Redis

This engine allows integrating ClickHouse with Redis. For Redis takes kv model, we strongly recommend you only query it in a point way, such as where k=xx or where k in (xx, xx) .

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name

(

name1 [ type1 ] ,

name2 [ type2 ] ,

. . .

) ENGINE = Redis ( host:port [ , db_index [ , password [ , pool_size ] ] ] ) PRIMARY KEY ( primary_key_name ) ;



Engine Parameters

host:port — Redis server address, you can ignore port and default Redis port 6379 will be used.

db_index — Redis db index range from 0 to 15, default is 0.

password — User password, default is blank string.

pool_size — Redis max connection pool size, default is 16.

primary_key_name - any column name in the column list.

primary must be specified, it supports only one column in the primary key. The primary key will be serialized in binary as a Redis key.

columns other than the primary key will be serialized in binary as Redis value in corresponding order.

queries with key equals or in filtering will be optimized to multi keys lookup from Redis. If queries without filtering key full table scan will happen which is a heavy operation.

Create a table in ClickHouse which allows to read data from Redis:

CREATE TABLE redis_table

(

` k ` String ,

` m ` String ,

` n ` UInt32

)

ENGINE = Redis ( 'redis1:6379' ) PRIMARY KEY ( k ) ;



Insert:

INSERT INTO redis_table Values ( '1' , 1 , '1' , 1.0 ) , ( '2' , 2 , '2' , 2.0 ) ;



Query:

SELECT COUNT ( * ) FROM redis_table ;



┌─count()─┐

│ 2 │

└─────────┘



SELECT * FROM redis_table WHERE key = '1' ;



┌─key─┬─v1─┬─v2─┬─v3─┐

│ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │ 1 │

└─────┴────┴────┴────┘



SELECT * FROM redis_table WHERE v1 = 2 ;



┌─key─┬─v1─┬─v2─┬─v3─┐

│ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │ 2 │

└─────┴────┴────┴────┘



Update:

Note that the primary key cannot be updated.

ALTER TABLE redis_table UPDATE v1 = 2 WHERE key = '1' ;



Delete:

ALTER TABLE redis_table DELETE WHERE key = '1' ;



Truncate:

Flush Redis db asynchronously. Also Truncate support SYNC mode.

TRUNCATE TABLE redis_table SYNC ;



Redis engine also supports scanning queries, such as where k > xx , but it has some limitations: