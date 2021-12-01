On this page

Dictionary Table Engine

The Dictionary engine displays the dictionary data as a ClickHouse table.

As an example, consider a dictionary of products with the following configuration:

< dictionaries >

< dictionary >

< name > products </ name >

< source >

< odbc >

< table > products </ table >

< connection_string > DSN=some-db-server </ connection_string >

</ odbc >

</ source >

< lifetime >

< min > 300 </ min >

< max > 360 </ max >

</ lifetime >

< layout >

< flat />

</ layout >

< structure >

< id >

< name > product_id </ name >

</ id >

< attribute >

< name > title </ name >

< type > String </ type >

< null_value > </ null_value >

</ attribute >

</ structure >

</ dictionary >

</ dictionaries >



Query the dictionary data:

SELECT

name ,

type ,

key ,

attribute . names ,

attribute . types ,

bytes_allocated ,

element_count ,

source

FROM system . dictionaries

WHERE name = 'products'



┌─name─────┬─type─┬─key────┬─attribute.names─┬─attribute.types─┬─bytes_allocated─┬─element_count─┬─source──────────┐

│ products │ Flat │ UInt64 │ ['title'] │ ['String'] │ 23065376 │ 175032 │ ODBC: .products │

└──────────┴──────┴────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴─────────────────┴───────────────┴─────────────────┘



You can use the dictGet * function to get the dictionary data in this format.

This view isn’t helpful when you need to get raw data, or when performing a JOIN operation. For these cases, you can use the Dictionary engine, which displays the dictionary data in a table.

Syntax:

CREATE TABLE % table_name % ( % fields % ) engine = Dictionary ( % dictionary_name % ) `



Usage example:

create table products ( product_id UInt64 , title String ) Engine = Dictionary ( products ) ;



Ok



Take a look at what’s in the table.

select * from products limit 1 ;



┌────product_id─┬─title───────────┐

│ 152689 │ Some item │

└───────────────┴─────────────────┘



