Can I Use ClickHouse As a Key-Value Storage?

The short answer is “no”. The key-value workload is among top positions in the list of cases when NOT{.text-danger} to use ClickHouse. It’s an OLAP system after all, while there are many excellent key-value storage systems out there.

However, there might be situations where it still makes sense to use ClickHouse for key-value-like queries. Usually, it’s some low-budget products where the main workload is analytical in nature and fits ClickHouse well, but there’s also some secondary process that needs a key-value pattern with not so high request throughput and without strict latency requirements. If you had an unlimited budget, you would have installed a secondary key-value database for thus secondary workload, but in reality, there’s an additional cost of maintaining one more storage system (monitoring, backups, etc.) which might be desirable to avoid.

If you decide to go against recommendations and run some key-value-like queries against ClickHouse, here’re some tips: