Billing

For pricing information see the ClickHouse Cloud Pricing page. To understand what can affect your bill, and ways that you can manage your spend, keep reading.

Active workload ~50% time

24 GB RAM

6 CPU

256 GB Data

Component USD Estimate Compute units $315 Storage $15

Active workload ~100% time

96 GB RAM

24 CPU

5 TB Data

Component USD Estimate Compute units $2521 Storage $288

Active workload ~25% time

192 GB RAM

48 CPU

4 TB Data

Component USD Estimate Compute units $1260 Storage $230

For help with further estimation, please contact support if you are already a ClickHouse cloud user, or [email protected] otherwise.

Please read this article to see our best practices on how to optimize your costs in ClickHouse Cloud

There are several areas of optimization, some of them include

Batching inserts in place of frequent small-size inserts

Having fewer columns in tables

Choosing a partition key so that inserts go into fewer number of partitions

Avoiding write-heavy operations in ClickHouse, such as mutations, OPTIMIZE FINAL, and Nullable columns

ClickHouse Cloud uses cloud object storage and is metered on the compressed size of data stored in ClickHouse tables.

Compression can vary quite a bit by dataset. It is dependent on how compressible the data is in the first place (number of high vs. low cardinality fields), and how the user sets up the schema (using optional codecs or not, for instance). It can be on the order of 10x for common types of analytical data, but it can be significantly lower or higher as well. See the optimizing documentation for guidance, and this Uber blog for a detailed logging use case example. The only practical way to know exactly is to ingest your dataset into ClickHouse and compare the size of the dataset with the size stored in ClickHouse.

You can use the query SELECT formatReadableSize(total_bytes) FROM system.tables WHERE name = <your table name> .

The ClickHouse query log captures key metrics that can be used to estimate the cost of running a workload in ClickHouse Cloud. For details on migrating from self managed to ClickHouse Cloud please refer to the migration documentation, and contact ClickHouse Cloud support if you have further questions.

ClickHouse Cloud offers two free backups at no additional cost. Backups do not count towards storage.

ClickHouse Cloud supports the following billing options:

Self-service monthly (in USD, via credit card)

Direct-sales annual / multi-year (through pre-paid "ClickHouse Credits", in USD, with additional payment options)

Billing follows a ~30 day billing cycle and the start date is tracked as the date when the ClickHouse Cloud organization was created.

Trial and Annual Commit customers will be notified with automated emails when the consumption hits certain thresholds - 50%, 75%, and 90%, so that users can take action.

ClickHouse Cloud allows users to set a maximum auto-scaling limit on their compute via Advanced scaling control, a significant cost factor for analytical workloads.

The Advanced scaling control lets you set memory limits with an option to control the behavior of pausing/idling during inactivity.

A consolidated invoice is generated for all services in a given organization for a billing period.

When a user converts from trial to paid before the 14-day trial period ends, but with credits remaining from the trial credit allowance, we continue to draw down from the trial credits during the initial 14-day trial period, and then charge the credit card.

ClickHouse Cloud console includes a Usage display that gives detailed information about usage per service on compute and storage. This can be used to understand the cost breakdown by metered units.