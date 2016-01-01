On this page

Creating and Running a Query

There are two ways to create a new query in the SQL console.

Click the ‘+’ button in the tab bar

Select the ‘New Query’ button from the left sidebar query list

To run a query, type your SQL command(s) into the SQL Editor and click the ‘Run’ button or use the shortcut cmd / ctrl + enter . To write and run multiple commands sequentially, make sure to add a semicolon after each command.

Query Execution Options By default, clicking the run button will run all commands contained in the SQL Editor. The SQL console supports two other query execution options:

Run selected command(s)

Run command at the cursor

To run selected command(s), highlight the desired command or sequence of commands and click the ‘Run’ button (or use the cmd / ctrl + enter shortcut). You can also select ‘Run selected’ from the SQL Editor context menu (opened by right-clicking anywhere within the editor) when a selection is present.

Running the command at the current cursor position can be achieved in two ways:

Select ‘At Cursor’ from the extended run options menu (or use the corresponding cmd / ctrl + shift + enter keyboard shortcut

Selecting ‘Run at cursor’ from the SQL Editor context menu

note The command present at the cursor position will flash yellow on execution.

While a query is running, the ‘Run’ button in the Query Editor toolbar will be replaced with a ‘Cancel’ button. Simply click this button or press Esc to cancel the query. Note: Any results that have already been returned will persist after cancellation.

If not previously named, your query should be called ‘Untitled Query’. Click on the query name to change it. Renaming a query will cause the query to be saved.