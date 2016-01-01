executable Table Function for UDFs
The
executable table function creates a table based on the output of a user-defined function (UDF) that you define in a script that outputs rows to stdout. The executable script is stored in the
users_scripts directory and can read data from any source.
You can optionally include one or more input queries that stream their results to stdin for the script to read.
A key advantage between ordinary UDF functions and the
executable table function and
Executable table engine is that ordinary UDF functions cannot change the row count. For example, if the input is 100 rows, then the result must return 100 rows. When using the
executable table function or
Executable table engine, your script can make any data transformations you want, including complex aggregations.
Syntax
The
executable table function requires three parameters and accepts an optional list of input queries:
executable(script_name, format, structure, [input_query...])
script_name: the file name of the script. saved in the
user_scriptsfolder (the default folder of the
user_scripts_pathsetting)
format: the format of the generated table
structure: the table schema of the generated table
input_query: an optional query (or collection or queries) whose results are passed to the script via stdin
If you are going to invoke the same script repeatedly with the same input queries, consider using the
Executable table engine.
The following Python script is named
generate_random.py and is saved in the
user_scripts folder. It reads in a number
i and prints
i random strings, with each string preceded by a number that is separated by a tab:
#!/usr/local/bin/python3.9
import sys
import string
import random
def main():
# Read input value
for number in sys.stdin:
i = int(number)
# Generate some random rows
for id in range(0, i):
letters = string.ascii_letters
random_string = ''.join(random.choices(letters ,k=10))
print(str(id) + '\t' + random_string + '\n', end='')
# Flush results to stdout
sys.stdout.flush()
if __name__ == "__main__":
main()
Let's invoke the script and have it generate 10 random strings:
SELECT * FROM executable('my_script.py', TabSeparated, 'id UInt32, random String', (SELECT 10))
The response looks like:
┌─id─┬─random─────┐
│ 0 │ xheXXCiSkH │
│ 1 │ AqxvHAoTrl │
│ 2 │ JYvPCEbIkY │
│ 3 │ sWgnqJwGRm │
│ 4 │ fTZGrjcLon │
│ 5 │ ZQINGktPnd │
│ 6 │ YFSvGGoezb │
│ 7 │ QyMJJZOOia │
│ 8 │ NfiyDDhmcI │
│ 9 │ REJRdJpWrg │
└────┴────────────┘
Passing Query Results to a Script
Be sure to check out the example in the
Executable table engine on how to pass query results to a script. Here is how you execute the same script in that example using the
executable table function:
SELECT * FROM executable(
'sentiment.py',
TabSeparated,
'id UInt64, sentiment Float32',
(SELECT id, comment FROM hackernews WHERE id > 0 AND comment != '' LIMIT 20)
);