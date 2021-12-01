On this page

How Do I Export Data from ClickHouse to a File?

Add an INTO OUTFILE clause to your query.

For example:

SELECT * FROM table INTO OUTFILE 'file'



By default, ClickHouse uses the TabSeparated format for output data. To select the data format, use the FORMAT clause.

For example:

SELECT * FROM table INTO OUTFILE 'file' FORMAT CSV



See File table engine.

$ clickhouse-client --query "SELECT * from table" --format FormatName > result.txt



See clickhouse-client.