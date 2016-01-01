On this page

Exploring Tables

An overview of tables contained in your ClickHouse instance can be found in the left sidebar area. Use the database selector at the top of the left bar to view the tables in a specific database

Tables in the list can also be expanded to view columns and types

Click on a table in the list to open it in a new tab. In the Table View, data can be easily viewed, selected, and copied. Note that structure and formatting are preserved when copy-pasting to spreadsheet applications such as Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets. You can flip between pages of table data (paginated in 30-row increments) using the navigation in the footer.

The Cell Inspector tool can be used to view large amounts of data contained within a single cell. To open it, right-click on a cell and select ‘Inspect Cell’. The contents of the cell inspector can be copied by clicking the copy icon in the top right corner of the inspector contents.