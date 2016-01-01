On this page

executable Table Function for UDFs

The executable table function creates a table based on the output of a user-defined function (UDF) that you define in a script that outputs rows to stdout. The executable script is stored in the users_scripts directory and can read data from any source.

You can optionally include one or more input queries that stream their results to stdin for the script to read.

note A key advantage between ordinary UDF functions and the executable table function and Executable table engine is that ordinary UDF functions cannot change the row count. For example, if the input is 100 rows, then the result must return 100 rows. When using the executable table function or Executable table engine, your script can make any data transformations you want, including complex aggregations.

The executable table function requires three parameters and accepts an optional list of input queries:

executable ( script_name , format , structure , [ input_query . . . ] )



script_name : the file name of the script. saved in the user_scripts folder (the default folder of the user_scripts_path setting)

: the file name of the script. saved in the folder (the default folder of the setting) format : the format of the generated table

: the format of the generated table structure : the table schema of the generated table

: the table schema of the generated table input_query : an optional query (or collection or queries) whose results are passed to the script via stdin

note If you are going to invoke the same script repeatedly with the same input queries, consider using the Executable table engine.

The following Python script is named generate_random.py and is saved in the user_scripts folder. It reads in a number i and prints i random strings, with each string preceded by a number that is separated by a tab:





import sys

import string

import random



def main ( ) :





for number in sys . stdin :

i = int ( number )





for id in range ( 0 , i ) :

letters = string . ascii_letters

random_string = '' . join ( random . choices ( letters , k = 10 ) )

print ( str ( id ) + '\t' + random_string + '

' , end = '' )





sys . stdout . flush ( )



if __name__ == "__main__" :

main ( )



Let's invoke the script and have it generate 10 random strings:

SELECT * FROM executable ( 'my_script.py' , TabSeparated , 'id UInt32, random String' , ( SELECT 10 ) )



The response looks like:

┌─id─┬─random─────┐

│ 0 │ xheXXCiSkH │

│ 1 │ AqxvHAoTrl │

│ 2 │ JYvPCEbIkY │

│ 3 │ sWgnqJwGRm │

│ 4 │ fTZGrjcLon │

│ 5 │ ZQINGktPnd │

│ 6 │ YFSvGGoezb │

│ 7 │ QyMJJZOOia │

│ 8 │ NfiyDDhmcI │

│ 9 │ REJRdJpWrg │

└────┴────────────┘



Be sure to check out the example in the Executable table engine on how to pass query results to a script. Here is how you execute the same script in that example using the executable table function: