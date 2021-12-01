MaterializedPostgreSQL
Creates ClickHouse table with an initial data dump of PostgreSQL table and starts replication process, i.e. executes background job to apply new changes as they happen on PostgreSQL table in the remote PostgreSQL database.
If more than one table is required, it is highly recommended to use the MaterializedPostgreSQL database engine instead of the table engine and use the
materialized_postgresql_tables_list setting, which specifies the tables to be replicated (will also be possible to add database
schema). It will be much better in terms of CPU, fewer connections and fewer replication slots inside the remote PostgreSQL database.
Creating a Table
CREATE TABLE postgresql_db.postgresql_replica (key UInt64, value UInt64)
ENGINE = MaterializedPostgreSQL('postgres1:5432', 'postgres_database', 'postgresql_replica', 'postgres_user', 'postgres_password')
PRIMARY KEY key;
Engine Parameters
host:port— PostgreSQL server address.
database— Remote database name.
table— Remote table name.
user— PostgreSQL user.
password— User password.
Requirements
The wal_level setting must have a value
logicaland
max_replication_slotsparameter must have a value at least
2in the PostgreSQL config file.
A table with
MaterializedPostgreSQLengine must have a primary key — the same as a replica identity index (by default: primary key) of a PostgreSQL table (see details on replica identity index).
Only database Atomic is allowed.
Virtual columns
_version— Transaction counter. Type: UInt64.
_sign— Deletion mark. Type: Int8. Possible values:
1— Row is not deleted,
-1— Row is deleted.
These columns do not need to be added when a table is created. They are always accessible in
SELECT query.
_version column equals
LSN position in
WAL, so it might be used to check how up-to-date replication is.
SELECT key, value, _version FROM postgresql_db.postgresql_replica;
warning
Replication of TOAST values is not supported. The default value for the data type will be used.