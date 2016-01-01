On this page

Visualizing Query Data

Some data can be more easily interpreted in chart form. You can quickly create visualizations from query result data directly from the SQL console in just a few clicks. As an example, we’ll use a query that calculates weekly statistics for NYC taxi trips:

select

toStartOfWeek ( pickup_datetime ) as week ,

sum ( total_amount ) as fare_total ,

sum ( trip_distance ) as distance_total ,

count ( * ) as trip_total

from

nyc_taxi

group by

1

order by

1 asc



Without visualization, these results are difficult to interpret. Let’s turn them into a chart.

To begin building your visualization, select the ‘Chart’ option from the query result pane toolbar. A chart configuration pane will appear:

We’ll start by creating a simple bar chart tracking trip_total by week . To accomplish this, we’ll drag the week field to the x-axis and the trip_total field to the y-axis:

Most chart types support multiple fields on numeric axes. To demonstrate, we’ll drag the fare_total field onto the y-axis:

The SQL console supports ten chart types that can be selected from the chart type selector in the chart configuration pane. For example, we can easily change the previous chart type from Bar to an Area:

Chart titles match the name of the query supplying the data. Updating the name of the query will cause the Chart title to update as well:

A number of more advanced chart characteristics can also be adjusted in the ‘Advanced’ section of the chart configuration pane. To begin, we’ll adjust the following settings:

Subtitle

Axis titles

Label orientation for the x-axis

Our chart will be updated accordingly: