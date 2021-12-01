On this page

JDBC

Allows ClickHouse to connect to external databases via JDBC.

To implement the JDBC connection, ClickHouse uses the separate program clickhouse-jdbc-bridge that should run as a daemon.

This engine supports the Nullable data type.

CREATE TABLE [ IF NOT EXISTS ] [ db . ] table_name

(

columns list . . .

)

ENGINE = JDBC ( datasource_uri , external_database , external_table )



Engine Parameters

datasource_uri — URI or name of an external DBMS. URI Format: jdbc:<driver_name>://<host_name>:<port>/?user=<username>&password=<password> . Example for MySQL: jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root .

external_database — Database in an external DBMS.

external_table — Name of the table in external_database or a select query like select * from table1 where column1=1 .

Creating a table in MySQL server by connecting directly with it’s console client:

mysql> CREATE TABLE `test`.`test` (

-> `int_id` INT NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,

-> `int_nullable` INT NULL DEFAULT NULL,

-> `float` FLOAT NOT NULL,

-> `float_nullable` FLOAT NULL DEFAULT NULL,

-> PRIMARY KEY (`int_id`));

Query OK, 0 rows affected (0,09 sec)



mysql> insert into test (`int_id`, `float`) VALUES (1,2);

Query OK, 1 row affected (0,00 sec)



mysql> select * from test;

+------+----------+-----+----------+

| int_id | int_nullable | float | float_nullable |

+------+----------+-----+----------+

| 1 | NULL | 2 | NULL |

+------+----------+-----+----------+

1 row in set (0,00 sec)



Creating a table in ClickHouse server and selecting data from it:

CREATE TABLE jdbc_table

(

` int_id ` Int32 ,

` int_nullable ` Nullable ( Int32 ) ,

` float ` Float32 ,

` float_nullable ` Nullable ( Float32 )

)

ENGINE JDBC ( 'jdbc:mysql://localhost:3306/?user=root&password=root' , 'test' , 'test' )



SELECT *

FROM jdbc_table



┌─int_id─┬─int_nullable─┬─float─┬─float_nullable─┐

│ 1 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │ 2 │ ᴺᵁᴸᴸ │

└────────┴──────────────┴───────┴────────────────┘



INSERT INTO jdbc_table ( ` int_id ` , ` float ` )

SELECT toInt32 ( number ) , toFloat32 ( number * 1.0 )

FROM system . numbers



