OnTime

This dataset can be obtained in two ways:

import from raw data

download of prepared partitions

Downloading data:

wget --no-check-certificate --continue https://transtats.bts.gov/PREZIP/On_Time_Reporting_Carrier_On_Time_Performance_1987_present_ { 1987 .. 2021 } _ { 1 .. 12 } .zip



Creating a table:

CREATE TABLE ` ontime `

(

` Year ` UInt16 ,

` Quarter ` UInt8 ,

` Month ` UInt8 ,

` DayofMonth ` UInt8 ,

` DayOfWeek ` UInt8 ,

` FlightDate ` Date ,

` Reporting_Airline ` String ,

` DOT_ID_Reporting_Airline ` Int32 ,

` IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline ` String ,

` Tail_Number ` String ,

` Flight_Number_Reporting_Airline ` String ,

` OriginAirportID ` Int32 ,

` OriginAirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` OriginCityMarketID ` Int32 ,

` Origin ` FixedString ( 5 ) ,

` OriginCityName ` String ,

` OriginState ` FixedString ( 2 ) ,

` OriginStateFips ` String ,

` OriginStateName ` String ,

` OriginWac ` Int32 ,

` DestAirportID ` Int32 ,

` DestAirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` DestCityMarketID ` Int32 ,

` Dest ` FixedString ( 5 ) ,

` DestCityName ` String ,

` DestState ` FixedString ( 2 ) ,

` DestStateFips ` String ,

` DestStateName ` String ,

` DestWac ` Int32 ,

` CRSDepTime ` Int32 ,

` DepTime ` Int32 ,

` DepDelay ` Int32 ,

` DepDelayMinutes ` Int32 ,

` DepDel15 ` Int32 ,

` DepartureDelayGroups ` String ,

` DepTimeBlk ` String ,

` TaxiOut ` Int32 ,

` WheelsOff ` Int32 ,

` WheelsOn ` Int32 ,

` TaxiIn ` Int32 ,

` CRSArrTime ` Int32 ,

` ArrTime ` Int32 ,

` ArrDelay ` Int32 ,

` ArrDelayMinutes ` Int32 ,

` ArrDel15 ` Int32 ,

` ArrivalDelayGroups ` Int32 ,

` ArrTimeBlk ` String ,

` Cancelled ` UInt8 ,

` CancellationCode ` FixedString ( 1 ) ,

` Diverted ` UInt8 ,

` CRSElapsedTime ` Int32 ,

` ActualElapsedTime ` Int32 ,

` AirTime ` Nullable ( Int32 ) ,

` Flights ` Int32 ,

` Distance ` Int32 ,

` DistanceGroup ` UInt8 ,

` CarrierDelay ` Int32 ,

` WeatherDelay ` Int32 ,

` NASDelay ` Int32 ,

` SecurityDelay ` Int32 ,

` LateAircraftDelay ` Int32 ,

` FirstDepTime ` String ,

` TotalAddGTime ` String ,

` LongestAddGTime ` String ,

` DivAirportLandings ` String ,

` DivReachedDest ` String ,

` DivActualElapsedTime ` String ,

` DivArrDelay ` String ,

` DivDistance ` String ,

` Div1Airport ` String ,

` Div1AirportID ` Int32 ,

` Div1AirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` Div1WheelsOn ` String ,

` Div1TotalGTime ` String ,

` Div1LongestGTime ` String ,

` Div1WheelsOff ` String ,

` Div1TailNum ` String ,

` Div2Airport ` String ,

` Div2AirportID ` Int32 ,

` Div2AirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` Div2WheelsOn ` String ,

` Div2TotalGTime ` String ,

` Div2LongestGTime ` String ,

` Div2WheelsOff ` String ,

` Div2TailNum ` String ,

` Div3Airport ` String ,

` Div3AirportID ` Int32 ,

` Div3AirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` Div3WheelsOn ` String ,

` Div3TotalGTime ` String ,

` Div3LongestGTime ` String ,

` Div3WheelsOff ` String ,

` Div3TailNum ` String ,

` Div4Airport ` String ,

` Div4AirportID ` Int32 ,

` Div4AirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` Div4WheelsOn ` String ,

` Div4TotalGTime ` String ,

` Div4LongestGTime ` String ,

` Div4WheelsOff ` String ,

` Div4TailNum ` String ,

` Div5Airport ` String ,

` Div5AirportID ` Int32 ,

` Div5AirportSeqID ` Int32 ,

` Div5WheelsOn ` String ,

` Div5TotalGTime ` String ,

` Div5LongestGTime ` String ,

` Div5WheelsOff ` String ,

` Div5TailNum ` String

) ENGINE = MergeTree

PARTITION BY Year

ORDER BY ( IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline , FlightDate )

SETTINGS index_granularity = 8192 ;



Loading data with multiple threads:

ls -1 *.zip | xargs -I { } -P $( nproc ) bash -c "echo {}; unzip -cq {} '*.csv' | sed 's/\.00//g' | clickhouse-client --input_format_with_names_use_header=0 --query='INSERT INTO ontime FORMAT CSVWithNames'"



(if you will have memory shortage or other issues on your server, remove the -P $(nproc) part)

$ curl -O https://datasets.clickhouse.com/ontime/partitions/ontime.tar

$ tar xvf ontime.tar -C /var/lib/clickhouse

$

$ sudo service clickhouse-server restart

$ clickhouse-client --query "select count(*) from datasets.ontime"



note If you will run the queries described below, you have to use the full table name, datasets.ontime .

!!! info "Info" If you are using the prepared partitions or the Online Playground replace any occurrence of IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline or IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier in the following queries with Carrier (see describe ontime ).

Q0.

SELECT avg ( c1 )

FROM

(

SELECT Year , Month , count ( * ) AS c1

FROM ontime

GROUP BY Year , Month

) ;



Q1. The number of flights per day from the year 2000 to 2008

SELECT DayOfWeek , count ( * ) AS c

FROM ontime

WHERE Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY DayOfWeek

ORDER BY c DESC ;



Q2. The number of flights delayed by more than 10 minutes, grouped by the day of the week, for 2000-2008

SELECT DayOfWeek , count ( * ) AS c

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10 AND Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY DayOfWeek

ORDER BY c DESC ;



Q3. The number of delays by the airport for 2000-2008

SELECT Origin , count ( * ) AS c

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10 AND Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY Origin

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



Q4. The number of delays by carrier for 2007

SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier , count ( * )

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10 AND Year = 2007

GROUP BY Carrier

ORDER BY count ( * ) DESC ;



Q5. The percentage of delays by carrier for 2007

SELECT Carrier , c , c2 , c * 100 / c2 as c3

FROM

(

SELECT

IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier ,

count ( * ) AS c

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10

AND Year = 2007

GROUP BY Carrier

) q

JOIN

(

SELECT

IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier ,

count ( * ) AS c2

FROM ontime

WHERE Year = 2007

GROUP BY Carrier

) qq USING Carrier

ORDER BY c3 DESC ;



Better version of the same query:

SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier , avg ( DepDelay > 10 ) * 100 AS c3

FROM ontime

WHERE Year = 2007

GROUP BY Carrier

ORDER BY c3 DESC



Q6. The previous request for a broader range of years, 2000-2008

SELECT Carrier , c , c2 , c * 100 / c2 as c3

FROM

(

SELECT

IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier ,

count ( * ) AS c

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10

AND Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY Carrier

) q

JOIN

(

SELECT

IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier ,

count ( * ) AS c2

FROM ontime

WHERE Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY Carrier

) qq USING Carrier

ORDER BY c3 DESC ;



Better version of the same query:

SELECT IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier , avg ( DepDelay > 10 ) * 100 AS c3

FROM ontime

WHERE Year >= 2000 AND Year <= 2008

GROUP BY Carrier

ORDER BY c3 DESC ;



Q7. Percentage of flights delayed for more than 10 minutes, by year

SELECT Year , c1 / c2

FROM

(

select

Year ,

count ( * ) * 100 as c1

from ontime

WHERE DepDelay > 10

GROUP BY Year

) q

JOIN

(

select

Year ,

count ( * ) as c2

from ontime

GROUP BY Year

) qq USING ( Year )

ORDER BY Year ;



Better version of the same query:

SELECT Year , avg ( DepDelay > 10 ) * 100

FROM ontime

GROUP BY Year

ORDER BY Year ;



Q8. The most popular destinations by the number of directly connected cities for various year ranges

SELECT DestCityName , uniqExact ( OriginCityName ) AS u

FROM ontime

WHERE Year >= 2000 and Year <= 2010

GROUP BY DestCityName

ORDER BY u DESC LIMIT 10 ;



Q9.

SELECT Year , count ( * ) AS c1

FROM ontime

GROUP BY Year ;



Q10.

SELECT

min ( Year ) , max ( Year ) , IATA_CODE_Reporting_Airline AS Carrier , count ( * ) AS cnt ,

sum ( ArrDelayMinutes > 30 ) AS flights_delayed ,

round ( sum ( ArrDelayMinutes > 30 ) / count ( * ) , 2 ) AS rate

FROM ontime

WHERE

DayOfWeek NOT IN ( 6 , 7 ) AND OriginState NOT IN ( 'AK' , 'HI' , 'PR' , 'VI' )

AND DestState NOT IN ( 'AK' , 'HI' , 'PR' , 'VI' )

AND FlightDate < '2010-01-01'

GROUP by Carrier

HAVING cnt > 100000 and max ( Year ) > 1990

ORDER by rate DESC

LIMIT 1000 ;



Bonus:

SELECT avg ( cnt )

FROM

(

SELECT Year , Month , count ( * ) AS cnt

FROM ontime

WHERE DepDel15 = 1

GROUP BY Year , Month

) ;



SELECT avg ( c1 ) FROM

(

SELECT Year , Month , count ( * ) AS c1

FROM ontime

GROUP BY Year , Month

) ;



SELECT DestCityName , uniqExact ( OriginCityName ) AS u

FROM ontime

GROUP BY DestCityName

ORDER BY u DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



SELECT OriginCityName , DestCityName , count ( ) AS c

FROM ontime

GROUP BY OriginCityName , DestCityName

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



SELECT OriginCityName , count ( ) AS c

FROM ontime

GROUP BY OriginCityName

ORDER BY c DESC

LIMIT 10 ;



You can also play with the data in Playground, example.

This performance test was created by Vadim Tkachenko. See:

