Advanced Querying Features

After a query is executed, you can quickly search through the returned result set using the search input in the result pane. This feature assists in previewing the results of an additional WHERE clause or simply checking to ensure that specific data is included in the result set. After inputting a value into the search input, the result pane will update and return records containing an entry that matches the inputted value. In this example, we’ll look for all instances of alexey-milovidov in the github_events table for the ClickHouse repo:

Note: Any field matching the inputted value will be returned. For example, the third record in the above screenshot does not match ‘alexey-milovidov’ in the actor_login field, but the body field does:

By default, the query result pane will display every result record on a single page. For larger result sets, it may be preferable to paginate results for easier viewing. This can be accomplished using the pagination selector in the bottom right corner of the result pane:

Selecting a page size will immediately apply pagination to the result set and navigation options will appear in the middle of the result pane footer