VersionedCollapsingMergeTree

This engine:

Allows quick writing of object states that are continually changing.

Deletes old object states in the background. This significantly reduces the volume of storage.

See the section Collapsing for details.

The engine inherits from MergeTree and adds the logic for collapsing rows to the algorithm for merging data parts. VersionedCollapsingMergeTree serves the same purpose as CollapsingMergeTree but uses a different collapsing algorithm that allows inserting the data in any order with multiple threads. In particular, the Version column helps to collapse the rows properly even if they are inserted in the wrong order. In contrast, CollapsingMergeTree allows only strictly consecutive insertion.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name [ ON CLUSTER cluster ]

(

name1 [ type1 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr2 ] ,

. . .

) ENGINE = VersionedCollapsingMergeTree ( sign , version )

[ PARTITION BY expr ]

[ ORDER BY expr ]

[ SAMPLE BY expr ]

[ SETTINGS name = value , . . . ]



For a description of query parameters, see the query description.

Engine Parameters

VersionedCollapsingMergeTree ( sign , version )



sign — Name of the column with the type of row: 1 is a “state” row, -1 is a “cancel” row. The column data type should be Int8 .

version — Name of the column with the version of the object state. The column data type should be UInt* .

Query Clauses

When creating a VersionedCollapsingMergeTree table, the same clauses are required as when creating a MergeTree table.

Deprecated Method for Creating a Table warning Do not use this method in new projects. If possible, switch old projects to the method described above.

(

name1 [ type1 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] [ DEFAULT | MATERIALIZED | ALIAS expr2 ] ,

. . .

. . .

All of the parameters except sign and version have the same meaning as in MergeTree . sign — Name of the column with the type of row: 1 is a “state” row, -1 is a “cancel” row. Column Data Type — Int8 .

version — Name of the column with the version of the object state. The column data type should be UInt* .

Consider a situation where you need to save continually changing data for some object. It is reasonable to have one row for an object and update the row whenever there are changes. However, the update operation is expensive and slow for a DBMS because it requires rewriting the data in the storage. Update is not acceptable if you need to write data quickly, but you can write the changes to an object sequentially as follows.

Use the Sign column when writing the row. If Sign = 1 it means that the row is a state of an object (let’s call it the “state” row). If Sign = -1 it indicates the cancellation of the state of an object with the same attributes (let’s call it the “cancel” row). Also use the Version column, which should identify each state of an object with a separate number.

For example, we want to calculate how many pages users visited on some site and how long they were there. At some point in time we write the following row with the state of user activity:

┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ 1 │ 1 |

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



At some point later we register the change of user activity and write it with the following two rows.

┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ -1 │ 1 |

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │ 1 │ 2 |

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



The first row cancels the previous state of the object (user). It should copy all of the fields of the canceled state except Sign .

The second row contains the current state.

Because we need only the last state of user activity, the rows

┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ 1 │ 1 |

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ -1 │ 1 |

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



can be deleted, collapsing the invalid (old) state of the object. VersionedCollapsingMergeTree does this while merging the data parts.

To find out why we need two rows for each change, see Algorithm.

Notes on Usage

The program that writes the data should remember the state of an object to be able to cancel it. “Cancel” string should contain copies of the primary key fields and the version of the “state” string and the opposite Sign . It increases the initial size of storage but allows to write the data quickly. Long growing arrays in columns reduce the efficiency of the engine due to the load for writing. The more straightforward the data, the better the efficiency. SELECT results depend strongly on the consistency of the history of object changes. Be accurate when preparing data for inserting. You can get unpredictable results with inconsistent data, such as negative values for non-negative metrics like session depth.

When ClickHouse merges data parts, it deletes each pair of rows that have the same primary key and version and different Sign . The order of rows does not matter.

When ClickHouse inserts data, it orders rows by the primary key. If the Version column is not in the primary key, ClickHouse adds it to the primary key implicitly as the last field and uses it for ordering.

ClickHouse does not guarantee that all of the rows with the same primary key will be in the same resulting data part or even on the same physical server. This is true both for writing the data and for subsequent merging of the data parts. In addition, ClickHouse processes SELECT queries with multiple threads, and it cannot predict the order of rows in the result. This means that aggregation is required if there is a need to get completely “collapsed” data from a VersionedCollapsingMergeTree table.

To finalize collapsing, write a query with a GROUP BY clause and aggregate functions that account for the sign. For example, to calculate quantity, use sum(Sign) instead of count() . To calculate the sum of something, use sum(Sign * x) instead of sum(x) , and add HAVING sum(Sign) > 0 .

The aggregates count , sum and avg can be calculated this way. The aggregate uniq can be calculated if an object has at least one non-collapsed state. The aggregates min and max can’t be calculated because VersionedCollapsingMergeTree does not save the history of values of collapsed states.

If you need to extract the data with “collapsing” but without aggregation (for example, to check whether rows are present whose newest values match certain conditions), you can use the FINAL modifier for the FROM clause. This approach is inefficient and should not be used with large tables.

Example data:

┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ 1 │ 1 |

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ -1 │ 1 |

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │ 1 │ 2 |

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



Creating the table:

CREATE TABLE UAct

(

UserID UInt64 ,

PageViews UInt8 ,

Duration UInt8 ,

Sign Int8 ,

Version UInt8

)

ENGINE = VersionedCollapsingMergeTree ( Sign , Version )

ORDER BY UserID



Inserting the data:

INSERT INTO UAct VALUES ( 4324182021466249494 , 5 , 146 , 1 , 1 )



INSERT INTO UAct VALUES ( 4324182021466249494 , 5 , 146 , - 1 , 1 ) , ( 4324182021466249494 , 6 , 185 , 1 , 2 )



We use two INSERT queries to create two different data parts. If we insert the data with a single query, ClickHouse creates one data part and will never perform any merge.

Getting the data:

SELECT * FROM UAct



┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ 1 │ 1 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘

┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 5 │ 146 │ -1 │ 1 │

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │ 1 │ 2 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



What do we see here and where are the collapsed parts? We created two data parts using two INSERT queries. The SELECT query was performed in two threads, and the result is a random order of rows. Collapsing did not occur because the data parts have not been merged yet. ClickHouse merges data parts at an unknown point in time which we cannot predict.

This is why we need aggregation:

SELECT

UserID ,

sum ( PageViews * Sign ) AS PageViews ,

sum ( Duration * Sign ) AS Duration ,

Version

FROM UAct

GROUP BY UserID , Version

HAVING sum ( Sign ) > 0



┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │ 2 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴─────────┘



If we do not need aggregation and want to force collapsing, we can use the FINAL modifier for the FROM clause.

SELECT * FROM UAct FINAL



┌──────────────UserID─┬─PageViews─┬─Duration─┬─Sign─┬─Version─┐

│ 4324182021466249494 │ 6 │ 185 │ 1 │ 2 │

└─────────────────────┴───────────┴──────────┴──────┴─────────┘



This is a very inefficient way to select data. Don’t use it for large tables.

