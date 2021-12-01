ReplacingMergeTree
The engine differs from MergeTree in that it removes duplicate entries with the same sorting key value (
ORDER BY table section, not
PRIMARY KEY).
Data deduplication occurs only during a merge. Merging occurs in the background at an unknown time, so you can’t plan for it. Some of the data may remain unprocessed. Although you can run an unscheduled merge using the
OPTIMIZE query, do not count on using it, because the
OPTIMIZE query will read and write a large amount of data.
Thus,
ReplacingMergeTree is suitable for clearing out duplicate data in the background in order to save space, but it does not guarantee the absence of duplicates.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE = ReplacingMergeTree([ver])
[PARTITION BY expr]
[ORDER BY expr]
[PRIMARY KEY expr]
[SAMPLE BY expr]
[SETTINGS name=value, ...]
For a description of request parameters, see statement description.
warning
Uniqueness of rows is determined by the
ReplacingMergeTree Parameters
ver— column with the version number. Type
UInt*,
Date,
DateTimeor
DateTime64. Optional parameter.
When merging,
ReplacingMergeTreefrom all the rows with the same sorting key leaves only one:
- The last in the selection, if
vernot set. A selection is a set of rows in a set of parts participating in the merge. The most recently created part (the last insert) will be the last one in the selection. Thus, after deduplication, the very last row from the most recent insert will remain for each unique sorting key.
- With the maximum version, if
verspecified.
- With the maximum version, if
Query clauses
When creating a
ReplacingMergeTree table the same clauses are required, as when creating a
MergeTree table.
Deprecated Method for Creating a Table
warning
Do not use this method in new projects and, if possible, switch old projects to the method described above.
CREATE TABLE [IF NOT EXISTS] [db.]table_name [ON CLUSTER cluster]
(
name1 [type1] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr1],
name2 [type2] [DEFAULT|MATERIALIZED|ALIAS expr2],
...
) ENGINE [=] ReplacingMergeTree(date-column [, sampling_expression], (primary, key), index_granularity, [ver])
All of the parameters excepting
ver have the same meaning as in
MergeTree.
ver- column with the version. Optional parameter. For a description, see the text above.