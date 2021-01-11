Join Table Engine
Optional prepared data structure for usage in JOIN operations.
note
This is not an article about the JOIN clause itself.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1] [TTL expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2] [TTL expr2],
) ENGINE = Join(join_strictness, join_type, k1[, k2, ...])
See the detailed description of the CREATE TABLE query.
Engine Parameters
join_strictness– JOIN strictness.
join_type– JOIN type.
k1[, k2, ...]– Key columns from the
USINGclause that the
JOINoperation is made with.
Enter
join_strictness and
join_type parameters without quotes, for example,
Join(ANY, LEFT, col1). They must match the
JOIN operation that the table will be used for. If the parameters do not match, ClickHouse does not throw an exception and may return incorrect data.
Specifics and Recommendations
Data Storage
Join table data is always located in the RAM. When inserting rows into a table, ClickHouse writes data blocks to the directory on the disk so that they can be restored when the server restarts.
If the server restarts incorrectly, the data block on the disk might get lost or damaged. In this case, you may need to manually delete the file with damaged data.
Selecting and Inserting Data
You can use
INSERT queries to add data to the
Join-engine tables. If the table was created with the
ANY strictness, data for duplicate keys are ignored. With the
ALL strictness, all rows are added.
Main use-cases for
Join-engine tables are following:
- Place the table to the right side in a
JOINclause.
- Call the joinGet function, which lets you extract data from the table the same way as from a dictionary.
Deleting Data
ALTER DELETE queries for
Join-engine tables are implemented as mutations.
DELETE mutation reads filtered data and overwrites data of memory and disk.
Limitations and Settings
When creating a table, the following settings are applied:
The
Join-engine tables can’t be used in
GLOBAL JOIN operations.
The
Join-engine allows to specify join_use_nulls setting in the
CREATE TABLE statement. SELECT query should have the same
join_use_nulls value.
Usage Examples
Creating the left-side table:
CREATE TABLE id_val(`id` UInt32, `val` UInt32) ENGINE = TinyLog;
INSERT INTO id_val VALUES (1,11)(2,12)(3,13);
Creating the right-side
Join table:
CREATE TABLE id_val_join(`id` UInt32, `val` UInt8) ENGINE = Join(ANY, LEFT, id);
INSERT INTO id_val_join VALUES (1,21)(1,22)(3,23);
Joining the tables:
SELECT * FROM id_val ANY LEFT JOIN id_val_join USING (id);
┌─id─┬─val─┬─id_val_join.val─┐
│ 1 │ 11 │ 21 │
│ 2 │ 12 │ 0 │
│ 3 │ 13 │ 23 │
└────┴─────┴─────────────────┘
As an alternative, you can retrieve data from the
Join table, specifying the join key value:
SELECT joinGet('id_val_join', 'val', toUInt32(1));
┌─joinGet('id_val_join', 'val', toUInt32(1))─┐
│ 21 │
└────────────────────────────────────────────┘
Deleting a row from the
Join table:
ALTER TABLE id_val_join DELETE WHERE id = 3;
┌─id─┬─val─┐
│ 1 │ 21 │
└────┴─────┘