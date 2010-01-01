OnTime
This dataset can be obtained in two ways:
- import from raw data
- download of prepared partitions
Import from Raw Data
Downloading data:
wget --no-check-certificate --continue https://transtats.bts.gov/PREZIP/On_Time_Reporting_Carrier_On_Time_Performance_1987_present_{1987..2021}_{1..12}.zip
Creating a table:
CREATE TABLE `ontime`
(
`Year` UInt16,
`Quarter` UInt8,
`Month` UInt8,
`DayofMonth` UInt8,
`DayOfWeek` UInt8,
`FlightDate` Date,
`Reporting_Airline` String,
`DOT_ID_Reporting_Airline` Int32,
`IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline` String,
`Tail_Number` String,
`Flight_Number_Reporting_Airline` String,
`OriginAirportID` Int32,
`OriginAirportSeqID` Int32,
`OriginCityMarketID` Int32,
`Origin` FixedString(5),
`OriginCityName` String,
`OriginState` FixedString(2),
`OriginStateFips` String,
`OriginStateName` String,
`OriginWac` Int32,
`DestAirportID` Int32,
`DestAirportSeqID` Int32,
`DestCityMarketID` Int32,
`Dest` FixedString(5),
`DestCityName` String,
`DestState` FixedString(2),
`DestStateFips` String,
`DestStateName` String,
`DestWac` Int32,
`CRSDepTime` Int32,
`DepTime` Int32,
`DepDelay` Int32,
`DepDelayMinutes` Int32,
`DepDel15` Int32,
`DepartureDelayGroups` String,
`DepTimeBlk` String,
`TaxiOut` Int32,
`WheelsOff` Int32,
`WheelsOn` Int32,
`TaxiIn` Int32,
`CRSArrTime` Int32,
`ArrTime` Int32,
`ArrDelay` Int32,
`ArrDelayMinutes` Int32,
`ArrDel15` Int32,
`ArrivalDelayGroups` Int32,
`ArrTimeBlk` String,
`Cancelled` UInt8,
`CancellationCode` FixedString(1),
`Diverted` UInt8,
`CRSElapsedTime` Int32,
`ActualElapsedTime` Int32,
`AirTime` Nullable(Int32),
`Flights` Int32,
`Distance` Int32,
`DistanceGroup` UInt8,
`CarrierDelay` Int32,
`WeatherDelay` Int32,
`NASDelay` Int32,
`SecurityDelay` Int32,
`LateAircraftDelay` Int32,
`FirstDepTime` String,
`TotalAddGTime` String,
`LongestAddGTime` String,
`DivAirportLandings` String,
`DivReachedDest` String,
`DivActualElapsedTime` String,
`DivArrDelay` String,
`DivDistance` String,
`Div1Airport` String,
`Div1AirportID` Int32,
`Div1AirportSeqID` Int32,
`Div1WheelsOn` String,
`Div1TotalGTime` String,
`Div1LongestGTime` String,
`Div1WheelsOff` String,
`Div1TailNum` String,
`Div2Airport` String,
`Div2AirportID` Int32,
`Div2AirportSeqID` Int32,
`Div2WheelsOn` String,
`Div2TotalGTime` String,
`Div2LongestGTime` String,
`Div2WheelsOff` String,
`Div2TailNum` String,
`Div3Airport` String,
`Div3AirportID` Int32,
`Div3AirportSeqID` Int32,
`Div3WheelsOn` String,
`Div3TotalGTime` String,
`Div3LongestGTime` String,
`Div3WheelsOff` String,
`Div3TailNum` String,
`Div4Airport` String,
`Div4AirportID` Int32,
`Div4AirportSeqID` Int32,
`Div4WheelsOn` String,
`Div4TotalGTime` String,
`Div4LongestGTime` String,
`Div4WheelsOff` String,
`Div4TailNum` String,
`Div5Airport` String,
`Div5AirportID` Int32,
`Div5AirportSeqID` Int32,
`Div5WheelsOn` String,
`Div5TotalGTime` String,
`Div5LongestGTime` String,
`Div5WheelsOff` String,
`Div5TailNum` String
) ENGINE = MergeTree
PARTITION BY Year
ORDER BY (IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline, FlightDate)
SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192;
Loading data with multiple threads:
ls -1 *.zip | xargs -I{} -P $(nproc) bash -c "echo {}; unzip -cq {} '*.csv' | sed 's/\.00//g' | clickhouse-client --input_format_with_names_use_header=0 --query='INSERT INTO ontime FORMAT CSVWithNames'"
(if you will have memory shortage or other issues on your server, remove the
-P $(nproc) part)
Download of Prepared Partitions
$ curl -O https://datasets.clickhouse.com/ontime/partitions/ontime.tar
$ tar xvf ontime.tar -C /var/lib/clickhouse # path to ClickHouse data directory
$ # check permissions of unpacked data, fix if required
$ sudo service clickhouse-server restart
$ clickhouse-client --query "select count(*) from datasets.ontime"
note
If you will run the queries described below, you have to use the full table name,
datasets.ontime.
!!! info "Info"
If you are using the prepared partitions or the Online Playground replace any occurrence of
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline or
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier in the following queries with
Carrier (see
describe ontime).
Queries
Q0.
SELECT avg(c1)
FROM
(
SELECT Year, Month, count(*) AS c1
FROM ontime
GROUP BY Year, Month
);
Q1. The number of flights per day from the year 2000 to 2008
SELECT DayOfWeek, count(*) AS c
FROM ontime
WHERE Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY DayOfWeek
ORDER BY c DESC;
Q2. The number of flights delayed by more than 10 minutes, grouped by the day of the week, for 2000-2008
SELECT DayOfWeek, count(*) AS c
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10 AND Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY DayOfWeek
ORDER BY c DESC;
Q3. The number of delays by the airport for 2000-2008
SELECT Origin, count(*) AS c
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10 AND Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY Origin
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10;
Q4. The number of delays by carrier for 2007
SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier, count(*)
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10 AND Year=2007
GROUP BY Carrier
ORDER BY count(*) DESC;
Q5. The percentage of delays by carrier for 2007
SELECT Carrier, c, c2, c*100/c2 as c3
FROM
(
SELECT
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier,
count(*) AS c
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10
AND Year=2007
GROUP BY Carrier
) q
JOIN
(
SELECT
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier,
count(*) AS c2
FROM ontime
WHERE Year=2007
GROUP BY Carrier
) qq USING Carrier
ORDER BY c3 DESC;
Better version of the same query:
SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier, avg(DepDelay>10)*100 AS c3
FROM ontime
WHERE Year=2007
GROUP BY Carrier
ORDER BY c3 DESC
Q6. The previous request for a broader range of years, 2000-2008
SELECT Carrier, c, c2, c*100/c2 as c3
FROM
(
SELECT
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier,
count(*) AS c
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10
AND Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY Carrier
) q
JOIN
(
SELECT
IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier,
count(*) AS c2
FROM ontime
WHERE Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY Carrier
) qq USING Carrier
ORDER BY c3 DESC;
Better version of the same query:
SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier, avg(DepDelay>10)*100 AS c3
FROM ontime
WHERE Year>=2000 AND Year<=2008
GROUP BY Carrier
ORDER BY c3 DESC;
Q7. Percentage of flights delayed for more than 10 minutes, by year
SELECT Year, c1/c2
FROM
(
select
Year,
count(*)*100 as c1
from ontime
WHERE DepDelay>10
GROUP BY Year
) q
JOIN
(
select
Year,
count(*) as c2
from ontime
GROUP BY Year
) qq USING (Year)
ORDER BY Year;
Better version of the same query:
SELECT Year, avg(DepDelay>10)*100
FROM ontime
GROUP BY Year
ORDER BY Year;
Q8. The most popular destinations by the number of directly connected cities for various year ranges
SELECT DestCityName, uniqExact(OriginCityName) AS u
FROM ontime
WHERE Year >= 2000 and Year <= 2010
GROUP BY DestCityName
ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10;
Q9.
SELECT Year, count(*) AS c1
FROM ontime
GROUP BY Year;
Q10.
SELECT
min(Year), max(Year), IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier, count(*) AS cnt,
sum(ArrDelayMinutes>30) AS flights_delayed,
round(sum(ArrDelayMinutes>30)/count(*),2) AS rate
FROM ontime
WHERE
DayOfWeek NOT IN (6,7) AND OriginState NOT IN ('AK', 'HI', 'PR', 'VI')
AND DestState NOT IN ('AK', 'HI', 'PR', 'VI')
AND FlightDate < '2010-01-01'
GROUP by Carrier
HAVING cnt>100000 and max(Year)>1990
ORDER by rate DESC
LIMIT 1000;
Bonus:
SELECT avg(cnt)
FROM
(
SELECT Year,Month,count(*) AS cnt
FROM ontime
WHERE DepDel15=1
GROUP BY Year,Month
);
SELECT avg(c1) FROM
(
SELECT Year,Month,count(*) AS c1
FROM ontime
GROUP BY Year,Month
);
SELECT DestCityName, uniqExact(OriginCityName) AS u
FROM ontime
GROUP BY DestCityName
ORDER BY u DESC
LIMIT 10;
SELECT OriginCityName, DestCityName, count() AS c
FROM ontime
GROUP BY OriginCityName, DestCityName
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10;
SELECT OriginCityName, count() AS c
FROM ontime
GROUP BY OriginCityName
ORDER BY c DESC
LIMIT 10;
You can also play with the data in Playground, example.
