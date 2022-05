Star Schema Benchmark

SET max_memory_usage = 20000000000 ;



CREATE TABLE lineorder_flat

ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY toYear ( LO_ORDERDATE )

ORDER BY ( LO_ORDERDATE , LO_ORDERKEY ) AS

SELECT

l . LO_ORDERKEY AS LO_ORDERKEY ,

l . LO_LINENUMBER AS LO_LINENUMBER ,

l . LO_CUSTKEY AS LO_CUSTKEY ,

l . LO_PARTKEY AS LO_PARTKEY ,

l . LO_SUPPKEY AS LO_SUPPKEY ,

l . LO_ORDERDATE AS LO_ORDERDATE ,

l . LO_ORDERPRIORITY AS LO_ORDERPRIORITY ,

l . LO_SHIPPRIORITY AS LO_SHIPPRIORITY ,

l . LO_QUANTITY AS LO_QUANTITY ,

l . LO_EXTENDEDPRICE AS LO_EXTENDEDPRICE ,

l . LO_ORDTOTALPRICE AS LO_ORDTOTALPRICE ,

l . LO_DISCOUNT AS LO_DISCOUNT ,

l . LO_REVENUE AS LO_REVENUE ,

l . LO_SUPPLYCOST AS LO_SUPPLYCOST ,

l . LO_TAX AS LO_TAX ,

l . LO_COMMITDATE AS LO_COMMITDATE ,

l . LO_SHIPMODE AS LO_SHIPMODE ,

c . C_NAME AS C_NAME ,

c . C_ADDRESS AS C_ADDRESS ,

c . C_CITY AS C_CITY ,

c . C_NATION AS C_NATION ,

c . C_REGION AS C_REGION ,

c . C_PHONE AS C_PHONE ,

c . C_MKTSEGMENT AS C_MKTSEGMENT ,

s . S_NAME AS S_NAME ,

s . S_ADDRESS AS S_ADDRESS ,

s . S_CITY AS S_CITY ,

s . S_NATION AS S_NATION ,

s . S_REGION AS S_REGION ,

s . S_PHONE AS S_PHONE ,

p . P_NAME AS P_NAME ,

p . P_MFGR AS P_MFGR ,

p . P_CATEGORY AS P_CATEGORY ,

p . P_BRAND AS P_BRAND ,

p . P_COLOR AS P_COLOR ,

p . P_TYPE AS P_TYPE ,

p . P_SIZE AS P_SIZE ,

p . P_CONTAINER AS P_CONTAINER

FROM lineorder AS l

INNER JOIN customer AS c ON c . C_CUSTKEY = l . LO_CUSTKEY

INNER JOIN supplier AS s ON s . S_SUPPKEY = l . LO_SUPPKEY

INNER JOIN part AS p ON p . P_PARTKEY = l . LO_PARTKEY ;