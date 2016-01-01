On this page

Iceberg Table Engine

This engine provides a read-only integration with existing Apache Iceberg tables in Amazon S3.

Note that the Iceberg table must already exist in S3, this command does not take DDL parameters to create a new table.

CREATE TABLE iceberg_table

ENGINE = Iceberg ( url , [ aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key , ] )



Engine parameters

url — url with the path to an existing Iceberg table.

— url with the path to an existing Iceberg table. aws_access_key_id , aws_secret_access_key - Long-term credentials for the AWS account user. You can use these to authenticate your requests. Parameter is optional. If credentials are not specified, they are used from the configuration file.

Engine parameters can be specified using Named Collections

Example

CREATE TABLE iceberg_table ENGINE = Iceberg ( 'http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/test_table' , 'test' , 'test' )



Using named collections:

< clickhouse >

< named_collections >

< iceberg_conf >

< url > http://test.s3.amazonaws.com/clickhouse-bucket/ </ url >

< access_key_id > test < access_key_id >

< secret_access_key > test </ secret_access_key >

</ iceberg_conf >

</ named_collections >

</ clickhouse >

