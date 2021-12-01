Recipes Dataset
RecipeNLG dataset is available for download here. It contains 2.2 million recipes. The size is slightly less than 1 GB.
Download and Unpack the Dataset
- Go to the download page https://recipenlg.cs.put.poznan.pl/dataset.
- Accept Terms and Conditions and download zip file.
- Unpack the zip file with
unzip. You will get the
full_dataset.csvfile.
Create a Table
Run clickhouse-client and execute the following CREATE query:
CREATE TABLE recipes
(
title String,
ingredients Array(String),
directions Array(String),
link String,
source LowCardinality(String),
NER Array(String)
) ENGINE = MergeTree ORDER BY title;
Insert the Data
Run the following command:
clickhouse-client --query "
INSERT INTO recipes
SELECT
title,
JSONExtract(ingredients, 'Array(String)'),
JSONExtract(directions, 'Array(String)'),
link,
source,
JSONExtract(NER, 'Array(String)')
FROM input('num UInt32, title String, ingredients String, directions String, link String, source LowCardinality(String), NER String')
FORMAT CSVWithNames
" --input_format_with_names_use_header 0 --format_csv_allow_single_quote 0 --input_format_allow_errors_num 10 < full_dataset.csv
This is a showcase how to parse custom CSV, as it requires multiple tunes.
Explanation:
- The dataset is in CSV format, but it requires some preprocessing on insertion; we use table function input to perform preprocessing;
- The structure of CSV file is specified in the argument of the table function
input;
- The field
num(row number) is unneeded - we parse it from file and ignore;
- We use
FORMAT CSVWithNamesbut the header in CSV will be ignored (by command line parameter
--input_format_with_names_use_header 0), because the header does not contain the name for the first field;
- File is using only double quotes to enclose CSV strings; some strings are not enclosed in double quotes, and single quote must not be parsed as the string enclosing - that's why we also add the
--format_csv_allow_single_quote 0parameter;
- Some strings from CSV cannot parse, because they contain
\M/sequence at the beginning of the value; the only value starting with backslash in CSV can be
\Nthat is parsed as SQL NULL. We add
--input_format_allow_errors_num 10parameter and up to ten malformed records can be skipped;
- There are arrays for ingredients, directions and NER fields; these arrays are represented in unusual form: they are serialized into string as JSON and then placed in CSV - we parse them as String and then use JSONExtract function to transform it to Array.
Validate the Inserted Data
By checking the row count:
Query:
SELECT count() FROM recipes;
Result:
┌─count()─┐
│ 2231141 │
└─────────┘
Example Queries
Top Components by the Number of Recipes:
In this example we learn how to use arrayJoin function to expand an array into a set of rows.
Query:
SELECT
arrayJoin(NER) AS k,
count() AS c
FROM recipes
GROUP BY k
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 50
Result:
┌─k────────────────────┬──────c─┐
│ salt │ 890741 │
│ sugar │ 620027 │
│ butter │ 493823 │
│ flour │ 466110 │
│ eggs │ 401276 │
│ onion │ 372469 │
│ garlic │ 358364 │
│ milk │ 346769 │
│ water │ 326092 │
│ vanilla │ 270381 │
│ olive oil │ 197877 │
│ pepper │ 179305 │
│ brown sugar │ 174447 │
│ tomatoes │ 163933 │
│ egg │ 160507 │
│ baking powder │ 148277 │
│ lemon juice │ 146414 │
│ Salt │ 122557 │
│ cinnamon │ 117927 │
│ sour cream │ 116682 │
│ cream cheese │ 114423 │
│ margarine │ 112742 │
│ celery │ 112676 │
│ baking soda │ 110690 │
│ parsley │ 102151 │
│ chicken │ 101505 │
│ onions │ 98903 │
│ vegetable oil │ 91395 │
│ oil │ 85600 │
│ mayonnaise │ 84822 │
│ pecans │ 79741 │
│ nuts │ 78471 │
│ potatoes │ 75820 │
│ carrots │ 75458 │
│ pineapple │ 74345 │
│ soy sauce │ 70355 │
│ black pepper │ 69064 │
│ thyme │ 68429 │
│ mustard │ 65948 │
│ chicken broth │ 65112 │
│ bacon │ 64956 │
│ honey │ 64626 │
│ oregano │ 64077 │
│ ground beef │ 64068 │
│ unsalted butter │ 63848 │
│ mushrooms │ 61465 │
│ Worcestershire sauce │ 59328 │
│ cornstarch │ 58476 │
│ green pepper │ 58388 │
│ Cheddar cheese │ 58354 │
└──────────────────────┴────────┘
50 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.112 sec. Processed 2.23 million rows, 361.57 MB (19.99 million rows/s., 3.24 GB/s.)
The Most Complex Recipes with Strawberry
SELECT
title,
length(NER),
length(directions)
FROM recipes
WHERE has(NER, 'strawberry')
ORDER BY length(directions) DESC
LIMIT 10
Result:
┌─title────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┬─length(NER)─┬─length(directions)─┐
│ Chocolate-Strawberry-Orange Wedding Cake │ 24 │ 126 │
│ Strawberry Cream Cheese Crumble Tart │ 19 │ 47 │
│ Charlotte-Style Ice Cream │ 11 │ 45 │
│ Sinfully Good a Million Layers Chocolate Layer Cake, With Strawb │ 31 │ 45 │
│ Sweetened Berries With Elderflower Sherbet │ 24 │ 44 │
│ Chocolate-Strawberry Mousse Cake │ 15 │ 42 │
│ Rhubarb Charlotte with Strawberries and Rum │ 20 │ 42 │
│ Chef Joey's Strawberry Vanilla Tart │ 7 │ 37 │
│ Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Sundae Cake │ 17 │ 37 │
│ Watermelon Cake │ 16 │ 36 │
└──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┴────────────────────┘
10 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.215 sec. Processed 2.23 million rows, 1.48 GB (10.35 million rows/s., 6.86 GB/s.)
In this example, we involve has function to filter by array elements and sort by the number of directions.
There is a wedding cake that requires the whole 126 steps to produce! Show that directions:
Query:
SELECT arrayJoin(directions)
FROM recipes
WHERE title = 'Chocolate-Strawberry-Orange Wedding Cake'
Result:
┌─arrayJoin(directions)───────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┐
│ Position 1 rack in center and 1 rack in bottom third of oven and preheat to 350F. │
│ Butter one 5-inch-diameter cake pan with 2-inch-high sides, one 8-inch-diameter cake pan with 2-inch-high sides and one 12-inch-diameter cake pan with 2-inch-high sides. │
│ Dust pans with flour; line bottoms with parchment. │
│ Combine 1/3 cup orange juice and 2 ounces unsweetened chocolate in heavy small saucepan. │
│ Stir mixture over medium-low heat until chocolate melts. │
│ Remove from heat. │
│ Gradually mix in 1 2/3 cups orange juice. │
│ Sift 3 cups flour, 2/3 cup cocoa, 2 teaspoons baking soda, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder into medium bowl. │
│ using electric mixer, beat 1 cup (2 sticks) butter and 3 cups sugar in large bowl until blended (mixture will look grainy). │
│ Add 4 eggs, 1 at a time, beating to blend after each. │
│ Beat in 1 tablespoon orange peel and 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. │
│ Add dry ingredients alternately with orange juice mixture in 3 additions each, beating well after each addition. │
│ Mix in 1 cup chocolate chips. │
│ Transfer 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons batter to prepared 5-inch pan, 3 cups batter to prepared 8-inch pan and remaining batter (about 6 cups) to 12-inch pan. │
│ Place 5-inch and 8-inch pans on center rack of oven. │
│ Place 12-inch pan on lower rack of oven. │
│ Bake cakes until tester inserted into center comes out clean, about 35 minutes. │
│ Transfer cakes in pans to racks and cool completely. │
│ Mark 4-inch diameter circle on one 6-inch-diameter cardboard cake round. │
│ Cut out marked circle. │
│ Mark 7-inch-diameter circle on one 8-inch-diameter cardboard cake round. │
│ Cut out marked circle. │
│ Mark 11-inch-diameter circle on one 12-inch-diameter cardboard cake round. │
│ Cut out marked circle. │
│ Cut around sides of 5-inch-cake to loosen. │
│ Place 4-inch cardboard over pan. │
│ Hold cardboard and pan together; turn cake out onto cardboard. │
│ Peel off parchment.Wrap cakes on its cardboard in foil. │
│ Repeat turning out, peeling off parchment and wrapping cakes in foil, using 7-inch cardboard for 8-inch cake and 11-inch cardboard for 12-inch cake. │
│ Using remaining ingredients, make 1 more batch of cake batter and bake 3 more cake layers as described above. │
│ Cool cakes in pans. │
│ Cover cakes in pans tightly with foil. │
│ (Can be prepared ahead. │
│ Let stand at room temperature up to 1 day or double-wrap all cake layers and freeze up to 1 week. │
│ Bring cake layers to room temperature before using.) │
│ Place first 12-inch cake on its cardboard on work surface. │
│ Spread 2 3/4 cups ganache over top of cake and all the way to edge. │
│ Spread 2/3 cup jam over ganache, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Drop 1 3/4 cups white chocolate frosting by spoonfuls over jam. │
│ Gently spread frosting over jam, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Rub some cocoa powder over second 12-inch cardboard. │
│ Cut around sides of second 12-inch cake to loosen. │
│ Place cardboard, cocoa side down, over pan. │
│ Turn cake out onto cardboard. │
│ Peel off parchment. │
│ Carefully slide cake off cardboard and onto filling on first 12-inch cake. │
│ Refrigerate. │
│ Place first 8-inch cake on its cardboard on work surface. │
│ Spread 1 cup ganache over top all the way to edge. │
│ Spread 1/4 cup jam over, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Drop 1 cup white chocolate frosting by spoonfuls over jam. │
│ Gently spread frosting over jam, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Rub some cocoa over second 8-inch cardboard. │
│ Cut around sides of second 8-inch cake to loosen. │
│ Place cardboard, cocoa side down, over pan. │
│ Turn cake out onto cardboard. │
│ Peel off parchment. │
│ Slide cake off cardboard and onto filling on first 8-inch cake. │
│ Refrigerate. │
│ Place first 5-inch cake on its cardboard on work surface. │
│ Spread 1/2 cup ganache over top of cake and all the way to edge. │
│ Spread 2 tablespoons jam over, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Drop 1/3 cup white chocolate frosting by spoonfuls over jam. │
│ Gently spread frosting over jam, leaving 1/2-inch chocolate border at edge. │
│ Rub cocoa over second 6-inch cardboard. │
│ Cut around sides of second 5-inch cake to loosen. │
│ Place cardboard, cocoa side down, over pan. │
│ Turn cake out onto cardboard. │
│ Peel off parchment. │
│ Slide cake off cardboard and onto filling on first 5-inch cake. │
│ Chill all cakes 1 hour to set filling. │
│ Place 12-inch tiered cake on its cardboard on revolving cake stand. │
│ Spread 2 2/3 cups frosting over top and sides of cake as a first coat. │
│ Refrigerate cake. │
│ Place 8-inch tiered cake on its cardboard on cake stand. │
│ Spread 1 1/4 cups frosting over top and sides of cake as a first coat. │
│ Refrigerate cake. │
│ Place 5-inch tiered cake on its cardboard on cake stand. │
│ Spread 3/4 cup frosting over top and sides of cake as a first coat. │
│ Refrigerate all cakes until first coats of frosting set, about 1 hour. │
│ (Cakes can be made to this point up to 1 day ahead; cover and keep refrigerate.) │
│ Prepare second batch of frosting, using remaining frosting ingredients and following directions for first batch. │
│ Spoon 2 cups frosting into pastry bag fitted with small star tip. │
│ Place 12-inch cake on its cardboard on large flat platter. │
│ Place platter on cake stand. │
│ Using icing spatula, spread 2 1/2 cups frosting over top and sides of cake; smooth top. │
│ Using filled pastry bag, pipe decorative border around top edge of cake. │
│ Refrigerate cake on platter. │
│ Place 8-inch cake on its cardboard on cake stand. │
│ Using icing spatula, spread 1 1/2 cups frosting over top and sides of cake; smooth top. │
│ Using pastry bag, pipe decorative border around top edge of cake. │
│ Refrigerate cake on its cardboard. │
│ Place 5-inch cake on its cardboard on cake stand. │
│ Using icing spatula, spread 3/4 cup frosting over top and sides of cake; smooth top. │
│ Using pastry bag, pipe decorative border around top edge of cake, spooning more frosting into bag if necessary. │
│ Refrigerate cake on its cardboard. │
│ Keep all cakes refrigerated until frosting sets, about 2 hours. │
│ (Can be prepared 2 days ahead. │
│ Cover loosely; keep refrigerated.) │
│ Place 12-inch cake on platter on work surface. │
│ Press 1 wooden dowel straight down into and completely through center of cake. │
│ Mark dowel 1/4 inch above top of frosting. │
│ Remove dowel and cut with serrated knife at marked point. │
│ Cut 4 more dowels to same length. │
│ Press 1 cut dowel back into center of cake. │
│ Press remaining 4 cut dowels into cake, positioning 3 1/2 inches inward from cake edges and spacing evenly. │
│ Place 8-inch cake on its cardboard on work surface. │
│ Press 1 dowel straight down into and completely through center of cake. │
│ Mark dowel 1/4 inch above top of frosting. │
│ Remove dowel and cut with serrated knife at marked point. │
│ Cut 3 more dowels to same length. │
│ Press 1 cut dowel back into center of cake. │
│ Press remaining 3 cut dowels into cake, positioning 2 1/2 inches inward from edges and spacing evenly. │
│ Using large metal spatula as aid, place 8-inch cake on its cardboard atop dowels in 12-inch cake, centering carefully. │
│ Gently place 5-inch cake on its cardboard atop dowels in 8-inch cake, centering carefully. │
│ Using citrus stripper, cut long strips of orange peel from oranges. │
│ Cut strips into long segments. │
│ To make orange peel coils, wrap peel segment around handle of wooden spoon; gently slide peel off handle so that peel keeps coiled shape. │
│ Garnish cake with orange peel coils, ivy or mint sprigs, and some berries. │
│ (Assembled cake can be made up to 8 hours ahead. │
│ Let stand at cool room temperature.) │
│ Remove top and middle cake tiers. │
│ Remove dowels from cakes. │
│ Cut top and middle cakes into slices. │
│ To cut 12-inch cake: Starting 3 inches inward from edge and inserting knife straight down, cut through from top to bottom to make 6-inch-diameter circle in center of cake. │
│ Cut outer portion of cake into slices; cut inner portion into slices and serve with strawberries. │
└─────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────┘
126 rows in set. Elapsed: 0.011 sec. Processed 8.19 thousand rows, 5.34 MB (737.75 thousand rows/s., 480.59 MB/s.)
Online Playground
The dataset is also available in the Online Playground.