Automatic Query API Endpoints
Building interactive data-driven applications requires not only a fast database, well-structured data, and optimized queries. Your front-end and microservices also need an easy way to consume the data returned by those queries, preferably via well-structured APIs.
In just a couple of clicks, the Automatic Query Endpoints feature allows you to create an API endpoint directly from any saved SQL query in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.
This feature is in beta and not yet recommended for use in Production.
Setup
Configuring an automatic query API endpoint requires two things: a saved query and an API key. If you do not yet have one of these, follow the steps below.
Creating a Cloud API Key
To begin, we’ll also need a Cloud API key. API keys can be created and managed from the API keys page in the organization-level settings:
You can also generate a new key directly from the Query API Endpoint configuration pane.
Creating a query
Now that we have an API key, open a new query tab. For demonstration purposes, we'll use the youtube dataset, which contains approximately 4.5 billion records. As an example query, we'll return the top 10 uploaders by average views per video in a user-inputted
year parameter:
with sum(view_count) as view_sum,
round(view_sum / num_uploads, 2) as per_upload
select
uploader,
count() as num_uploads,
formatReadableQuantity(view_sum) as total_views,
formatReadableQuantity(per_upload) as views_per_video
from
youtube
where
toYear(upload_date) = {year: UInt16}
group by uploader
order by per_upload desc
limit 10
Note that this query contains a parameter (year). The SQL console query editor automatically detects ClickHouse query parameter expressions and provides an input for each parameter. Let’s quickly run this query to make sure that it works:
Next step, we'll go ahead and save the query:
More documentation around saved queries can be found here.
Configuring the Endpoint
Endpoints can be configured directly from query view by clicking the
Share button and selecting
API Endpoint. You'll be prompted to specify which API key(s) should be able to access the endpoint:
After selecting an API key, the endpoint will automatically be provisioned. An example
curl command demonstrates how we can build requests to the endpoint:
Any query parameters present in the query will be automatically detected and the example request payload will contain a
queryVariables object through which you can pass these parameters.
Testing and Monitoring
Once an endpoint is provisioned, you can test that it works by curling it:
Now that we’ve verified that the endpoint works, a new button should appear immediately to the right of the ‘share’ button. Clicking it will open a flyout containing monitoring data about the query: