

FROM

customer ,

orders ,

lineitem ,

nation

WHERE

c_custkey = o_custkey

AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey

AND o_orderdate >= date '1993-06-01'

AND o_orderdate < date '1993-06-01' + interval '3' month

AND l_returnflag = 'R'

AND c_nationkey = n_nationkey

GROUP BY

c_custkey ,

c_name ,

c_acctbal ,

c_phone ,

n_name ,

c_address ,

c_comment

ORDER BY

revenue desc

LIMIT 20 ;



Q11

SELECT

ps_partkey ,

sum ( ps_supplycost * ps_availqty ) AS value

FROM

partsupp ,

supplier ,

nation

WHERE

ps_suppkey = s_suppkey

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'

GROUP BY

ps_partkey having

sum ( ps_supplycost * ps_availqty ) > (

SELECT

sum ( ps_supplycost * ps_availqty ) * 0.0000010000

FROM

partsupp ,

supplier ,

nation

WHERE

ps_suppkey = s_suppkey

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'

)

ORDER BY

value desc ;



Q12

SELECT

l_shipmode ,

sum ( CASE

WHEN o_orderpriority = '1-URGENT'

OR o_orderpriority = '2-HIGH'

THEN 1

ELSE 0

END ) AS high_line_count ,

sum ( CASE

WHEN o_orderpriority <> '1-URGENT'

AND o_orderpriority <> '2-HIGH'

THEN 1

ELSE 0

END ) AS low_line_count

FROM

orders ,

lineitem

WHERE

o_orderkey = l_orderkey

AND l_shipmode in ( 'MAIL' , 'AIR' )

AND l_commitdate < l_receiptdate

AND l_shipdate < l_commitdate

AND l_receiptdate >= date '1996-01-01'

AND l_receiptdate < date '1996-01-01' + interval '1' year

GROUP BY

l_shipmode

ORDER BY

l_shipmode ;



Q13

SELECT

c_count ,

count ( * ) AS custdist

FROM

(

SELECT

c_custkey ,

count ( o_orderkey )

FROM

customer LEFT OUTER JOIN orders ON

c_custkey = o_custkey

AND o_comment NOT LIKE '%special%deposits%'

GROUP BY

c_custkey

) AS c_orders

GROUP BY

c_count

ORDER BY

custdist desc ,

c_count desc ;



Q14

SELECT

100.00 * sum ( CASE

WHEN p_type LIKE 'PROMO%'

THEN l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount )

ELSE 0

END ) / sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS promo_revenue

FROM

lineitem ,

part

WHERE

l_partkey = p_partkey

AND l_shipdate >= date '1996-10-01'

AND l_shipdate < date '1996-10-01' + interval '1' month ;



Q15

CREATE VIEW revenue0 ( supplier_no , total_revenue ) AS

SELECT

l_suppkey ,

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) )

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_shipdate >= date '1997-06-01'

AND l_shipdate < date '1997-06-01' + interval '3' month

GROUP BY

l_suppkey ;



SELECT

s_suppkey ,

s_name ,

s_address ,

s_phone ,

total_revenue

FROM

supplier ,

revenue0

WHERE

s_suppkey = supplier_no

AND total_revenue = (

SELECT

max ( total_revenue )

FROM

revenue0

)

ORDER BY

s_suppkey ;



DROP VIEW revenue0 ;



Q16

SELECT

p_brand ,

p_type ,

p_size ,

count ( distinct ps_suppkey ) AS supplier_cnt

FROM

partsupp ,

part

WHERE

p_partkey = ps_partkey

AND p_brand <> 'Brand#15'

AND p_type NOT LIKE 'SMALL POLISHED%'

AND p_size in ( 21 , 9 , 46 , 34 , 50 , 33 , 17 , 36 )

AND ps_suppkey NOT in (

SELECT

s_suppkey

FROM

supplier

WHERE

s_comment LIKE '%Customer%Complaints%'

)

GROUP BY

p_brand ,

p_type ,

p_size

ORDER BY

supplier_cnt desc ,

p_brand ,

p_type ,

p_size ;



Q17

SELECT

sum ( l_extendedprice ) / 7.0 AS avg_yearly

FROM

lineitem ,

part

WHERE

p_partkey = l_partkey

AND p_brand = 'Brand#52'

AND p_container = 'MED CASE'

AND l_quantity < (

SELECT

0.2 * avg ( l_quantity )

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_partkey = p_partkey

) ;



Q18

SELECT

c_name ,

c_custkey ,

o_orderkey ,

o_orderdate ,

o_totalprice ,

sum ( l_quantity )

FROM

customer ,

orders ,

lineitem

WHERE

o_orderkey in (

SELECT

l_orderkey

FROM

lineitem

GROUP BY

l_orderkey having

sum ( l_quantity ) > 313

)

AND c_custkey = o_custkey

AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey

GROUP BY

c_name ,

c_custkey ,

o_orderkey ,

o_orderdate ,

o_totalprice

ORDER BY

o_totalprice desc ,

o_orderdate

LIMIT 100 ;



Q19

SELECT

sum ( l_extendedprice * ( 1 - l_discount ) ) AS revenue

FROM

lineitem ,

part

WHERE

(

p_partkey = l_partkey

AND p_brand = 'Brand#31'

AND p_container in ( 'SM CASE' , 'SM BOX' , 'SM PACK' , 'SM PKG' )

AND l_quantity >= 3 AND l_quantity <= 3 + 10

AND p_size between 1 AND 5

AND l_shipmode in ( 'AIR' , 'AIR REG' )

AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'

)

OR

(

p_partkey = l_partkey

AND p_brand = 'Brand#54'

AND p_container in ( 'MED BAG' , 'MED BOX' , 'MED PKG' , 'MED PACK' )

AND l_quantity >= 17 AND l_quantity <= 17 + 10

AND p_size between 1 AND 10

AND l_shipmode in ( 'AIR' , 'AIR REG' )

AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'

)

OR

(

p_partkey = l_partkey

AND p_brand = 'Brand#54'

AND p_container in ( 'LG CASE' , 'LG BOX' , 'LG PACK' , 'LG PKG' )

AND l_quantity >= 26 AND l_quantity <= 26 + 10

AND p_size between 1 AND 15

AND l_shipmode in ( 'AIR' , 'AIR REG' )

AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'

) ;



Q20

SELECT

s_name ,

s_address

FROM

supplier ,

nation

WHERE

s_suppkey in (

SELECT

ps_suppkey

FROM

partsupp

WHERE

ps_partkey in (

SELECT

p_partkey

FROM

part

WHERE

p_name LIKE 'chiffon%'

)

AND ps_availqty > (

SELECT

0.5 * sum ( l_quantity )

FROM

lineitem

WHERE

l_partkey = ps_partkey

AND l_suppkey = ps_suppkey

AND l_shipdate >= date '1997-01-01'

AND l_shipdate < date '1997-01-01' + interval '1' year

)

)

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'

ORDER BY

s_name ;



Q21

SELECT

s_name ,

count ( * ) AS numwait

FROM

supplier ,

lineitem l1 ,

orders ,

nation

WHERE

s_suppkey = l1 . l_suppkey

AND o_orderkey = l1 . l_orderkey

AND o_orderstatus = 'F'

AND l1 . l_receiptdate > l1 . l_commitdate

AND EXISTS (

SELECT

*

FROM

lineitem l2

WHERE

l2 . l_orderkey = l1 . l_orderkey

AND l2 . l_suppkey <> l1 . l_suppkey

)

AND NOT EXISTS (

SELECT

*

FROM

lineitem l3

WHERE

l3 . l_orderkey = l1 . l_orderkey

AND l3 . l_suppkey <> l1 . l_suppkey

AND l3 . l_receiptdate > l3 . l_commitdate

)

AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey

AND n_name = 'RUSSIA'

GROUP BY

s_name

ORDER BY

numwait desc ,

s_name

LIMIT 100 ;



Q22