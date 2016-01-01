Automatic Query API Endpoints

Building interactive data-driven applications requires not only a fast database, well-structured data, and optimized queries. Your front-end and microservices also need an easy way to consume the data returned by those queries, preferably via well-structured APIs.

In just a couple of clicks, the Automatic Query Endpoints feature allows you to create an API endpoint directly from any saved SQL query in the ClickHouse Cloud Console.

note This feature is in beta and not yet recommended for use in Production.

Configuring an automatic query API endpoint requires two things: a saved query and an API key. If you do not yet have one of these, follow the steps below.

To begin, we’ll also need a Cloud API key. API keys can be created and managed from the API keys page in the organization-level settings:

note You can also generate a new key directly from the Query API Endpoint configuration pane.

Now that we have an API key, open a new query tab. For demonstration purposes, we'll use the youtube dataset, which contains approximately 4.5 billion records. As an example query, we'll return the top 10 uploaders by average views per video in a user-inputted year parameter:

with sum ( view_count ) as view_sum ,

round ( view_sum / num_uploads , 2 ) as per_upload

select

uploader ,

count ( ) as num_uploads ,

formatReadableQuantity ( view_sum ) as total_views ,

formatReadableQuantity ( per_upload ) as views_per_video

from

youtube

where

toYear ( upload_date ) = { year : UInt16}

group by uploader

order by per_upload desc

limit 10



Note that this query contains a parameter (year). The SQL console query editor automatically detects ClickHouse query parameter expressions and provides an input for each parameter. Let’s quickly run this query to make sure that it works:

Next step, we'll go ahead and save the query:

More documentation around saved queries can be found here.

Endpoints can be configured directly from query view by clicking the Share button and selecting API Endpoint . You'll be prompted to specify which API key(s) should be able to access the endpoint:

After selecting an API key, the endpoint will automatically be provisioned. An example curl command demonstrates how we can build requests to the endpoint:

note Any query parameters present in the query will be automatically detected and the example request payload will contain a queryVariables object through which you can pass these parameters.

Once an endpoint is provisioned, you can test that it works by curling it:

Now that we’ve verified that the endpoint works, a new button should appear immediately to the right of the ‘share’ button. Clicking it will open a flyout containing monitoring data about the query: