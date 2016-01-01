Visualizing Query Data
Some data can be more easily interpreted in chart form. You can quickly create visualizations from query result data directly from the SQL console in just a few clicks. As an example, we’ll use a query that calculates weekly statistics for NYC taxi trips:
select
toStartOfWeek(pickup_datetime) as week,
sum(total_amount) as fare_total,
sum(trip_distance) as distance_total,
count(*) as trip_total
from
nyc_taxi
group by
1
order by
1 asc
Without visualization, these results are difficult to interpret. Let’s turn them into a chart.
Creating charts
To begin building your visualization, select the ‘Chart’ option from the query result pane toolbar. A chart configuration pane will appear:
We’ll start by creating a simple bar chart tracking
trip_total by
week. To accomplish this, we’ll drag the
week field to the x-axis and the
trip_total field to the y-axis:
Most chart types support multiple fields on numeric axes. To demonstrate, we’ll drag the fare_total field onto the y-axis:
Customizing charts
The SQL console supports ten chart types that can be selected from the chart type selector in the chart configuration pane. For example, we can easily change the previous chart type from Bar to an Area:
Chart titles match the name of the query supplying the data. Updating the name of the query will cause the Chart title to update as well:
A number of more advanced chart characteristics can also be adjusted in the ‘Advanced’ section of the chart configuration pane. To begin, we’ll adjust the following settings:
- Subtitle
- Axis titles
- Label orientation for the x-axis
Our chart will be updated accordingly:
In some scenarios, it may be necessary to adjust the axis scales for each field independently. This can also be accomplished in the ‘Advanced’ section of the chart configuration pane by specifying min and max values for an axis range. As an example, the above chart looks good, but in order to demonstrate the correlation between our
trip_total and
fare_total fields, the axis ranges need some adjustment: