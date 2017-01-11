Brown University Benchmark
MgBench is a new analytical benchmark for machine-generated log data, Andrew Crotty.
Download the data:
wget https://datasets.clickhouse.com/mgbench{1..3}.csv.xz
Unpack the data:
xz -v -d mgbench{1..3}.csv.xz
Create tables:
CREATE DATABASE mgbench;
CREATE TABLE mgbench.logs1 (
log_time DateTime,
machine_name LowCardinality(String),
machine_group LowCardinality(String),
cpu_idle Nullable(Float32),
cpu_nice Nullable(Float32),
cpu_system Nullable(Float32),
cpu_user Nullable(Float32),
cpu_wio Nullable(Float32),
disk_free Nullable(Float32),
disk_total Nullable(Float32),
part_max_used Nullable(Float32),
load_fifteen Nullable(Float32),
load_five Nullable(Float32),
load_one Nullable(Float32),
mem_buffers Nullable(Float32),
mem_cached Nullable(Float32),
mem_free Nullable(Float32),
mem_shared Nullable(Float32),
swap_free Nullable(Float32),
bytes_in Nullable(Float32),
bytes_out Nullable(Float32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (machine_group, machine_name, log_time);
CREATE TABLE mgbench.logs2 (
log_time DateTime,
client_ip IPv4,
request String,
status_code UInt16,
object_size UInt64
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY log_time;
CREATE TABLE mgbench.logs3 (
log_time DateTime64,
device_id FixedString(15),
device_name LowCardinality(String),
device_type LowCardinality(String),
device_floor UInt8,
event_type LowCardinality(String),
event_unit FixedString(1),
event_value Nullable(Float32)
)
ENGINE = MergeTree()
ORDER BY (event_type, log_time);
Insert data:
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO mgbench.logs1 FORMAT CSVWithNames" < mgbench1.csv
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO mgbench.logs2 FORMAT CSVWithNames" < mgbench2.csv
clickhouse-client --query "INSERT INTO mgbench.logs3 FORMAT CSVWithNames" < mgbench3.csv
Run benchmark queries:
-- Q1.1: What is the CPU/network utilization for each web server since midnight?
SELECT machine_name,
MIN(cpu) AS cpu_min,
MAX(cpu) AS cpu_max,
AVG(cpu) AS cpu_avg,
MIN(net_in) AS net_in_min,
MAX(net_in) AS net_in_max,
AVG(net_in) AS net_in_avg,
MIN(net_out) AS net_out_min,
MAX(net_out) AS net_out_max,
AVG(net_out) AS net_out_avg
FROM (
SELECT machine_name,
COALESCE(cpu_user, 0.0) AS cpu,
COALESCE(bytes_in, 0.0) AS net_in,
COALESCE(bytes_out, 0.0) AS net_out
FROM logs1
WHERE machine_name IN ('anansi','aragog','urd')
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-11 00:00:00'
) AS r
GROUP BY machine_name;
-- Q1.2: Which computer lab machines have been offline in the past day?
SELECT machine_name,
log_time
FROM logs1
WHERE (machine_name LIKE 'cslab%' OR
machine_name LIKE 'mslab%')
AND load_one IS NULL
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-10 00:00:00'
ORDER BY machine_name,
log_time;
-- Q1.3: What are the hourly average metrics during the past 10 days for a specific workstation?
SELECT dt,
hr,
AVG(load_fifteen) AS load_fifteen_avg,
AVG(load_five) AS load_five_avg,
AVG(load_one) AS load_one_avg,
AVG(mem_free) AS mem_free_avg,
AVG(swap_free) AS swap_free_avg
FROM (
SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,
load_fifteen,
load_five,
load_one,
mem_free,
swap_free
FROM logs1
WHERE machine_name = 'babbage'
AND load_fifteen IS NOT NULL
AND load_five IS NOT NULL
AND load_one IS NOT NULL
AND mem_free IS NOT NULL
AND swap_free IS NOT NULL
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2017-01-01 00:00:00'
) AS r
GROUP BY dt,
hr
ORDER BY dt,
hr;
-- Q1.4: Over 1 month, how often was each server blocked on disk I/O?
SELECT machine_name,
COUNT(*) AS spikes
FROM logs1
WHERE machine_group = 'Servers'
AND cpu_wio > 0.99
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2016-12-01 00:00:00'
AND log_time < TIMESTAMP '2017-01-01 00:00:00'
GROUP BY machine_name
ORDER BY spikes DESC
LIMIT 10;
-- Q1.5: Which externally reachable VMs have run low on memory?
SELECT machine_name,
dt,
MIN(mem_free) AS mem_free_min
FROM (
SELECT machine_name,
CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
mem_free
FROM logs1
WHERE machine_group = 'DMZ'
AND mem_free IS NOT NULL
) AS r
GROUP BY machine_name,
dt
HAVING MIN(mem_free) < 10000
ORDER BY machine_name,
dt;
-- Q1.6: What is the total hourly network traffic across all file servers?
SELECT dt,
hr,
SUM(net_in) AS net_in_sum,
SUM(net_out) AS net_out_sum,
SUM(net_in) + SUM(net_out) AS both_sum
FROM (
SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,
COALESCE(bytes_in, 0.0) / 1000000000.0 AS net_in,
COALESCE(bytes_out, 0.0) / 1000000000.0 AS net_out
FROM logs1
WHERE machine_name IN ('allsorts','andes','bigred','blackjack','bonbon',
'cadbury','chiclets','cotton','crows','dove','fireball','hearts','huey',
'lindt','milkduds','milkyway','mnm','necco','nerds','orbit','peeps',
'poprocks','razzles','runts','smarties','smuggler','spree','stride',
'tootsie','trident','wrigley','york')
) AS r
GROUP BY dt,
hr
ORDER BY both_sum DESC
LIMIT 10;
-- Q2.1: Which requests have caused server errors within the past 2 weeks?
SELECT *
FROM logs2
WHERE status_code >= 500
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-12-18 00:00:00'
ORDER BY log_time;
-- Q2.2: During a specific 2-week period, was the user password file leaked?
SELECT *
FROM logs2
WHERE status_code >= 200
AND status_code < 300
AND request LIKE '%/etc/passwd%'
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-05-06 00:00:00'
AND log_time < TIMESTAMP '2012-05-20 00:00:00';
-- Q2.3: What was the average path depth for top-level requests in the past month?
SELECT top_level,
AVG(LENGTH(request) - LENGTH(REPLACE(request, '/', ''))) AS depth_avg
FROM (
SELECT SUBSTRING(request FROM 1 FOR len) AS top_level,
request
FROM (
SELECT POSITION(SUBSTRING(request FROM 2), '/') AS len,
request
FROM logs2
WHERE status_code >= 200
AND status_code < 300
AND log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-12-01 00:00:00'
) AS r
WHERE len > 0
) AS s
WHERE top_level IN ('/about','/courses','/degrees','/events',
'/grad','/industry','/news','/people',
'/publications','/research','/teaching','/ugrad')
GROUP BY top_level
ORDER BY top_level;
-- Q2.4: During the last 3 months, which clients have made an excessive number of requests?
SELECT client_ip,
COUNT(*) AS num_requests
FROM logs2
WHERE log_time >= TIMESTAMP '2012-10-01 00:00:00'
GROUP BY client_ip
HAVING COUNT(*) >= 100000
ORDER BY num_requests DESC;
-- Q2.5: What are the daily unique visitors?
SELECT dt,
COUNT(DISTINCT client_ip)
FROM (
SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
client_ip
FROM logs2
) AS r
GROUP BY dt
ORDER BY dt;
-- Q2.6: What are the average and maximum data transfer rates (Gbps)?
SELECT AVG(transfer) / 125000000.0 AS transfer_avg,
MAX(transfer) / 125000000.0 AS transfer_max
FROM (
SELECT log_time,
SUM(object_size) AS transfer
FROM logs2
GROUP BY log_time
) AS r;
-- Q3.1: Did the indoor temperature reach freezing over the weekend?
SELECT *
FROM logs3
WHERE event_type = 'temperature'
AND event_value <= 32.0
AND log_time >= '2019-11-29 17:00:00.000';
-- Q3.4: Over the past 6 months, how frequently were each door opened?
SELECT device_name,
device_floor,
COUNT(*) AS ct
FROM logs3
WHERE event_type = 'door_open'
AND log_time >= '2019-06-01 00:00:00.000'
GROUP BY device_name,
device_floor
ORDER BY ct DESC;
-- Q3.5: Where in the building do large temperature variations occur in winter and summer?
WITH temperature AS (
SELECT dt,
device_name,
device_type,
device_floor
FROM (
SELECT dt,
hr,
device_name,
device_type,
device_floor,
AVG(event_value) AS temperature_hourly_avg
FROM (
SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,
device_name,
device_type,
device_floor,
event_value
FROM logs3
WHERE event_type = 'temperature'
) AS r
GROUP BY dt,
hr,
device_name,
device_type,
device_floor
) AS s
GROUP BY dt,
device_name,
device_type,
device_floor
HAVING MAX(temperature_hourly_avg) - MIN(temperature_hourly_avg) >= 25.0
)
SELECT DISTINCT device_name,
device_type,
device_floor,
'WINTER'
FROM temperature
WHERE dt >= DATE '2018-12-01'
AND dt < DATE '2019-03-01'
UNION
SELECT DISTINCT device_name,
device_type,
device_floor,
'SUMMER'
FROM temperature
WHERE dt >= DATE '2019-06-01'
AND dt < DATE '2019-09-01';
-- Q3.6: For each device category, what are the monthly power consumption metrics?
SELECT yr,
mo,
SUM(coffee_hourly_avg) AS coffee_monthly_sum,
AVG(coffee_hourly_avg) AS coffee_monthly_avg,
SUM(printer_hourly_avg) AS printer_monthly_sum,
AVG(printer_hourly_avg) AS printer_monthly_avg,
SUM(projector_hourly_avg) AS projector_monthly_sum,
AVG(projector_hourly_avg) AS projector_monthly_avg,
SUM(vending_hourly_avg) AS vending_monthly_sum,
AVG(vending_hourly_avg) AS vending_monthly_avg
FROM (
SELECT dt,
yr,
mo,
hr,
AVG(coffee) AS coffee_hourly_avg,
AVG(printer) AS printer_hourly_avg,
AVG(projector) AS projector_hourly_avg,
AVG(vending) AS vending_hourly_avg
FROM (
SELECT CAST(log_time AS DATE) AS dt,
EXTRACT(YEAR FROM log_time) AS yr,
EXTRACT(MONTH FROM log_time) AS mo,
EXTRACT(HOUR FROM log_time) AS hr,
CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'coffee%' THEN event_value END AS coffee,
CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'printer%' THEN event_value END AS printer,
CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'projector%' THEN event_value END AS projector,
CASE WHEN device_name LIKE 'vending%' THEN event_value END AS vending
FROM logs3
WHERE device_type = 'meter'
) AS r
GROUP BY dt,
yr,
mo,
hr
) AS s
GROUP BY yr,
mo
ORDER BY yr,
mo;
The data is also available for interactive queries in the Playground, example.