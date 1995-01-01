Skip to main content

TPC-H (1999)

A popular benchmark which models the internal data warehouse of a wholesale supplier. The data is stored into a 3rd normal form representation, requiring lots of joins at query runtime. Despite its age and its unrealistic assumption that the data is uniformly and independently distributed, TPC-H remains the most popular OLAP benchmark to date.

First, checkout the TPC-H repository and compile the data generator:

git clone https://github.com/gregrahn/tpch-kit.git
cd tpch-kit/dbgen
make

Then, generate the data. Parameter -s specifies the scale factor. For example, with -s 100, 600 million rows are generated for table 'lineitem'.

./dbgen -s 100

Now create tables in ClickHouse:

CREATE TABLE nation (
    n_nationkey  Int32,
    n_name       String,
    n_regionkey  Int32,
    n_comment    String)
ORDER BY (n_regionkey, n_name);

CREATE TABLE region (
    r_regionkey  Int32,
    r_name       String,
    r_comment    String)
ORDER BY (r_name);

CREATE TABLE part (
    p_partkey     Int32,
    p_name        String,
    p_mfgr        String,
    p_brand       String,
    p_type        String,
    p_size        Int32,
    p_container   String,
    p_retailprice Decimal(15,2),
    p_comment     String)
ORDER BY (p_mfgr, p_brand, p_type, p_name);

CREATE TABLE supplier (
    s_suppkey     Int32,
    s_name        String,
    s_address     String,
    s_nationkey   Int32,
    s_phone       String,
    s_acctbal     Decimal(15,2),
    s_comment     String)
ORDER BY (s_nationkey, s_address, s_name);

CREATE TABLE partsupp (
    ps_partkey     Int32,
    ps_suppkey     Int32,
    ps_availqty    Int32,
    ps_supplycost  Decimal(15,2),
    ps_comment     String)
ORDER BY (ps_suppkey, ps_availqty, ps_supplycost, ps_partkey);

CREATE TABLE customer (
    c_custkey     Int32,
    c_name        String,
    c_address     String,
    c_nationkey   Int32,
    c_phone       String,
    c_acctbal     Decimal(15,2),
    c_mktsegment  String,
    c_comment     String)
ORDER BY (c_nationkey, c_mktsegment, c_address, c_name, c_custkey);

CREATE TABLE orders  (
    o_orderkey       Int32,
    o_custkey        Int32,
    o_orderstatus    String,
    o_totalprice     Decimal(15,2),
    o_orderdate      Date,
    o_orderpriority  String,
    o_clerk          String,
    o_shippriority   Int32,
    o_comment        String)
ORDER BY (o_orderdate, o_orderstatus, o_custkey);

CREATE TABLE lineitem (
    l_orderkey       Int32,
    l_partkey        Int32,
    l_suppkey        Int32,
    l_linenumber     Int32,
    l_quantity       Decimal(15,2),
    l_extendedprice  Decimal(15,2),
    l_discount       Decimal(15,2),
    l_tax            Decimal(15,2),
    l_returnflag     String,
    l_linestatus     String,
    l_shipdate       Date,
    l_commitdate     Date,
    l_receiptdate    Date,
    l_shipinstruct   String,
    l_shipmode       String,
    l_comment        String)
ORDER BY (l_suppkey, l_partkey, l_shipdate, l_commitdate, l_receiptdate);

The data can be imported as follows:

clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO nation FORMAT CSV" < nation.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO region FORMAT CSV" < region.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO part FORMAT CSV" < part.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO supplier FORMAT CSV" < supplier.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO partsupp FORMAT CSV" < partsupp.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO customers FORMAT CSV" < customers.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO orders FORMAT CSV" < orders.tbl
clickhouse-client --format_csv_delimiter '|' --query "INSERT INTO lineitem FORMAT CSV" < lineitem.tbl

The queries are generated by ./qgen -s <scaling_factor>. Example queries for s = 100:

Danger

TPC-H makes heavy use of correlated subqueries which are at the time of writing (September 2024) not supported by ClickHouse (issue #6697). As a result, many of below benchmark queries will fail with errors.

Q1

SELECT
    l_returnflag,
    l_linestatus,
    sum(l_quantity) AS sum_qty,
    sum(l_extendedprice) AS sum_base_price,
    sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)) AS sum_disc_price,
    sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount) * (1 + l_tax)) AS sum_charge,
    avg(l_quantity) AS avg_qty,
    avg(l_extendedprice) AS avg_price,
    avg(l_discount) AS avg_disc,
    count(*) AS count_order
FROM
    lineitem
WHERE
    l_shipdate <= date '1998-12-01' - interval '100' day
GROUP BY
    l_returnflag,
    l_linestatus
ORDER BY
    l_returnflag,
    l_linestatus;

Q2

SELECT
    s_acctbal,
    s_name,
    n_name,
    p_partkey,
    p_mfgr,
    s_address,
    s_phone,
    s_comment
FROM
    part,
    supplier,
    partsupp,
    nation,
    region
WHERE
    p_partkey = ps_partkey
    AND s_suppkey = ps_suppkey
    AND p_size = 21
    AND p_type LIKE '%COPPER'
    AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
    AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey
    AND r_name = 'AMERICA'
    AND ps_supplycost = (
        SELECT
            min(ps_supplycost)
        FROM
            partsupp,
            supplier,
            nation,
            region
        WHERE
            p_partkey = ps_partkey
            AND s_suppkey = ps_suppkey
            AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
            AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey
            AND r_name = 'AMERICA'
    )
ORDER BY
    s_acctbal desc,
    n_name,
    s_name,
    p_partkey
LIMIT 100;

Q3

SELECT
    l_orderkey,
    sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)) AS revenue,
    o_orderdate,
    o_shippriority
FROM
    customer,
    orders,
    lineitem
WHERE
    c_mktsegment = 'BUILDING'
    AND c_custkey = o_custkey
    AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey
    AND o_orderdate < date '1995-03-10'
    AND l_shipdate > date '1995-03-10'
GROUP BY
    l_orderkey,
    o_orderdate,
    o_shippriority
ORDER BY
    revenue desc,
    o_orderdate
LIMIT 10;

Q4

SELECT
    o_orderpriority,
    count(*) AS order_count
FROM
    orders
WHERE
    o_orderdate >= date '1994-07-01'
    AND o_orderdate < date '1994-07-01' + interval '3' month
    AND EXISTS (
        SELECT
            *
        FROM
            lineitem
        WHERE
            l_orderkey = o_orderkey
            AND l_commitdate < l_receiptdate
    )
GROUP BY
    o_orderpriority
ORDER BY
    o_orderpriority;

Q5

SELECT
    n_name,
    sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)) AS revenue
FROM
    customer,
    orders,
    lineitem,
    supplier,
    nation,
    region
WHERE
    c_custkey = o_custkey
    AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey
    AND l_suppkey = s_suppkey
    AND c_nationkey = s_nationkey
    AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
    AND n_regionkey = r_regionkey
    AND r_name = 'MIDDLE EAST'
    AND o_orderdate >= date '1994-01-01'
    AND o_orderdate < date '1994-01-01' + interval '1' year
GROUP BY
    n_name
ORDER BY
    revenue desc;

Q6

SELECT
    sum(l_extendedprice * l_discount) AS revenue
FROM
    lineitem
WHERE
    l_shipdate >= date '1994-01-01'
    AND l_shipdate < date '1994-01-01' + interval '1' year
    AND l_discount between 0.09 - 0.01 AND 0.09 + 0.01
    AND l_quantity < 24;

Q7

SELECT
    supp_nation,
    cust_nation,
    l_year,
    sum(volume) AS revenue
FROM
    (
        SELECT
            n1.n_name AS supp_nation,
            n2.n_name AS cust_nation,
            extract(year FROM l_shipdate) AS l_year,
            l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount) AS volume
        FROM
            supplier,
            lineitem,
            orders,
            customer,
            nation n1,
            nation n2
        WHERE
            s_suppkey = l_suppkey
            AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey
            AND c_custkey = o_custkey
            AND s_nationkey = n1.n_nationkey
            AND c_nationkey = n2.n_nationkey
            AND (
                (n1.n_name = 'UNITED KINGDOM' AND n2.n_name = 'ETHIOPIA')
                OR (n1.n_name = 'ETHIOPIA' AND n2.n_name = 'UNITED KINGDOM')
            )
            AND l_shipdate between date '1995-01-01' AND date '1996-12-31'
    ) AS shipping
GROUP BY
    supp_nation,
    cust_nation,
    l_year
ORDER BY
    supp_nation,
    cust_nation,
    l_year;

Q8

SELECT
    o_year,
    sum(CASE
        WHEN nation = 'ETHIOPIA' THEN volume
        ELSE 0
    END) / sum(volume) AS mkt_share
FROM
    (
        SELECT
            extract(year FROM o_orderdate) AS o_year,
            l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount) AS volume,
            n2.n_name AS nation
        FROM
            part,
            supplier,
            lineitem,
            orders,
            customer,
            nation n1,
            nation n2,
            region
        WHERE
            p_partkey = l_partkey
            AND s_suppkey = l_suppkey
            AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey
            AND o_custkey = c_custkey
            AND c_nationkey = n1.n_nationkey
            AND n1.n_regionkey = r_regionkey
            AND r_name = 'AFRICA'
            AND s_nationkey = n2.n_nationkey
            AND o_orderdate between date '1995-01-01' AND date '1996-12-31'
            AND p_type = 'SMALL POLISHED TIN'
    ) AS all_nations
GROUP BY
    o_year
ORDER BY
    o_year;

Q9

SELECT
    nation,
    o_year,
    sum(amount) AS sum_profit
FROM
    (
        SELECT
            n_name AS nation,
            extract(year FROM o_orderdate) AS o_year,
            l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount) - ps_supplycost * l_quantity AS amount
        FROM
            part,
            supplier,
            lineitem,
            partsupp,
            orders,
            nation
        WHERE
            s_suppkey = l_suppkey
            AND ps_suppkey = l_suppkey
            AND ps_partkey = l_partkey
            AND p_partkey = l_partkey
            AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey
            AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
            AND p_name LIKE '%drab%'
    ) AS profit
GROUP BY
    nation,
    o_year
ORDER BY
    nation,
    o_year desc;

Q10

SELECT
    c_custkey,
    c_name,
    sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)) AS revenue,
    c_acctbal,
    n_name,
    c_address,
    c_phone,
    c_comment
FROM
    customer,
    orders,
    lineitem,
    nation
WHERE
    c_custkey = o_custkey
    AND l_orderkey = o_orderkey
    AND o_orderdate >= date '1993-06-01'
    AND o_orderdate < date '1993-06-01' + interval '3' month
    AND l_returnflag = 'R'
    AND c_nationkey = n_nationkey
GROUP BY
    c_custkey,
    c_name,
    c_acctbal,
    c_phone,
    n_name,
    c_address,
    c_comment
ORDER BY
    revenue desc
LIMIT 20;

Q11

SELECT
    ps_partkey,
    sum(ps_supplycost * ps_availqty) AS value
FROM
    partsupp,
    supplier,
    nation
WHERE
    ps_suppkey = s_suppkey
    AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
    AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'
GROUP BY
    ps_partkey having
        sum(ps_supplycost * ps_availqty) > (
            SELECT
                sum(ps_supplycost * ps_availqty) * 0.0000010000
            FROM
                partsupp,
                supplier,
                nation
            WHERE
                ps_suppkey = s_suppkey
                AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
                AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'
        )
ORDER BY
    value desc;

Q12

SELECT
    l_shipmode,
    sum(CASE
        WHEN o_orderpriority = '1-URGENT'
            OR o_orderpriority = '2-HIGH'
            THEN 1
        ELSE 0
    END) AS high_line_count,
    sum(CASE
        WHEN o_orderpriority <> '1-URGENT'
            AND o_orderpriority <> '2-HIGH'
            THEN 1
        ELSE 0
    END) AS low_line_count
FROM
    orders,
    lineitem
WHERE
    o_orderkey = l_orderkey
    AND l_shipmode in ('MAIL', 'AIR')
    AND l_commitdate < l_receiptdate
    AND l_shipdate < l_commitdate
    AND l_receiptdate >= date '1996-01-01'
    AND l_receiptdate < date '1996-01-01' + interval '1' year
GROUP BY
    l_shipmode
ORDER BY
    l_shipmode;

Q13

SELECT
    c_count,
    count(*) AS custdist
FROM
    (
        SELECT
            c_custkey,
            count(o_orderkey)
        FROM
            customer LEFT OUTER JOIN orders ON
                c_custkey = o_custkey
                AND o_comment NOT LIKE '%special%deposits%'
        GROUP BY
            c_custkey
    ) AS c_orders
GROUP BY
    c_count
ORDER BY
    custdist desc,
    c_count desc;

Q14

SELECT
    100.00 * sum(CASE
        WHEN p_type LIKE 'PROMO%'
            THEN l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)
        ELSE 0
    END) / sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount)) AS promo_revenue
FROM
    lineitem,
    part
WHERE
    l_partkey = p_partkey
    AND l_shipdate >= date '1996-10-01'
    AND l_shipdate < date '1996-10-01' + interval '1' month;

Q15

CREATE VIEW revenue0 (supplier_no, total_revenue) AS
    SELECT
        l_suppkey,
        sum(l_extendedprice * (1 - l_discount))
    FROM
        lineitem
    WHERE
        l_shipdate >= date '1997-06-01'
        AND l_shipdate < date '1997-06-01' + interval '3' month
    GROUP BY
        l_suppkey;

SELECT
    s_suppkey,
    s_name,
    s_address,
    s_phone,
    total_revenue
FROM
    supplier,
    revenue0
WHERE
    s_suppkey = supplier_no
    AND total_revenue = (
        SELECT
            max(total_revenue)
        FROM
            revenue0
    )
ORDER BY
    s_suppkey;

DROP VIEW revenue0;

Q16

SELECT
    p_brand,
    p_type,
    p_size,
    count(distinct ps_suppkey) AS supplier_cnt
FROM
    partsupp,
    part
WHERE
    p_partkey = ps_partkey
    AND p_brand <> 'Brand#15'
    AND p_type NOT LIKE 'SMALL POLISHED%'
    AND p_size in (21, 9, 46, 34, 50, 33, 17, 36)
    AND ps_suppkey NOT in (
        SELECT
            s_suppkey
        FROM
            supplier
        WHERE
            s_comment LIKE '%Customer%Complaints%'
    )
GROUP BY
    p_brand,
    p_type,
    p_size
ORDER BY
    supplier_cnt desc,
    p_brand,
    p_type,
    p_size;

Q17

SELECT
    sum(l_extendedprice) / 7.0 AS avg_yearly
FROM
    lineitem,
    part
WHERE
    p_partkey = l_partkey
    AND p_brand = 'Brand#52'
    AND p_container = 'MED CASE'
    AND l_quantity < (
        SELECT
            0.2 * avg(l_quantity)
        FROM
            lineitem
        WHERE
            l_partkey = p_partkey
    );

Q18

SELECT
    c_name,
    c_custkey,
    o_orderkey,
    o_orderdate,
    o_totalprice,
    sum(l_quantity)
FROM
    customer,
    orders,
    lineitem
WHERE
    o_orderkey in (
        SELECT
            l_orderkey
        FROM
            lineitem
        GROUP BY
            l_orderkey having
                sum(l_quantity) > 313
    )
    AND c_custkey = o_custkey
    AND o_orderkey = l_orderkey
GROUP BY
    c_name,
    c_custkey,
    o_orderkey,
    o_orderdate,
    o_totalprice
ORDER BY
    o_totalprice desc,
    o_orderdate
LIMIT 100;

Q19

SELECT
    sum(l_extendedprice* (1 - l_discount)) AS revenue
FROM
    lineitem,
    part
WHERE
    (
        p_partkey = l_partkey
        AND p_brand = 'Brand#31'
        AND p_container in ('SM CASE', 'SM BOX', 'SM PACK', 'SM PKG')
        AND l_quantity >= 3 AND l_quantity <= 3 + 10
        AND p_size between 1 AND 5
        AND l_shipmode in ('AIR', 'AIR REG')
        AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'
    )
    OR
    (
        p_partkey = l_partkey
        AND p_brand = 'Brand#54'
        AND p_container in ('MED BAG', 'MED BOX', 'MED PKG', 'MED PACK')
        AND l_quantity >= 17 AND l_quantity <= 17 + 10
        AND p_size between 1 AND 10
        AND l_shipmode in ('AIR', 'AIR REG')
        AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'
    )
    OR
    (
        p_partkey = l_partkey
        AND p_brand = 'Brand#54'
        AND p_container in ('LG CASE', 'LG BOX', 'LG PACK', 'LG PKG')
        AND l_quantity >= 26 AND l_quantity <= 26 + 10
        AND p_size between 1 AND 15
        AND l_shipmode in ('AIR', 'AIR REG')
        AND l_shipinstruct = 'DELIVER IN PERSON'
    );

Q20

SELECT
    s_name,
    s_address
FROM
    supplier,
    nation
WHERE
    s_suppkey in (
        SELECT
            ps_suppkey
        FROM
            partsupp
        WHERE
            ps_partkey in (
                SELECT
                    p_partkey
                FROM
                    part
                WHERE
                    p_name LIKE 'chiffon%'
            )
            AND ps_availqty > (
                SELECT
                    0.5 * sum(l_quantity)
                FROM
                    lineitem
                WHERE
                    l_partkey = ps_partkey
                    AND l_suppkey = ps_suppkey
                    AND l_shipdate >= date '1997-01-01'
                    AND l_shipdate < date '1997-01-01' + interval '1' year
            )
    )
    AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
    AND n_name = 'MOZAMBIQUE'
ORDER BY
    s_name;

Q21

SELECT
    s_name,
    count(*) AS numwait
FROM
    supplier,
    lineitem l1,
    orders,
    nation
WHERE
    s_suppkey = l1.l_suppkey
    AND o_orderkey = l1.l_orderkey
    AND o_orderstatus = 'F'
    AND l1.l_receiptdate > l1.l_commitdate
    AND EXISTS (
        SELECT
            *
        FROM
            lineitem l2
        WHERE
            l2.l_orderkey = l1.l_orderkey
            AND l2.l_suppkey <> l1.l_suppkey
    )
    AND NOT EXISTS (
        SELECT
            *
        FROM
            lineitem l3
        WHERE
            l3.l_orderkey = l1.l_orderkey
            AND l3.l_suppkey <> l1.l_suppkey
            AND l3.l_receiptdate > l3.l_commitdate
    )
    AND s_nationkey = n_nationkey
    AND n_name = 'RUSSIA'
GROUP BY
    s_name
ORDER BY
    numwait desc,
    s_name
LIMIT 100;

Q22

SELECT
    cntrycode,
    count(*) AS numcust,
    sum(c_acctbal) AS totacctbal
FROM
    (
        SELECT
            substring(c_phone FROM 1 for 2) AS cntrycode,
            c_acctbal
        FROM
            customer
        WHERE
            substring(c_phone FROM 1 for 2) in
                ('26', '34', '10', '18', '27', '12', '11')
            AND c_acctbal > (
                SELECT
                    avg(c_acctbal)
                FROM
                    customer
                WHERE
                    c_acctbal > 0.00
                    AND substring(c_phone FROM 1 for 2) in
                        ('26', '34', '10', '18', '27', '12', '11')
            )
            AND NOT EXISTS (
                SELECT
                    *
                FROM
                    orders
                WHERE
                    o_custkey = c_custkey
            )
    ) AS custsale
GROUP BY
    cntrycode
ORDER BY
    cntrycode;